Berdine (Birdie) LaLeike of Baraboo, Wisconsin died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in the Hospice House in Baraboo after a long fight against lung disease.
Born in Stoughton, Wisconsin June 6, 1929 to Birdie and Beatrice Erdahl, Berdine married her high school sweetheart Louis LaLeike on Aug. 17, 1950. They resided in Stevens Point where they raised two daughters.
Berdine is survived by her daughters; Denise (David) Nichols and Vickie (Richard) Albrecht; four grandsons, Ben (Piper) Lubeck, Michael (Erin) Albrecht, Matthew (Omoshalewa) Nichols and Joe Nichols (Becca Brown); two great granddaughters Tatum and Remi and one great-grandson, Henrik.
Thank you to all of the wonderful people at St. Clare Hospital, St. Clare Meadows Rehab and the Hospice House in Baraboo. You ALL were so special to Birdie and made her transition so much easier.