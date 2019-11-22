PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Jeb McMahon to allow a two-flat residential use at 616 Ridge Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The property at 616 Ridge Street is owned by Mic-Man Properties LLC and is more fully described as follows:
Parcel Number and Description: 281/0511-054-6640-7; O M TURNER ADDN BLOCK 6 S 132 FT LOT 10
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published November 21 and 28, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Denis R. Haried
Case No. 2019PR824
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth November 29, 1965 and date of death November 9, 2019X, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2431 Tower Dr., Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is February 21, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
November 19, 2019
Attorney Mary H. Behling
PO Box 15
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3286
Bar Number: 01005733
Published: November 28, December 5 and 12, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *