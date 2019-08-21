The Stoughton Heritage Garden Club chose the home of Brent Eastabrooks and Todd Cieslak as the 2019 July Yard of the Month, located at 1780 Skyline Drive.
They have been working on their spacious property since they bought it in December of 2007. Eastabrooks said that his love of gardening came from his parents. His passion for plants clearly shines through as evidenced by the numerous perennial beds interspersed throughout the property, while Cieslak’s specialty is the extensive vegetable garden accessed via a shaded, hosta-lined path according to the news release.
Other features that enhance the landscape include stately trees, intriguing metal sculptures, massive rocks from the original property, an inviting fire pit area and a pergola entertainment space.
The Stoughton Heritage Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. See the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StoughtonGardenClub/ for further details.