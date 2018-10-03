Featured Stories

Board seeks lake experts’ advice

Looking to find answers about continued flooding in the Yahara Lakes watershed, the Dane County Board considered a resolution last week to convene a group of experts to evaluate the situation and make policy recommendations by March 31. The resolution was referred to the Lakes and Watershed …

$500k grant aimed at site cleanup

The City of Stoughton received a $500,000 idle sites grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for the riverfront redevelopment area last Thursday.

Water rates go up 12 percent

Water bills will be going up this fall by 12 percent, with the revenue being used for replacing and maintaining the system’s infrastructure.

Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

An international movement that aims to pull people to the manufacturing industry will be featured in Stoughton this weekend.

Carving, a tradition

Don Rorvig has a history of carving, having spent the last 30 years perfecting his craft.

SHS homecoming this week

It’s homecoming week at Stoughton High School, with plenty of fun activities planned during the week’s theme of “Secret Garden.”

School spirit on parade
School spirit on parade

The Stoughton High School homecoming parade was held on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 28, prior to the start of the homecoming football game later that night. Numerous Stoughton athletics tea…

