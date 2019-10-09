50 years ago — 1969
• Several business changes are in the process of taking place along Stoughton’s Main Street. Al Nygaard, operator of the Standard Service Station for the past 17 years, has purchased the Shell Service Station across the street from Halver Halverson. Nygaard took over operation of his new business Wednesday morning. Nygaard is planning to remodel and expand his new facilities.
• Dedication of a new memorial organ will highlight Sunday’s observance of the 125th anniversary anniversary of the founding of the West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Rev. Gary Peterson, former pastor of the West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, who is now associate minister of the United Lutheran Church of Red Wing, Minnesota, will be the guest speaker at the morning services, with a Norwegian smorgasbord scheduled from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the church.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Badger Post 328, Tuesday night made final plans for an addition to be built on to their existing clubhouse, which is located just south of Stoughton on Veterans Road. Plans call for a 24-foot addition in which a walk-in refrigerator will take up 14 feet. The balance will be for dry storage. In addition, there will also be an equal amount of space in the basement of the new addition. This room will be used for storage of the club’s equipment. Work is expected to start this week.
• Stoughton firemen, aided by the Oregon Fire Department, spent two and a half hours late Monday afternoon bringing a fire, which destroyed Badger Plastics Co., located on the former Anderson Hatchery west of the city, under control. The blaze, which was reported caused by a gas explosion, sent the firm’s employee, Claure Muetz, 808 S. Fourth St., to the Stoughton Community Hospital, where he was treated, and later released, for burns on his hands and face.
• Following Stoughton City Council action, Grant Street was renamed Gjertson Street, honoring the veteran city businessman and alderman, now retired.
10 Years ago — 2009
• A passionate group of area residents led by former Stoughton Mayor Helen Johnson met last week in an effort to keep open the Dane County Human Services building in Stoughton. Roughly 75 citizens met for two hours on Sept. 23 in the lower level of the United Methodist Church and aired strong objections to the county’s proposal to sell its satellite human services building, located at 125 Veterans Road, and relocate services to Madison.
• Stoughton residents and visitors had an opportunity to watch local artists at work this weekend during the sixth annual 14 South Artists Fall Tour. Stoughton was one of seven area communities participating in the event, which in many cases allowed visitors to watch artists work in their studios. Among the local artists participating in the tour were Gary Kvalheim, who specializes in carved and sculpted gourds, and linocut print artist Gary Nauman.
• Facing a nearly $500,000 deficit in the 2010 budget, the Stoughton City Council recommended a 5.63 percent property tax increase last week that would add $70 to the annual tax bill on an average priced residence. Council President Carl Chenoweth said the 5.63 percent was a “target” that still requires the council to trim $493,695 from next year’s proposed $11.94 million operating budget, which is 1 percent higher than last year’s.
• Despite a school consolidation and a tough economy, the majority of Stoughton residents who participated in a recent survey would support a moderate increase in their taxes and to maintain programs and services at Stoughton schools. That’s good news for the Stoughton Area School District administration, who may very well be asking for money from taxpayers next April.
• Stoughton school district electors on Monday approved a $17.9 million tax levy, meaning the owner of a $200,000 home can expect an increase of $120 in their school taxes for the 2009-10 school year.