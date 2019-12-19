STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
DOOR COUNTY
Case No. 19-CV-159
Code No. 30404
SUMMIT CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff,
v.
THE ESTATE OF ROSWITHA ANNA FLACH
DENNIS SAID
DOOR COUNTY,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To Each Person Named Above as a Defendant:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis for the legal action.
Within 40 days after (December 16, 2019), you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Circuit Court, Wood County Courthouse, 400 Market Street, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin 54494, and to Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is, Bates Legal Group, LLC, PO Box 1473, Wausau, WI 54402-1473. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 days after (December 16, 2019), the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 31st day of October, 2019.
Bates Legal Group, LLC, Attorneys for Plaintiff Summit Credit Union
By: /s/ Justin J. Bates
Justin J. Bates
State Bar No. 1066128
PO Box 1473
Wausau, WI 54 473
(715) 843-5599
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019 and January 2, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
LEGAL NOTICE
Mini Warehouses 1118 East Street in Stoughton, WI. Storage unit #06 disposal of contents owned by Vidal Hernandez. Date of disposal January 2nd 2020 at 1118 East Street in Stoughton, WI. Property Description: Car-Lincoln LSV8, dishwasher and speakers.
Seifert-Pauls Partnership, LLP
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Dale Resch for an Outdoor Storage use at 1000 East Street, Stoughton.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Michael P. Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed rezoning request as follows:
A map and descriptions have been provided for parcels of land within the plat named, “The Meadows at Kettle Park West” including lands within a proposed certified survey map (CSM) at Kettle Park West, Stoughton, WI. The properties are as follows:
Map ID #1 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to SR-5 (Single Family – 7200-SF lot area):
Block 3 (Lots 1-7); Block 4; Block 5; Block 8; Block 9; Block 10.
Map ID #2 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to PD-GDP (Planned Development - General Development Plan for Traditional Neighborhood with alleys):
Block 1 (Lots 1-24); Block 2; Block 6; Block 7.
Map ID #3 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to MR-10 (Multi-family Residential -10 units per acre):
Block 1 (Lot 25)
Map ID #4 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to I [Park] (Institutional-Park):
Block 3 (Outlot 1)
Map ID #5 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to I [Stormwater] (Institutional-Stormwater):
CSM # (Outlot 2)
Map ID #6 Rezone from PD to PD-GDP (Traditional Neighborhood):
Kettle Park West Plat – Part of Outlot 7, Kettle Park West Plat – Outlot 6
Map ID #7 Rezone from PD to MR-10:
Kettle Park West Plat – Outlot 5, Kettle Park West Plat – Outlot 4
Map ID #8 Rezone from PD to I [Stormwater]:
Kettle Park West Plat - Part of Outlot 7, CSM 14057 Outlot 1
The map and related materials are available online at www.cityofstoughton.com/planning See “Rezoning The Meadows at Kettle Park West”
For questions regarding this notice, contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
CAUCUS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the electors of the Town of Pleasant Springs, in the County of Dane, State of Wisconsin, that a Town Caucus for said Town will be held at the Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 County Road N, in Pleasant Springs on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to nominate candidates for the offices to be voted for at the Spring Election to be held on April 7, 2020.
Candidates will be nominated for the following offices, for a term of two years, which expire in April of 2022:
Town Supervisor No. 3
Town Supervisor No. 4
Please note that, upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, or to request this service, contact the Town Hall, 2354 County Rd N, Stoughton, WI, 53589-2873. Office hours are Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Telephone: (608)873-3063 e-mail: clerktreasurer@pleasantsprings.org
Maria Hougan
Clerk/Treasurer
Posted: December 5, 2019
Published: December 26, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Robert N. Tholo
Case No. 2019PR893
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth July 14, 1951 and date of death October 28, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 3056 Shadyside Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 20, 202.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
December 17, 2019
Jonathan M. Hajny
221 Kings Lynn Road
Stoughton, WI 53589
(608) 877-4081
Bar Number: 1014429
Published: December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Howard D. Nelson
Case No. 2019PR872
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth October 27, 1935 and date of death November 8, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2216 Colladay Point Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 20, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
December 17, 2019
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *