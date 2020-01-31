Old National Bank is planning to close three area branches, including one in Stoughton.
The Stoughton branch, at 1720 U.S. Hwy. 51, is set to close Friday, April 24.
Andrea Marquardt Finck, community relations manager for Old National Bank, told the Hub the Stoughton, Oregon and Fitchburg locations, will consolidate services in Verona, 420 W. Verona Ave. All four locations were Anchor Bank branches before 2017.
She said even though the physical bank locations are closing, the company is working to keep active ATMs there. The company is assessing staffing needs for each branch, Finck said, with some newly created and open positions available.
“In the financial services industry as a whole, retail branch traffic is down as more and more people are choosing to be served digitally,” Finck said.
She said there are still several Old National Bank retail locations in Dane County to meet clients needs.