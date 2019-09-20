Scraps of steel and broken brick scatter the property where the former blacksmith shop was demolished, Thursday, Sept. 19.
The century old building has been at the heart of controversy for the past three years.
In 2017 the Stoughton Common Council imposed a moratorium on demolition because of the buildings historic value, which interrupted the plans of the Stoughton Redevelopment Authority.
In October 2018, a storm damaged a portion of the blacksmith shop causing litigation between the RDA and Earth Construction, the demolition company.
A settlement was reached and on Feb. 12 the Common Council unanimously voted to tear the building down.