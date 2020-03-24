Syttende Mai 2020 is canceled.
“Uff da,” Sarah Ebert Stoughton Chamber of Commerce president said in an email at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Chamber has decided to cancel the annual event which brings in thousands of visitors to Stoughton each year. The event was scheduled for May 15-17.
“Yesterday afternoon the Chamber’s Executive Team discussed Syttende Mai 2020 and it is with great disappointment we will be announcing the cancellation of the festival. This was not an easy decision to make for we understand how many people this will affect,” the email read.
This is the first time Stoughtonites will not celebrate Norwegian independence day in more than 20 years.
Vendors and participants can direct their questions to stoughtonwi.com.