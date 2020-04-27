Normally, the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce hosts expos, networking parties and community events like Syttende Mai to promote local business.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber has had to adapt its community role -- not only helping members, but the greater Stoughton community.
Chamber president Sarah Ebert said it's taken on the amplified role of information dissemination -- if a struggling business owner has an inquiry, they can give the chamber a call or check out its website for a list of resources.
That includes information about which shops have deals, which industries are still hiring in an uncertain job market and how recovery efforts might look once the economy starts to heal.
The Chamber has also taken the initiative to contact businesses and communicate such resources to them.
Ebert pointed to a “#Stoughtonstrong” tab on the Chamber website -- at stoughtonwi.com -- that includes information from the Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, Small Business Administration guidance and loan programs and Dane County Public Health, among others.
It also includes a list of COVID-19 related grants and funding through the COVID-19 CARES Act, Dane County Small Business Pandemic Support Program, Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Small Business 20/20 Program and the Woodward Media Advertising Grant.
At the top of the web page is a link to a Google document detailing Stoughton business hours and offerings, including which restaurants offer curbside pickup and delivery options.
Also included are links to the City of Stoughton, Stoughton Health, Stoughton Area School District and Gov. Tony Evers’ Twitter page.