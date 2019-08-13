Alice (Therkildsen) Tyler, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on May 2, 1935, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Niels and Dagmar Therkildsen.
Alice worked as a nurse’s aide in California for many years.
She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed puzzles and movies.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Susan McGrane; grandson, Daniel McGrane; two granddaughters, Janet (Shawn) Segebarth and Kristin McGrane; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers; Thomas, Henry and Paul Therkildsen.
