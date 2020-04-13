SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
2020 STREET PULVERIZATION
CONTRACT 3 2020
CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 2020 Street Pulverization project will be received by the City of Stoughton at Stoughton City Hall, 207 South Forrest Street, Stoughton, WI 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, April 28, 2020, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Work includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 650 linear feet of storm sewer; 16,000 square feet of concrete sidewalk and driveway apron; 1,600 linear feet of concrete curb and gutter; 11,000 square yards of asphalt pavement pulverization; 2,700 tons of asphalt pavement; and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 6977204 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Bidding Documents may be reviewed and paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidders maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
Prospective Bidders are required to complete and submit a prequalification questionnaire with supporting documents to OWNER (see Instructions to Bidders). Prequalification forms will be provided with Bidding Document sets. Completed forms are to be submitted no later than 4:30 P.M., local time, on April 23, 2020.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Mark A. Fisher, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of the City of Stoughton, WI
Rodney Scheel, Director of Planning and Development
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: April 9 and 16, 2020
Service by Publication
CASE#20SC000967
Circuit Court-Civil Division
State of Wisconsin Small Claims Waukesha County
Defendant Name(s) and Address (es):
CHRISTOPHER ECKES
753 S VAN BUREN ST
STOUGHTON, WI 53589
You are being sued by Franklin Financial Corporation, in the small claims court, Waukesha County, in the Waukesha County courthouse located @ 515 W Moreland Blvd (Room# 167) Waukesha, WI 53188.
A hearing will be held: Monday, MAY 4,2020, 1:00 p.m. If you choose not to appear, a judgment will be given to Franklin Financial Corporation, due to default.
A copy of this has been mailed to last known address on 4/7/20
Plaintiff:
(414) 447-5130
Franklin Financial Corporation
10101 W GREENFIELD AVE
SUITE 200
WEST ALLIS WI 53214
Published: April 16, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND JOINT REVIEW BOARD MEETING REGARDING THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NO. 7 IN THE CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Notice is Hereby Given that the City of Stoughton will hold an organizational Joint Review Board meeting on April 23, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/487454805 using access code 487-454-805 if prompted
You may also dial in using your phone by calling +1 (866) 899-4679 using access code 487-454-805
The purpose of this meeting is to organize a Joint Review Board for purposes of considering the proposed amendment of the Project Plan for Tax Incremental District No. 7 (the District).
Notice is Hereby Given that the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on April 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of providing the community a reasonable opportunity to comment upon the proposed project plan amendment for the District. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to attend remotely, you may do so via the following options:
On your computer, tablet or smartphone via https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/313719325 using access code 313-719-325 if prompted
You may also dial in using your phone by calling +1 (571) 317-3117 using access code 313-719-325
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the Organizer. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the Organizer to rename them on the Attendee screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the Organizer when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the Organizer will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
Proposed additional and updated projects costs of approximately $11.6 million may include, but are not limited to: various public improvements and cash grants to owners, lessees or developers of land located within the District (development incentives), and professional and organizational services, administrative costs, and finance costs. Allow for the District to incur project costs outside of, but within ½ mile of, the boundaries of the District as allowed under Wisconsin Statutes Section.66.1105(2)(f)1.n.
All interested parties will be given a reasonable opportunity to express their views on the proposed Project Plan Amendment. A copy of the proposed Project Plan Amendment will be available for viewing on the Citys website @ http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/kettle-park-west
Such hearing shall be public and citizens and interested parties shall then be heard. This hearing may be adjourned from time to time.
Any person wishing to attend the meeting, whom because of a disability, requires special accommodation, should contact the City Clerks Office at (608) 873-6692 at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting time so appropriate arrangements can be made. In addition, any person wishing to speak or have their comments heard but does not have access to the internet should also contact the City Clerks Office at the number above at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting so appropriate arrangements can be made.
By Order of the City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published April 16, 2020
Town of Rutland Official Notice
Advertisement For Bids For Town of Rutland Roads Pulverizing and Paving
Notice is hereby given by the Town of Rutland, Dane County, Wisconsin, that it will receive sealed bids for pulverizing and for asphaltic concrete paving of several Town roads. A portion of the projects below is part of the LRIP program.
Bids should be submitted to Town Clerk Dawn George at 4177 Old Stage Rd., Brooklyn, WI 53521 by 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020. Clerks email clerk@town.rutland.wi.us for questions.
Bids will be publicly opened on May 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Town Hall located at 785 Center Rd. It is anticipated that the Bids will not be awarded until the Board meeting on May 5, 2020.
Bids on the projects may be awarded individually or in combination.
Bids are being requested as described below.
To provide pulverizing and asphaltic paving for the following roads:
Old Stone Road (Lake Kegonsa Rd. to the bridge — 4000 x 22
Lake Kegonsa Rd. (Old Stage Rd. to County Road A. 12480 x 22
Paving shall consist of a base course of 2 inches and a surface course of 1 ½ inches. The paving width is 22 feet. After the existing pavement is pulverized, the Town of Rutland will complete all of the preparatory work on the base necessary for the contractor to do the paving.
Bids should include the cost of butt joints.
Use the specifications below for all bids. If you have questions, please contact lead patrolman Nels Wethal at 608-577-5691.
Asphalt Specifications:
The hot mix asphalt base coat layer (2) shall be 3LT 58-28S.
The hot mix asphalt surface coat layer (1½) shall be 5LT 58-28S.
Quotes for the pulverizing shall include the estimated square yardage and the cost per square yard.
Quotes shall specify the number of tons of bituminous pavement to be used, and the per ton cost of the bituminous pavement material.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The successful bidder will provide the Town of Rutland an umbrella certificate of insurance in the minimum amount of one million dollars before beginning work.
The Town of Rutland reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
SPECIFICATIONS:
All work and materials supplied under this proposal shall conform to the current Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction and any special provision s of the Wisconsin Division of Highways, Department of Transportation.
CONSTRUCTION PROCEDURES
The work schedule will be one mutually agreed to by the Town and the successful bidder. All work shall be completed no later than August 1st of this year.
The contractor will be responsible for all traffic control in accordance with current Wisconsin Division of Highways, Department of Transportation Standards.
The Town reserves the right to have material samples tested to ensure compliance with standards.
Contractor shall guarantee the paving for a period of not less than one year from the date of the paving. Any defects as determined by the Town within this period shall be corrected by the successful bidder at their expense.
PAYMENT
The contractor shall provide the Town tickets showing the ticket number, date and time, the type of material and the net weight. Tickets must be from a certified scale.
Published: April 16 and 23, 2020
TOWN OF RUTLAND
ADVERTISEMENT FOR SEALCOATING (CHIP SEALING) BIDS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town of Rutland is seeking bids for 2020 sealcoating (chip sealing) of several Town roads as identified below.
Bids should be submitted to Town Clerk Dawn George at 4177 Old Stage Rd., Brooklyn, WI 53521 by 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020. Clerks email clerk@town.rutland.wi.us for questions.
Bids will be publicly opened on May 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Town Hall located at 785 Center Rd. It is anticipated that the Bids will not be awarded until the Board meeting on May 5, 2020.
1. Project Description
The Town may choose to do only the highest priority roads, depending on cost and budget considerations. Bidders may wish to arrange a road inspection trip with the Towns patrolmen to better understand individual project needs and to prepare a more accurate quote. Lead Patrolman Nels Wethal may be reached at 608 577-5691.
The possible candidates for 2020 seal coating are:
1. N. Union Rd. 6125 x22
2. Union Dane Rd. 4646 (west half)
3. Shady Willow Rd. — 2900 x 18
4. Hildreth 600 x 17
5. Fahey Hts. (Truman, Eisenhower, Roosevelt, Carter, Hoover Streets) 6650 x 22
2. Specifications:
Based on use of 3/8 aggregate
length and width of each road proposed
estimated gallons of oil proposed to be used and cost per gallon of oil to be applied (gal./sq. yd)
estimated number of tons of stone to be used and the cost per ton of stone
all quotes to include power brooming prior to application of the seal coat
3. The award will be based on
the proposed cost
the proposed materials to be used,
the references submitted and
the warranties provided.
The Town Board will determine which proposal is deemed to be in the best interests of the Town.
The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
The successful bidder, upon notification, must provide the Town with
a Certificate of Insurance naming the Town as an additional insured.
a statement holding the Town harmless from any litigation or claims resulting from the execution of this bid.
4. Scheduling
The Town wishes to have this work completed during the 2020 road work season, meaning done prior to September 1. 2020.
Attach a proposed time schedule showing how soon the work can be started after bid acceptance, and how many days or weeks it will take before completion.
5. Payment
Payment to the contractor will be made within 30 days of the completion of the seal coating and an approved inspection by the Town.
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: April 16 and 23, 2020
NOTICE THAT ASSESSMENT ROLL IS OPEN FOR EXAMINATION AND OPEN BOOK
Pursuant to s. 70.45, Wis. Stats., the Assessment Roll for the Year 2020 for the City of Stoughton will be available for inspection starting on April 20, 2020 online at www.accurateassessor.com or by contacting the City Clerk at 873-6692 or hlicht@ci.stoughton.wi.us.
The Assessor will be available for consultation and open book appointments on April 29, 2020, from 12:00- 7:00p.m., and April 30, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., via phone due to COVID-19.
To make an appointment for open book, please call Accurate Appraisal at 1-800-770-3927 or logon to www. accurateassessor.com.
Instructional material will be provided at the open book to persons who wish to object valuations under s. 70.47, Wis. Stats.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: April 16 and 23, 2020
