Joe Crubaugh, owner of Fosdal’s Home Bakery, said he has never run out of donuts by 10:15 a.m.
Until Friday, May 15 -- the bakery’s first day reopening after nearly two months of closed doors.
The 80 year old donut shop, closed on March 23, due to the Safer At Home Order.
On Friday, the bakery re-opened allowing limited customers inside, and only carryout.
At times, the line of customers continued past the Stoughton Village Players building.
The bakery opened at 5:30 a.m. and less than 5 hours later was sold out of many items.
Crubaugh said they had prepared 60 dozen donuts.
“I can’t believe it is only 10:15,” he said.