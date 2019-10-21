The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,636 incidents for August. Cases of interest for the month were: one armed robbery, three OWIs, eight burglaries, five drug incidents, 25 thefts, seven domestic disturbances, six threats, 28 disturbances, 32 disorderly conducts, 20 traffic crashes, 55 EMS assists, 11 alarms, eight juvenile incidents, 58 911 calls, four warrant arrests, 32 animal complaints, and officers responded to 42 suspicious activity calls.
Officers also logged 49 check persons, 51 check properties, 103 assist cases, 38 criminal charges, 30 ordinance violations and 53 traffic arrests from 78 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Aug. 1
Officers referred charges on an 18-year-old man for resisting/obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping following a subject running from the officer after a traffic stop. The suspect was wanted in conjunction with an armed robbery that had occurred prior to the stop.
Aug. 3
Officers arrested a 45-year-old man for disorderly conduct and bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.
Officers have referred charges of felony retail theft and felony bail jumping on a 41-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man following a felony theft of merchandise from Walmart.
Aug. 4
Officers arrested a 29-year-old woman for retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping following a shoplifting incident at an auto parts store. A 32-year-old man was also arrested for party to a crime of retail theft and a probation hold.
Aug. 5
Officers took a 14-year-old girl into protective custody and transported her to the juvenile reception center on a charge of disorderly conduct following disturbance at a residence, where the subject had threatened others with a hammer.
Aug. 8
Officers arrested 21-year-old man resisting/obstructing an officer, and a probation hold following an investigation into subject being in a park after hours. A 16-year-old girl was also cited for underage alcohol, curfew violation and possession of tobacco products following officers being called to a noise complaint in a park.
Aug. 9
Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for burglary following an investigation into several downtown burglaries. Officers were investigating several downtown burglaries and were able to identify the suspect during another attempted burglary.
Aug. 10
Officers arrested a 57-year-old man on a probation hold following the report of a very intoxicated subject in an establishment. The man was found to be intoxicated, which was in violation of his probation.
Aug. 12
Officers arrested a 32-year-old man for battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Aug. 17
Officers arrested a 29-year-old woman for resisting/obstructing an officer and a probation hold following disturbance at a residence. The suspect became irate with the officers after they contacted her probation agent and a hold was placed on her.
Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for first degree reckless endangerment and battery following a confrontation between individuals. One subject was struck on the arm with a baseball bat. The subject with the bat then entered the residence, came back out with a handgun and fired at the subjects, who then fled the area. The suspect was then contacted following the execution of a search warrant. The weapon was recovered and it was determined that it was a blank pistol.
Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for battery, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Aug. 20
Officers took a 16-year-old boy into protective custody and transported him to the Juvenile Reception Center on charges of first degree reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damage to property following a disturbance at a residence. The disturbance lead to several gunshots being fired from a vehicle into a house. One of the rounds struck a residence not involved in the disturbance. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with being a party to a crime after officers located them when they fled the area. No injuries resulted from the incident.
Officers arrested a 55-year-old man on a parole violation following the officer being sent to a report of a very intoxicated person near a business. The suspect was located and found to be very intoxicated, which was in violation of his parole.
Officers arrested a 36-year-old man for felony bail jumping and on outstanding warrants following an officer and EMS being sent to a subject passed out in a park. The subject was found to be extremely intoxicated, which was in violation of his bail conditions and he also had active warrants.
Aug. 21
Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for three counts of first degree sexual assault of a child following an investigation into incident that occurred at a residence.
Officers arrested a 25-year-old man for knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction after a disturbance and the subject was found to be in contact with the individual of the restraining order.
Aug. 22
Officers referred charges of child neglect on a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man after two children, ages two and four, were found wondering near the street dressed only in diapers. Dane County Human Services took custody of the children, as well as an infant that was in the residence. Conditions in the residence were not fit for children.
Officers investigated an incident where a 28-year-old man received a gunshot wound to the leg. The incident was determined to be accidental but the subject was cited for discharging a weapon in the city.
Aug. 23
Officers arrested a 22-year-old woman for second offense OWI with a passenger under 16 in the vehicle following a traffic stop.
Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy for outstanding warrants following the officer contacting the subject to serve the warrants.
Aug. 25
Officers arrested a 22-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant after she came to the police department for a Salvation Army Voucher and the officer discovered the warrant.
Aug. 27
Officers arrested an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and referred a 15-year-old boy for burglary following an entry at the Sandhill Elementary School. Officers were able to recover computers that were stolen. The sxubjects were initially contacted by school staff in the building.
Officers arrested a 26-year-old man for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after a disturbance at a residence.