Rnj Patel, general manager at Days Inn, said they haven’t had visitors for two weeks.
Staff at Quality Inn and Suites off Nygaard Street had to cancel more than 200 reservations.
As travel bans ensue and stay at home mandates are enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hotels across the nation have seen a decline in reservations.
Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home order, issued March 25, allows hotels and motels to remain open but they must close all hotel pools, fitness centers and continental breakfast stations.
“The staff is working right now basically to be available to answer phones for cancelations,” said Cameron Barrett, who works at the front desk of Quality Inn and Suites.
Patel said his business has always been tied to events going on in Stoughton, such as shows at the Stoughton Opera House, which have been canceled or postponed until further notice.
This week, Patel said the only people staying at the hotel are part time employees who have work in the area.
“There is no one,” Patel said. “No one is coming. There is nothing we can do about that.”
Still, despite the decline in business, he said he would rather have people stay at home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is not a good time to travel,” Patel said. “ We don’t want to be another Italy.”