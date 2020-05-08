Stoughton Yoga is moving to 101 Silverado Drive and expected to open June 8.
The studio is double the space, Marlene Widra, owner of Stoughton Yoga, told the Hub in an email.
While social distancing orders are in place, the studio will have a strict 10 students per class limit and registration will be required. Mats will be spaced more than six feet apart. Students will be required to bring their own props and mats.
“It will certainly be different, but yoga is an essential tool for self care of body and mind during challenging times,” Widra wrote. “We can't always control what's happening around us in the world, but we can certainly ground and tune in to our breathing and say to ourselves, ‘I'm still breathing.’”
Five-week sessions are $40, and the studio is currently offering financial assistance for those affected by COVID-19.
In the fall, the studio will expand offerings to include yoga for kids, mindfulness meditation classes, QiGong and Thai Massage. It will also offer an adaptive yoga class for those with physical conditions that make it difficult to participate in yoga classes.
To register for summer classes email info@stoughtonyoga.org.