Looking to find answers about continued flooding in the Yahara Lakes watershed, the Dane County Board considered a resolution last week to convene a group of experts to evaluate the situation and make policy recommendations by March 31. The resolution was referred to the Lakes and Watershed …
The City of Stoughton received a $500,000 idle sites grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for the riverfront redevelopment area last Thursday.
Water bills will be going up this fall by 12 percent, with the revenue being used for replacing and maintaining the system’s infrastructure.
The Stoughton girls swimming team split a pair of dual meets last week, beat Watertown in a Badger South Conference dual and falling short of nonconference Edgerton.
Senior Lydia Brekken and junior Karlie Halverson earned a big win over Monona Grove atop the doubles lineup for Stoughton last weekend as they finished fourth at the Badger Conference girls tennis tournament.
With fans dangling their feet on the wall at the 18th green at the Legend of Bergamont, junior Myranda Kotlowski and the Viking golf team were primed for a photo finish.
An international movement that aims to pull people to the manufacturing industry will be featured in Stoughton this weekend.
Don Rorvig has a history of carving, having spent the last 30 years perfecting his craft.
It’s homecoming week at Stoughton High School, with plenty of fun activities planned during the week’s theme of “Secret Garden.”
The Stoughton High School homecoming parade was held on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 28, prior to the start of the homecoming football game later that night. Numerous Stoughton athletics tea…
Growing up in suburban Chicago, Kate Ahlgren always had the best-educated stuffed animals in the neighborhood - at least, that’s what her sister said.
When it comes to school safety, times are certainly changing, with “hardened” building entrances and security cameras quickly becoming the norm.
The shipping industry is a complicated one – just ask Stoughton resident Brad Hollister, owner of the fastest-growing company in the country.
For area seniors looking for a comfy place to live with modern conveniences, assistance with personal cares and a Norwegian feel, Skaalen Heights is a new alternative.
A Wisconsin Department of Health grant will help Stoughton Hospital support training programs for nurses and physicians.
