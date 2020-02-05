Stoughton Hospital has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award winner, a news release announced in December.
It’s the fourth straight year the hospital has won such an award.
The award, by Press Ganey, recognizes top performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance. Stoughton Hospital has achieved this since 2016, its website states.
The release stated the hospital was recognized for employee engagement and patient experience in the categories of outpatient services and medical clinic in 2019.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally known symbol of achievement in health care, the release stated.
Press Ganey Associates itself is a South Bend, Indiana based health care company known for developing and distributing patient satisfaction surveys, the release stated.