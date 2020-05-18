STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ROCK COUNTY
Case No. 2020 CV 285
Case Code: 30106, 30301
THE INSURANCE SHOPPER
941 North Washington Street
Janesville, WI 53548,
vs.
Plaintiff,
VALUE CONSTRUCTION GROUP
875 US Highway 51
Stoughton, WI 53589,
and
JAMES HAMMIS
875 US Highway 51
Stoughton, WI 53589,
Defendants.
40-DAY SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To the following Defendants, Value Construction Group and James Hammis:
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after May 7, 2020 you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the Court whose address is:
Clerk of Circuit Court
Rock County Courthouse
51 South Main Street
Janesville, WI 53545
and to Attorney Bryan C. Whitehead, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is:
Nowlan & Mouat LLP
100 S. Main Street
P.O. Box 8100
Janesville, WI 53547-8100
You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within 40 days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services because of a disability, please call 608-743-2200.
DATED this 1st day of May, 2020.
By: Electronically signed by Bryan C. Whitehead
Bryan C. Whitehead State Bar No. 1091684
NOWLAN & MOUAT LLP
100 South Main Street
P. O. Box 8100
Janesville, WI 53547-8100
608.755.8100
FAX: 608.755.8110
Email: bwhitehead@nowlan.com Attorneys for Plaintiff
Published: May 7, 14 and 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Jim Hess to allow upper story dwellings as an accessory use at 700 Nygaard Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The property at 700 Nygaard Street is owned by Sainvas LLC and is more fully described as follows:
Parcel Number: 281/0511-063-2134-7
DVORAK’S ADDITION LOT 24
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published May 14 and 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
TOWN OF RUTLAND
NOTICE
ALCOHOL LICENSE APPLICATIONS
Notice is hereby given that the following alcohol license applications have been received by the Town of Rutland. The licenses applied for are for the period beginning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Class B Fermented Malt Beverage:
Eugster’s Farm Market, Inc., Joseph Eugster, agent.
License Location: 3865 Hwy 138, Stoughton WI 53589
Class C Wine:
Eugster’s Farm Market, Inc., Joseph Eugster, agent.
License Location: 3865 Hwy 138, Stoughton WI 53589
Class B Fermented Malt Beverage:
Madison Speedway Inc., 1750 Beach Road Verona, WI 53593
License Location: Madison International Speedway, 1122 Sunrise Road, Oregon, Wisconsin
1. Pit Area and 2. Grandstand Area
Class B Fermented Malt Beverage and Class B Liquor:
Grueneberg Enterprises, DBA Daves’s White Rock, 596 State Road 14, Brooklyn, WI 53521
License Location: White Rock Bar
Class A Fermented Malt Beverage and Class A Liquor:
Stoughton Lumber Company Inc.
Agent: James M Gerber, 404 West Wilson St. Stoughton WI 53589
License Location: Stoughton Lumber Company Inc., 3188 Deer Point Drive, Stoughton WI 53589
Class B Fermented Malt Beverage and Class B Liquor: (Reserve)
Wisconsin Shop LLC
Agent Tara Pearson, 343 Lake Kegonsa Rd., Oregon WI 53575
Location: 4645 US Highway 138, Oregon WI 53575
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: May 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday June 8, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed rezoning of the following parcel of land located at 117 Ashberry Lane, Stoughton, WI, owned by Urso Bros LLC. The property described below is requested to be rezoned from SR-4 Single Family Residential to TR-6 Two-Family Residential. The property is currently more fully described below:
Parcel number: 281/0511-044-4744-8
Legal Description: EASTWOOD ESTATES LOT 14
This property description is for tax purposes. It may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions related to this notice contact Michael Stacey at 608-646-0421.
Michael Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published May 21 and 28, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
REQUEST FOR 2020 BIDS
2020 ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS-PULVERIZE & PAVE
The Town of Pleasant Springs Clerk will receive sealed bids until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 08, 2020 at the Town Hall, 2354 CTH N, Stoughton, WI, 53589-2873. Bids may be dropped off at the Town Hall or mailed to the Town of Pleasant Springs at the address listed below.
Questions concerning the roads to be included in the project, as well as a request to obtain a Bid Specification packet, may be directed to the Public Works staff by PHONE at (608) 205-9169 OR (608) 501-4335 or by FAX at (608) 877-9444. Bids are subject to local road improvement program, and the Town may pay prevailing wage.
A performance bond in the amount of 100 percent of the total bid price, a Certificate of Insurance naming the Town as an additional insured, and a signed contract, will be required of the successful bidder.
The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid or bids deemed to be most advantageous to the Town.
Bid opening will take place on Monday, June 08, 2020 at Noon or as soon as thereafter as practicable, at the Town Hall. The Town Board will review the bids at their meeting on June 16, 2020.
Bid envelopes must be clearly marked 2020 ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS and must be addressed to:
Town of Pleasant Springs
Attn: Town Board
2354 CTH N
Stoughton, WI 53589-2873
/s/ Maria Hougan
Clerk/Treasurer
Published May 21 and 28, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
REQUEST FOR 2020 BIDS
SEALCOAT SURFACING TOWN ROADS
The Town of Pleasant Springs Clerk will receive sealed bids until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 08, 2020 at the Town Hall, 2354 CTH N, Stoughton, WI, 53589-2873, during office hours, or they may be mailed to the Town Hall at the address listed below. The project work consists of sealcoat surfacing on various Town roads.
A separate bid must be submitted for each road. Contractor shall furnish the labor and material to complete sealcoating.
CONTRACT REQUIREMENTS:
All sealcoating work must be completed by August 30, 2020. (or as soon thereafter as practical and agreed upon)
Questions concerning the roads to be included in the project, as well as a request to obtain a Bid Specification packet, may be directed to the Public Works staff by PHONE at (608) 205-9169 or (608) 501-4335 or by FAX at (608) 877-9444.
A performance bond in the amount of 100 percent of the total bid price, a Certificate of Insurance naming the Town as an additional insured, and a signed contract, will be required of the successful bidder. Bids are subject to the Local Roads Improvement Program. The Town may pay prevailing wage.
Bid opening will take place on Monday, June 08, 2020 at noon, or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the Town Hall. The Town Board will review the bids at their meeting on June 16, 2020 and reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid or bids deemed to be most advantageous to the Town.
Bid envelopes must be clearly marked 2020 SEALCOAT BID and must be addressed to:
Town of Pleasant Springs
Attn: Town Board
2354 CTH N
Stoughton, WI 53589-2873
/s/ Maria Hougan
Clerk/Treasurer
Published May 21 and 28, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on May 12, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-6-2020: Repealing and Recreating Sections 10-317 and 10-318 of the Stoughton Municipal Code Relating to Property Maintenance and Outdoor Storage. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: May 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on May 12, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-7-2020: Creating Chapter 63, Relating to Wireless Telecommunications Facilities in the Right-of-Way. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: May 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:45 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone:https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722222589. You can also dial in using your phone: United States: +1 (571) 317-3117 Access Code: 722-222-589.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 12 alders present.
Attorney Dregne asked the councils consent to sign the brief relating to the Safer at Home Order put in place by the Department of Health Secretary. There was no objection from the council.
Ligocki stated that the CACP will be looking into voting options for the 2020 General Election.
Minutes and Reports: the minutes and reports were entered into the record.
Public Works (2/20/20); Plan Commission (2/10/20, 3/9/20); Parks & Rec (2/18/20, 2/25/20); Finance (3/10/20), RDA (2/12/20), Tree Commission (2/13/20)
Public Comment Period:
Sharon Mason-Boersma, 243 E McKinley St, spoke in regards to prioritizing projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, she noted delay in the Whitewater Park Project.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. April 14, 2020 Council Minutes
B. April 21, 2020 Council Minutes
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
R-68 -2020- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton Approving a Master Development Agreement-Kettle Park West Development
Motion by Reeves, second by Caravello to postpone this item until the next meeting. Motion carried 12-0.
R-69-2020- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton Approving an Agreement for Subdivision Improvements — Kettle Park West- Phase A
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to postpone this item until the next meeting. Motion carried 12-0.
R-71-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official (s) to enter into the proposed TIF Agreement between the City of Stoughton and Kettle Park West, LLC relating to the KPW-The Meadows Development
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to postpone until the next meeting. Motion carried 8-3 with
NEW BUSINESS
R-72-2020- Sidewalk Installation Policy
Motion by Reeves, second by Hundt to approve R-72-2020. Motion by Hirsch, second by Schumacher to send back to Public Workers and have it presented to council by June 15. Motion carried 12-0.
O-6-2020- Repealing and Recreating Sections 10-317 and 10-318 of the Stoughton Municipal Code Relating to Property Maintenance and Outdoor Storage
O-6-2020 was presented as a first reading. It will be back before the Council on May 12th.
O- 7-2020- Creating Chapter 63, Relating to Wireless Telecommunications Facilities in the Right- of-Way
O-7-2020 was presented as a first reading. It will be back before the Council on May 12th.
R-73-2020- Approving a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to combine the parcels at 1008 Nygaard Street, Stoughton, WI.
Motion by Caravello, second by Hirsch to approve R-73-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-74-2020- Resolution authorizing and directing appropriate City official(s) to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Stoughton and the City of Stoughton Redevelopment Authority regarding riverfront related improvements and land divisions
Motion by Hirsch, second by Riley to approve R-74-2020. Motion carried 11-0 with Boersma abstaining.
Discussion and possible action regarding authorizing the proper City Official (s) to enter into the 2020 Urban Mass Transit Assistance Operating Program Grant Agreement
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to authorize that the Director of Finance enter into the 2020 Urban Mass Transit Assistance Operating Program Grant Agreement. Motion carried 11-1 with Boersma voting no.
R-75-2020- Resolution Approving an amendment to the Project Plan of Tax Incremental District No. 7, City of Stoughton, WI
Motion by Jenson, second by Boersma to approve R-75-2020. Motion by Reeves, second by Heili to adjusting the list of eligible project costs to include wetland restoration funds in the amount of $100,000. Motion carried 12-0.
Original motion as amended carried 12-0.
R-76-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an agreement with Speedway Sand & Gravel, Inc. for the 2020 Public Works Construction Project Contract 2-2020.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-76-2020. Motion carried 11-0 with Boersma abstaining.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to adjourn at 10:08 p.m. motion carried 10-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: May 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *