A Stoughton 3D printing filament company is one of five finalists in a Madison-area startup initiative.
The Virtual Foundry, 211 Water St., will participate in the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s Pressure Chamber competition next week. The live pitch contest is scheduled for 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 27 as part of the eight-day Forward Festival in Madison.
The winning company will receive a trip to San Francisco this fall as part of the chamber’s startup delegation for meetings with Silicon Valley investment firms, according to a news release from the chamber.
Other finalists in the competition are: American Provenance in Mount Horeb and Goods Unite Us, NovoMoto and OnLume, all of Madison.
The winning company will be determined based on a combination of judges’ scoring and audience votes, according to the release.
Virtual Foundry staff and investors told the Hub in 2018, the company’s goal was to make a high-purity, high quality filament that can be used in “any printer you could get from your local big box store.”
“That’s the whole point,” financial support Bruce Starkey said. “You can take a regular (3D) printer and you can print metal with it.”