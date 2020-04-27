SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
SANITARY SEWER REPLACEMENT CONTRACT 4 2020
STOUGHTON UTILITIES
STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the Sanitary Sewer Replacement project will be received by Stoughton Utilities at the offices of Stoughton Utilities, 600 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, WI 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, May 7, 2020, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. This is a re-bid of City of Stoughton Contract 1-2020 Aternative Bid No.1.
The Work includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 800 linear feet of sanitary sewer; 236 linear feet of trenchless steel casing installation; and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 7020867 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Bidding Documents may be reviewed and paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidders maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Mark A. Fisher, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of Stoughton Utilities
Jill Weiss, P.E., Utilities Director
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: April 23 and 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF REVIEW
Town of Pleasant Springs
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Review for the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, shall hold its first meeting on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Town Hall, 2354 County Highway N, Stoughton WI 53589.
Please be advised of the following requirements to appear before the board of review and procedural requirements if appearing before the board:
1. No person will be allowed to appear before the board of review, to testify to the board by telephone, or to contest the amount of any assessment of real or personal property if the person has refused a reasonable written request by certified mail of the assessor to enter onto property to conduct an exterior of such property being assessed.
2. After the first meeting of the board of review and before the board’s final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the board of review may contact or provide information to a member of the board about the person’s objection, except at a session of the board.
3. The board of review may not hear an objection to the amount or valuation of property unless, at least 48 hours before the board’s first scheduled meeting, the objector provides to the board’s clerk written or oral notice of an intent to file an objection, except that upon a showing of good cause and the submission of a written objection, the board shall waive that requirement during the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, and the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days with proof of extraordinary circumstances for failure to meet the 48-hour notice requirement and failure to appear before the board of review during the first 2 hours of the first scheduled meeting.
4. Objections to the amount or valuation of property shall first be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the board of review within the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, except that, upon evidence of extraordinary circumstances, the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days. The board may require objections to the amount or valuation of property to be submitted on forms approved by the Department of Revenue, and the board shall require that any forms include stated valuations of the property in question. Persons who own land and improvements to that land may object to the aggregate valuation of that land and improvements to that land, but no person who owns land and improvements to that land may object only to the valuation of that land or only to the valuation of improvements to that land. No person may be allowed in any action or proceedings to question the amount or valuation of property unless the written objection has been filed and that person in good faith presented evidence to the board in support of the objections and made full disclosure before the board, under oath, of all of that person’s property liable to assessment in the district and the value of that property. The requirement that objections be in writing may be waived by express action of the board.
5. When appearing before the board of review, the objecting person shall specify in writing the person’s estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate.
6. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or object to a valuation if that valuation was made by the assessor or the objector using the income method of valuation, unless the person supplies the assessor with all the information about income and expenses, as specified in the assessor’s manual under s. 73.03 (2a), Wis. stats., that the assessor requests. The Town of Pleasant Springs has an ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the assessor under this paragraph that provides exceptions for persons using information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or the duties of their officer or by order of a court.* The information that is provided under this paragraph, unless a court determined that it is inaccurate, is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under s. 19.35 (1), Wis. stats.
7. The board shall hear upon oath, by telephone, all ill or disabled persons who present to the board a letter from a physician, surgeon, or osteopath that confirms their illness or disability. No other persons may testify by telephone unless the Board, in its discretion, has determined to grant a property owner’s or their representative’s request to testify under oath by telephone or written statement.
8. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or contest the amount of any assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the board, or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under s.70.47 (3) (a), Wis. stats., that person provides to the clerk of the board of review notice as to whether the person will ask for the removal of a member of the board of review and, if so, which member, and provides a reasonable estimate of the length of time the hearing will take.
Notice is hereby given this 12th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Maria Hougan, Town Clerk/Treasurer
Published: April 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Rosemary C. Himmelsbach
Case No. 2020 PR218
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 25, 1925 and date of death February 19, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 North Morris Street, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is July 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
April 20, 2020
Attorney Gary Alan Hebl
Hebl & Hebl, LLP
PO Box 46, 1150 W. Main St.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-4325
Bar Number: 1018566
Published: April 30, May 7 and 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 12-foot wide x 33-foot long x 10-foot tall prefab small cell telecommunications equipment shelter in the vicinity of 225 Hoel Ave, Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Project 6120000627 - JD c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, jdavis@ebiconsulting.com , or via telephone at (203)-231-6643.
Published: April 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Common Council of the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin, will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 7:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon hereafter as the matter may be heard to consider special assessments for curb and gutter, sidewalk, driveway aprons, carriage walks, and drainage improvements/storm sewer connections for the 2020 Street Projects within the City of Stoughton and levying of special assessments to pay for same. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
* https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/470453357 (using access code 470-453-357 if prompted)
* You may also dial in using your phone by calling +1 (877) 568-4106 using access code 470-453-357
* If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
2020 Street Projects include:
* Roby Road Pulverization Project (Page Street to Van Buren Street) – Pulverization with asphalt replacement, spot curb and gutter replacement, spot apron replacement, spot sidewalk replacement and infill missing sidewalks on the north side of Roby Road. An option for this project is to install a storm sewer on the north side of Roby Road between Johnson Street and Van Buren Street to accommodate connection of sump pump discharges. Asphalt replacement is limited to the segment from Page Street to Johnson Street.
* Harrison Court & Skinner Lane - Pulverization with asphalt replacement and spot curb and gutter replacement.
* Jackson Street Sidewalk Segment – The missing sidewalk on south side Jackson Street at 1358 USH 51 is planned to be installed to complete this sidewalk route.
* Prospect Street Reconstruction – Page Street to McKinley Street – This project includes complete street replacement including curb and gutter replacement, driveway apron replacement, carriage walk replacement, and spot sidewalk replacement. Sanitary sewer and water infrastructure will be replaced within the street right-of-way and easement areas. There is a strip of concrete (about 2 ½ feet wide) along the back of curb between Grant Street and McKinley Street that will be removed and not reinstalled. The City Council has approved a deviation from our Sidewalk Installation Policy and no sidewalk will be installed on the north side of Prospect Street between Grant and McKinley Street. Existing sidewalk along Prospect Street will be “spot” replaced as needed for defective sections, lateral crossings and ramp improvements.
* Grant Street Reconstruction (& part of West McKinley Street) – Prospect Street to Taft Street - This project includes complete street replacement including curb and gutter replacement, driveway apron replacement, carriage walk replacement, and spot sidewalk replacement and new sidewalks. The City Council has approved a deviation from our Sidewalk Installation Policy and new sidewalk will only be installed on the west side of Grant Street from Prospect Street to Taft Street except for accessible ramps at Taft Street. Storm sewer will be added on McKinley Street west of Grant Street and on Grant Street from McKinley Street to Taft Street. Sanitary sewer and water infrastructure will be replaced within the street right-of-way.
* Sherman Street Reconstruction – Prospect Street to McKinley Street - This project includes complete street replacement including curb and gutter replacement, driveway apron replacement, and carriage walk replacement A narrow strip of concrete along the back of curb and gutter will be removed and will not be reinstalled. The City Council has approved a deviation from our Sidewalk Installation Policy and no sidewalk will be installed on either side of Sherman Street from Prospect Street to McKinley Street as part of this project.
* Forrest Street Reconstruction – Main Street to Washington Street – This project includes complete street replacement including curb and gutter, sidewalks, carriage walks, steps, and roof drains. This project will include new sidewalk and replacement of some existing sidewalk.
* USH 51 – Page street to Hoel Avenue – This DOT project includes pavement rehabilitation and replacement including spot replacement of sidewalk, curb and gutter and driveway aprons.
All interested parties will be given a reasonable opportunity to express their views on the
proposed special assessments. A copy of the proposed Project Plan Amendment will be available for viewing on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.stoughton.wi.us/construction with the 2020 Street Construction Project Information.
Such hearing shall be public and citizens and interested parties shall then be heard. This hearing may be adjourned from time to time.
Any person wishing to attend the meeting, whom because of a disability, requires special accommodation, should contact the City Clerk’s Office at (608) 873-6692 at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting time so appropriate arrangements can be made. In addition, any person wishing to speak or have their comments heard but does not have access to the internet should also contact the City Clerk’s Office at the number above at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting so appropriate arrangements can be made.
Please Note: If you have any questions regarding this notice and/or special assessments, please contact Director of Planning & Development Rodney Scheel at 608-873-6619.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: April 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
City of Stoughton
207 S. Forrest Street
Stoughton WI 53589
RESOLUTION OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
Authorizing and directing the proper city officials to amend the 2020-2024 City of Stoughton Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) Budget in relation to the Street and Utility Construction contract 1-2020
Committee Action: Finance Committee meets April 14, 2030
Net Fiscal Impact: 2020 – $108,250
File Number: R-56-2020
Date Introduced: April 14, 2020
RESOLUTION AMENDING THE 2020-2024 CIP BUDGET
WHEREAS, the Finance Committee recommended the approval of the proposed 2020-2024 City of Stoughton CIP Budget amendments to the Common Council on April 14, 2020; and
WHEREAS, the Street and Utility Construction contract 1-2020 bid results are higher than previously budgeted; and
WHEREAS, a portion of this overage relates to eliminating sidewalk work in the Grant, Prospect and Sherman construction areas during the original CIP Budget process and portions of the sidewalk work were subsequently added back to the scope of this project at a later date; and
WHEREAS, the City is able to reallocate $50,000 from the Engineering Technician budget resulting from an anticipated mid-year hiring to the street construction budget for this project; and
WHEREAS, the City is able to reallocate $55,500 from the sidewalk replacement fund to the street construction budget for this project; and
WHEREAS, the City is able to utilize $38,000 in excess Construction Fund monies to fund the remaining shortfall in the street construction and engineering budgets; and
WHEREAS, the anticipated 2020 Storm Water borrowing will need to be increased by $70,250; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Common Council of the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin does approve the proposed 2020-2024 CIP Budget amendments as presented.
Vote: 11-0
______________________
Tim Swadley, Mayor
Date: April 14, 2020
Published: April 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN
City of Stoughton, Dane County
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Review for the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin, shall hold its first meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. DUE TO COVID-19, THE BOARD OF REVIEW WILL MEET VIA A VIRTUAL MEETING. You can join the meeting from your computer, smartphone, or tablet: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/646466061. You can also dial in using your phone: 1 877 309 2073, Access Code: 646-466-061. Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For information or to request such assistance, please call the City Hall at (608) 873-6677.
Please be advised of the following requirements to appear before the board of review and procedural requirements if appearing before the board:
1. No person will be allowed to appear before the board of review, to testify to the board by telephone, or to contest the amount of any assessment of real or personal property if the person has refused a reasonable written request by certified mail of the assessor to view the property.
2. After the first meeting of the board of review and before the board’s final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the board of review may contact or provide information to a member of the board about the person’s objection, except at a session of the board.
3. The board of review may not hear an objection to the amount or valuation of property unless, at least 48 hours before the board’s first scheduled meeting, the objector provides to the board’s clerk written or oral notice of an intent to file an objection, except that upon a showing of good cause and the submission of a written objection, the board shall waive that requirement during the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, and the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days with proof of extraordinary circumstances for failure to meet the 48-hour notice requirement and failure to appear before the board of review during the first 2 hours of the first scheduled meeting.
4. Objections to the amount or valuation of property shall first be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the board of review within the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, except that, upon evidence of extraordinary circumstances, the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days. The board may require objections to the amount or valuation of property to be submitted on forms approved by the Department of Revenue, and the board shall require that any forms include stated valuations of the property in question. Persons who own land and improvements to that land may object to the aggregate valuation of that land and improvements to that land, but no person who owns land and improvements to that land may object only to the valuation of that land or only to the valuation of improvements to that land. No person may be allowed in any action or proceedings to question the amount or valuation of property unless the written objection has been filed and that person in good faith presented evidence to the board in support of the objections and made full disclosure before the board, under oath, of all of that person’s property liable to assessment in the district and the value of that property. The requirement that objections be in writing may be waived by express action of the board.
5. When appearing before the board of review, the objecting person shall specify in writing the person’s estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate.
6. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or object to a valuation if that valuation was made by the assessor or the objector using the income method of valuation, unless the person supplies the assessor with all the information about income and expenses, as specified in the assessor’s manual under s. 73.03 (2a), Wis. stats., that the assessor requests. The City of Stoughton has an ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the assessor under this paragraph that provides exceptions for persons using information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or the duties of their officer or by order of a court. The information that is provided under this paragraph, unless a court determined that it is inaccurate, is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under s. 19.35 (1), Wis. stats.
7. The board shall hear upon oath, by telephone, all ill or disabled persons who present to the board a letter from a physician, surgeon, or osteopath that confirms their illness or disability. No other persons may testify by telephone.
8. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or contest the amount of any assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the board, or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under s.70.47 (3) (a), Wis. stats., that person provides to the clerk of the board of review notice as to whether the person will ask for the removal of a member of the board of review and, if so, which member, and provides a reasonable estimate of the length of time the hearing will take.
Notice is hereby given this 30th Day of April, 2020.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: April 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *