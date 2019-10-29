More than three years after the city approved it, a new hotel is under construction on the city’s west side.
Construction on the Tru by Hilton hotel in the Kettle Park West development began last week, Forward Development Group development and construction executive Fred DeVillers confirmed Monday to the Hub.
Paul Harms, who will be the manager of the new hotel, told the Hub on Tuesday morning an official groundbreaking ceremony will take place Nov. 14.
The development has faced many delays. In early 2018, FDG representative Dennis Steinkraus told the Hub construction was scheduled to begin in May 2018 and be completed by March 2019.
Developers originally obtained a permit in July 2016, but it expired after one year. The Stoughton Common Council voted to approve another permit in January 2018.