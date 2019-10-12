During a fall evening of Oct. 19, the White Oak Natural Trail, which is on the north and west side of Lake Kegonsa State Park, will be lit by candlelight.
In partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival, visitors to Lake Kegonsa State Park can hike the 1.2 mile trail illuminated with hundreds of jack o’lanterns and luminaries. The event is 6-9 p.m. at Lake Kegonsa State Park, 2405 Door Creek Road.
After the hike, Lake Kegonsa State Park Friends Group will have a bonfire and beverages for sale including apple cider and water.
There is no fee for this event, however, a park admission sticker or the purchase of a day pass is required. There are also no pets allowed on the trail.
For more information, call 873-9695.