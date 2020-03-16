SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
2020 STREET AND UTILITY CONSTRUCTION
CONTRACT 1 2020
CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 2020 Street and Utility Construction project will be received by the City of Stoughton at Stoughton City Hall, 207 South Forrest Street, Stoughton, WI 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, April 2, 2020, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Work includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 1,600 linear feet of sanitary sewer; 1,700 linear feet of water main; 1,000 linear feet of storm sewer; 4,600 linear feet of curb and gutter; 11,000 square feet of concrete sidewalk and driveway apron; 7,000 tons of base course; 1,700 tons of asphalt pavement; and related miscellaneous work. An alternative bid includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 800 linear feet of sanitary sewer; 236 linear feet of trenchless steel casing installation; and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 6885841 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Bidding Documents may be reviewed and paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidder’s maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
Prospective Bidders are required to complete and submit a prequalification questionnaire with supporting documents to OWNER (see Instructions to Bidders). Prequalification forms will be provided with Bidding Document sets. Completed forms are to be submitted no later than 4:30 P.M., local time, on March 26, 2020.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Mark A. Fisher, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of the City of Stoughton, WI
Brett Hebert, Director of Public Works
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
March 12 and 19, 2020
NOTICE
The Town of Rutland Public Hearings scheduled for March 24th has been postponed because of the corona virus. The rescheduled date is to be determined.
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: March 19, 2020
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on March 10, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-2-2020: An Ordinance amending Section 38-32 and 38-36(a) of the Historic Preservation Ordinance – Chapter 38 of the Stoughton Municipal Code. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: March 19, 2020
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on March 10, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-3-2020: An Ordinance creating Section 74-16 of the City of Stoughton Municipal code of Ordinances, relating to Utilities and the creation of an ordinance for water cross connection control. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: March 19, 2020
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on March 10, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-4-2020: An Ordinance creating Section 74-2(f) of the City of Stoughton Code of Ordinances, relating to relocation of sewer connections. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: March 19, 2020
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on March 10, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-5-2020: Amending the zoning classification at 1640 E. Main Street in the City of Stoughton. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: March 19, 2020
City of Stoughton
207 S. Forrest Street
Stoughton WI 53589
RESOLUTION OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
Authorizing and directing the proper city officials to amend the 2020-2024 City of Stoughton Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) Budget
Committee Action: Finance Committee recommends approval 4-0
Fiscal Impact: 2020 ($197,904); 2021 $150,317; Total ($47,587)
File Number: R-39-2020
Date Introduced: March 10, 2020
RESOLUTION AMENDING THE 2020-2024 CIP BUDGET
WHEREAS, the Finance Committee recommended the approval of the proposed 2020-2024 City of Stoughton CIP Budget amendments to the Common Council on February 25, 2020; and
WHEREAS, an amendment was made to postpone all riverfront restoration, trail and bridge construction activity until 2021 and focus solely on design work in 2020; and
WHEREAS, an amendment was made to adjust riverfront restoration and trail costs to the revised amounts received from the projects engineering firm; and
WHEREAS, an amendment was made to eliminate the Fire Department requests for replacement ice rescue suits and swift water rescue suits due to sufficient funds remaining in the 2019 CIP budget to purchase these items; and
WHEREAS, an amendment was made to adjust the Fire Department Command Vehicle cost to actual; and
WHEREAS, an amendment was made to adjust the Elgin Street Sweeper cost to actual; and
WHEREAS, a tabular summary of the amendments made is as follows:
Description Original Year Revised Year Original Amount Revised Amount
Riverbank Restoration Design 2020 2020 $ 27,508 $ 31,740
Riverbank Restoration Construction 2020 2021 211,600 211,600
Riverfront Trail/Amenities Design 2020 2020 34,296 36,360
Replacement Ice Rescue Suits 2020 N/A 9,000 -
Swift Water Rescue Suits 2020 N/A 4,000 -
Riverfront Trail/Amenities Construction 2020 2021 303,662 242,379
Pedestrian Bridge Construction 2021 2021 475,103 475,103
Elgin Street Sweeper 2020 2020 250,000 265,000
Command Vehicle 2020 2020 36,600 42,000
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Common Council of the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin does approve the proposed 2020-2024 CIP Budget amendments as presented.
Tim Swadley, Mayor
Date: March 10, 2020
Published: March 19, 2020
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building) 321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Boersma stated that on February 27th there will be a candidate forum. March 3rd there will be a Human Trafficking Forum at Kettle Park Senior Living Facility.
Minutes and Reports: the minutes were entered into the record.
Utilities (1/30/20); Plan Commission (1/13/20); Arts Council (1/21/20); Tree Commission (1/9/20); Landmarks (1/9/20); Cemetery Board (1/31/19); Parks & Rec (1/21/20); Whitewater Park (1/21/20)
Public Comment Period:
Mark Hale, 2703 County Rd. B, spoke regarding R-29-2020. He stated that he was surprised that the dam removal was being discussed as part of the Whitewater Park. He was concerned about the wildlife that currently inhabits the area.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. February 11, 2020 Council Minutes
B. R-27-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses to various applicants
C. Stoughton Utilities January Payments Due List Report; Stoughton Utilities December Financial Report; Stoughton Utilities December Statistical Report
Motion by Jenson, second by Bartlett to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 10-0.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
R-28-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to issue a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage license and a “Class B” Intoxicating Liquor License to Brown Wood, LLC d/b/a Roxy’s Restobar, Trisha Brown, agent, located at 208 W. Main St.
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve R-28-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
R-29-2020- Authorizing the Participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program
Motion by Hirsch, second by Heili to approve R-29-2020. Motion carried 9-1 with Boersma voting “no”.
O- 2-2020- Amending Section 38-32 and 38-36(a) of the Historic Preservation Ordinance – Chapter 38 of the Stoughton Municipal Code
Majewski read O-2-2020 as a first reading. It will be back before the council on March 10, 2020.
O- 3-2020- Ordinance creating Section 74-16 of the City of Stoughton Municipal code of Ordinances, relating to Utilities and the creation of an ordinance for water cross connection control
Hirsch read O-3-2020 as a first reading. It will be back before the council on March 10, 2020.
O-4-2020- To create Section 74-2(f) of the City of Stoughton Code of Ordinances, relating to relocation of sewer connections
Hirsch read O-4-2020 as a first reading. It will be back before the council on March 10, 2020.
R-30-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to approve the write-off of Stoughton Utilities delinquent account balances and invoices deemed uncollectible as of December 31, 2019
Motion by Hirsch, second by Schumacher to approve R-30-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
R-31- 2020- Authorizing and directing the proper city official(s) to approve payment of the original 2006 offer of $4040.28 to Scott Wegner for the unresolved payout of his vacation time from 2006
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves R-31-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
R-32-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper city official(s) to compensate the Deputy Fire Chief/Fire Marshal for additional work associated with filling the role of Acting Fire Chief on an interim basis
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-32-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
O-5-2020- Amending the zoning classification at 1640 E. Main Street in the City of Stoughton
Caravello read O-5-2020 for the first reading. It will be back before the council on March 10, 2020.
R- 33-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Dale Resch for an Outdoor Storage use at 1000 East Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Hirsch to approve R-33-2020 10-0.
R- 34-2020- Approving a Certified Survey Map (CSM) for property along Glacier Moraine Drive, owned by the City of Stoughton, Stoughton, WI.
Motion by Caravello, second by Schumacher to approve R-34-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
R-35-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Ron Grosso for multiple principal buildings at 441 Glacier Moraine Drive, Stoughton, Wisconsin.
Motion by Caravello, second by Hirsch to approve R-35-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
R-36-2020- Approving a Release of Restriction document for property at 1700 E. Main Street (Lot 3, Eastwood Estates), owned by Mark Rosenbaum, Stoughton, WI.
Motion by Caravello, second by Schumacher to R-36-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
R-37-2020- Approving a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to combine the properties at 1700 E. Main Street, owned by Mark Rosenbaum, Stoughton, WI.
Motion by Caravello, second by Bartlett to approve R-37-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to adjourn at 7:59 p.m. Motion carried 10-1.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: March 19, 2020
