The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce has a new full-time president.
Sarah Ebert was scheduled to start Sunday, Feb. 9, in her new position, which encompasses most of the the duties that have been performed by the executive director.
Laura Trotter is leaving that role and will assist Ebert in the transition, she said, until Friday, March 20. Trotter helped create the new job title to reflect a current trend among chambers of commerce.
Trotter announced in November she wanted to start a new chapter in her life and would be leaving after a successor was appointed.
Ebert has been serving as the coordinator of the Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, 1520 Vernon St. She also had worked for the Stoughton Hospital Foundation Board as an administrative assistant, the Stoughton Hospital website states.
According to the clinic website, Ebert has worked in hospitals for over 24 years and is a Stoughton native.
For her, the free clinic website states, being a clinic coordinator is a way to give back to her community.
“Because (Ebert) was born and raised here, she definitely understands the local landscape,” Trotter said of what Ebert will bring to the chamber president position. “That will serve her well.
Trotter said last November she was ready to no longer be a public figure.
“I want to have some opinions,” she told the Hub in November.
Trotter said she feels she’s leaving the chamber in good hands and that Ebert fits in with the chamber’s culture well. When Trotter, a former visitor services director and former Syttende Mai coordinator for the chamber, she became the fifth executive director in two years.
“I’m ready for this and excited for what my future will bring,” Trotter said