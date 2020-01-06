STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Robert N. Tholo
Case No. 2019PR893
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth July 14, 1951 and date of death October 28, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 3056 Shadyside Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 20, 202.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
December 17, 2019
Jonathan M. Hajny
221 Kings Lynn Road
Stoughton, WI 53589
(608) 877-4081
Bar Number: 1014429
Published: December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Howard D. Nelson
Case No. 2019PR872
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth October 27, 1935 and date of death November 8, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2216 Colladay Point Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 20, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
December 17, 2019
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020
NOTICE
Please take notice that the following retailers have applied for alcohol beverage licenses within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin. The Public Safety Committee met to consider application recommendations to the Common Council on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The City Council will consider their application at the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard Tailgaters of Stoughton, LLC d/b/a Tailgaters of Stoughton, located at 151 East Main Street., Stoughton, has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class B” Intoxicating Liquor license.
Holly Licht
City Clerk
Published: January 9, 2020
NOTICE:
JANUARY DUNKIRK DAM LAKE DISTRICT MEETING, that was scheduled to be held on January 15, 2020, is cancelled. Please refer to our Facebook page for minutes of the last meeting.
Published: January 9, 2020
