Arthur John Wendt, born Aug. 14, 1928 in Kekoskee, Dodge County, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur A. and Hilda (Rossow) Wendt passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen, son, David (Linda) Wendt and daughter Beth, (Mark) Penzenstadler; Grandsons Phillip (Katherine) Wendt and Matt Penzenstadler; great-grandchildren, Holly and Collin Wendt and one sister, Arlene (Dennis) Tennier.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Otis and two sisters, Ethel and Ione.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Arthur graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1946, and attended several photographic schools. He and his wife Eileen operated a photographic portrait studio in Stoughton for 40 years.
His photography documented the residents of Stoughton from little babies to golden anniversaries.
He was well renown in portrait photography, locally, nationally and internationally and had received nearly every award possible. He was an avid Haviland china and pottery collector and historian.
He was actively involved in Central Lutheran Church and then Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton. He was active with the Stoughton Historical Society and later the Landmarks Commission.
Visitation will be held on Sept. 15th at 10 a.m. at the First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 7110 France Ave South, Edina, Minnesota 55435. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m.