STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Rosemary C. Himmelsbach
Case No. 2020 PR218
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 25, 1925 and date of death February 19, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 North Morris Street, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is July 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
April 20, 2020
Attorney Gary Alan Hebl
Hebl & Hebl, LLP
PO Box 46, 1150 W. Main St.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-4325
Bar Number: 1018566
Published: April 30, May 7 and 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, March 2, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 7:00 pm in the Board Room by President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Allison Sorg, Joe Freye, Tim Bubon, Steve Jackson, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Jill Patterson, and Francis Sullivan.
B. Public Comment-Mia Croyle, 1315 W South St., importance of Black History Month recognition.
C. Legislative Update-Hoppe referenced her written report and discussed the legislature breaks.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsagers report included information about March Youth Art Month; ACT testing at SHS for 11th graders 3/3/2020; pandemic communication/procedures are underway. New staff started today-Molly Shea, Communications Coordinator and Jacob Kleven, Taher Food Manager. Congratulations were offered to the SHS wrestling team a successful state tournament.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to approve the February 17, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the February 27-March 17, 2020 check register as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $16,172.77 from In Faith Community Foundation for Scholarships, $1,986.99 from the Stoughton High School Band Boosters for a Marching Baritone, $400.00 from Culvers of Stoughton for River Bluff Washington DC field trip, $100.00 from Elise McLaury via Your Cause LLC Wells Fargo for workers at athletic events, paper reams for school/student use from Blackhawk Community Credit Union valued at $192.00 and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $18,659.76; and approval of an increase to common school fund aid in the amount of $29,805.00 and related budget adjustments. President Sullivan was informed that there was a retirement on the consent agenda to be approved but not included in the first motion. Second motion: A second consent agenda motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Jackson and carried unanimously to approve the retirement of Karen Seaton at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Policy: Bubon reported on the policy work being completed; next meeting will be March 16. ERC: Freye reported on future scheduled meeting dates: SEA meet and confer meeting-March 9; staffing recommendations-March 30; Negotiations-April 29, and Personnel Handbook review- May 11. Board members discussed the need to learn more about the budgeting process to help make future decisions.
B. Linkages-Hoppe attended two student club meetings 1) GSA & 2) Gender Equality. Patterson brought parent concerns regarding district pandemic planning & the addition of public comment information to be added to the board information district webpage.
C. Stoughton Young Adult Study — The board discussed next steps following the outcomes revealed in the study conducted by Amanda Hoffman. Several ideas were presented by board members including the possible formation of a joint city/school committee to continue the conversations about declining enrollment and housing within the district.
5. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-City will be contacted regarding a joint city/school committee; public comment information will be added to the website; board member will be appointed to the pandemic committee (board members interested should contact Sullivan).
B. Future Meetings/Events: Board Meetings-3/16 & 4/6; Policy Committee Meetings-3/16 & 4/6; Finance Committee-3/16; ERC-3/9, 3/30, 4/29 & 5/11.
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:27 pm.
____________________________
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: April 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD-Regular Meeting & Public Hearings (Monday, April 6, 2020)
1. Public Notice Meeting Information
A. Public Notice — Public Health Emergency-School Board President Francis Sullivan explained that need for the meeting to be conducted as a video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
B. Video Conference Meeting Information-Board President Francis Sullivan explained the video conference information and invited the public to join the meeting. Public comments can be submitted via email to Public.Comments@stoughton.k12.wi.us or phone message to 608-877-5002 up to 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
2. Regular Board Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order by President Sullivan at 5:35 pm via a Zoom video conference which was unrecorded due to technical difficulties.
B. Roll Call-All Present: Tim Bubon, Joe Freye, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Allison Sorg, and Francis Sullivan.
3. Discussion/Action
A. Waiving Two Step Process for Board Approval-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Hoppe, for approval to waive the two-step approval process for approving policies, policy revisions and other board discussion/action agenda items when necessary during the pandemic crisis. Discussion ensued how the board would use this wiaver at their discretion during the declared emergency/stay at home order. The motion carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Yea-FitzGibbon, Patterson, Freye, Sorg, Bubon, Hoppe, Jackson, and Sullivan).
B. Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Patterson, to approve the new Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations as presented. Discussion ensued about the recommendation from legal resources to adopt the policy and the boards use of the policy. The motion carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Yea-Sorg, Freye, Bubon, Hoppe, Jackson, FitzGibbon, Patterson, and Sullivan).
4. Regular Board Meeting
A. Public Comments-President Sullivan explained how public comments would be collected for the meeting via email or voicemail. No public comments were received. (Written or recorded comments from members of the public regarding the regular board meeting should be submitted via email to Public.Comments@stoughton.k12.wi.us or 608-877-5002 by 5:00 pm on Monday, April 6, 2020).
B. Legislative Update-Ms. Hoppe reported that COVID-19 directives are changing each day. Dr. Onsager discussed the election process for Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
5. PUBLIC HEARINGS: As part of the public hearings, the Board will review the written or recorded comments from members of the public regarding the request for the waivers, before discussing and taking action regarding the request for the waivers. Written or recorded comments for the public hearings regarding the waivers should be submitted via email to Public.Comments@stoughton.k12.wi.us or 608-877-5002 by 5:00 pm on Monday, April 6, 2020. (Please identify in your voicemail or signify in the subject line of your email what your comment[s] pertains to.)
President Sullivan announced the need for the public hearings and explained that as part of the public hearings, the Board must review the written or recorded comments from members of the public regarding the request for the waivers, before discussing and taking action regarding the request for the waivers. He also explained the process for the public to submit comments via email or voicemail. President Sullivan opened the public hearings:
A. Instructional Hours Waiver — Public hearing was opened, pursuant to Wis. Stat. §118.38(1)(b), regarding submission of a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to waive the minimum number of hours of instruction set forth in Wis. Stat. §121.02(1)(f) for the 2019-20 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and the school closure orders. No public comments for the Instructional Hours Waiver were received.
B. Wisconsin Educator Effectiveness System Waiver — Public hearing was opened, pursuant to Wis. Stat. §118.38(1)(b), regarding submission of a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to waive the requirements to complete an Educator Effectiveness Cycle for educators in their Summary Year in 2019-20, including waivers of the requirements to meet PI 8.01 and Wis. Stat. §§ 115.415 and 121.02(1)(q) for the 2019-20 school year only due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. No public comments for the Wisconsin Educator Effectiveness System Waiver were received.
C. Civics Graduation Requirement Waiver — Public hearing was opened, pursuant to Wis. Stat. §118.38(1)(b), regarding submission of a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to waive the requirement in Wis. Stat. § 118.33(1m)(a) relating to the civic exam requirement as a condition of receiving a high school diploma for the 2019-2020 school year only due to the COVID-19 health emergency. No public comments for the Civics Graduation Requirement Waiver were received.
President Sullivan confirmed that there were no comments received for any of the three public hearing and the public hearings were closed.
6. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Freye, and carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Yea-Bubon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, FitzGibbon, Freye, and Sullivan) to approve the March 2, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; February 27-April 7, 2020 check register, March 12-April 21, 2020 check register and March 11, 2020 Pcard statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $500.00 from Ben Dietzman for Meals for Students in Need, $345.86 from Artsonia for Art Room Supplies, Art supplies for a Kegonsa classroom from Deb Piper with an estimated value of $10.00 and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $845.86; and approval of the 2020-2021 fall semester Early College Credit Program (ECCP) & Start College Now (SCN) as presented in the amount of $14,349.84; approval of a professional educator contract for Mary Menon for the 2020-2021 school year; and approval of a $5,175.00 budget revision to record the reimbursement of 4K — 2nd grade 2019 Fall assessment costs by DPI under the Reading Readiness program.
7. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Employee Relations Committee: Chairperson Freye reported that the ERC met on March 30 and discussed several topics including staffing and how the committee would proceed due to the pandemic. No other committees have met since the last board meeting.
B. Linkages-In accordance with the Safer at Home order, there were no linkages to report.
C. COVID-19 Update-Dr. Onsager provided an update on how virtual learning was proceeding in response to the pandemic. Thank you to all staff, families, and community members for the great effort and success to continue to teach our students from a brick and mortar system to a virtual learning environment was offered by Dr. Onsager, President Sullivan and the board members. Administration will review the staff and parent surveys being collected for determining any themes and/or adjustments needed.
8. Discussion/Action
A. Instructional Hours Waiver-A motion was made by Sorg, seconded by Patterson, to to authorize the administration to request that DPI waive the minimum number of hours of instruction set forth in Wis. Stat. §121.02(1)(f) for the District 2019-20 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and the school closure orders. Dr. Onsager provided an explanation for the need of the waiver and discussion ensued. President Sullivan asked board members if there were any objections to waiving the two step process for the motion. Hearing no objections, President Sullivan called for a roll call vote and the motion carried unanimously. (Yea-Jackson, Bubon, Sorg, Hoppe, Freye, Patterson, FitzGibbon and Sullivan).
B. Wisconsin Educator Effectiveness System Waiver-A motion was made by Patterson, seconded by FitzGibbon to authorize the administration to request a waiver of the requirements to complete an Educator Effectiveness Cycle for educators in their Summary Year in 2019-20, including waivers of the requirements to meet PI 8.01 and Wis. Stat. §§ 115.415 and 121.02(1)(q) for the 2019-20 school year only due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Dr. Onsager and Jessica Hart Andrle provided an explanation for the need of the waiver and discussion ensued. President Sullivan asked board members if there were any objections to waiving the two step process for the motion. Hearing no objections, President Sullivan called for a roll call vote and the motion carried unanimously. (Yea-FitzGibbon, Patterson, Jackson, Bubon, Freye, Sorg, Hoppe, and Sullivan).
C. Civics Graduation Requirement Waiver-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Sorg, to authorize the administration to request a waiver of to the civic exam requirement as a condition of receiving a high school diploma for the 2019-2020 school year only due to the COVID-19 health emergency. Dr. Onsager provided an explanation for the need of the waiver and discussion ensued. President Sullivan asked board members if there were any objections to waiving the two step process for the motion. Hearing no objections, President Sullivan called for a roll call vote and the motion carried unanimously. (Yea-Bubon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, FitzGibbon, Freye, and Sullivan).
9. Contemplated Closed Session-At 6:32 pm, President Sullivan stated a need for a contemplated closed session and requested each board member to state their affirmation to certification of confidentiality before proceeding into the closed session. President Sullivan asked each board member along with Dr. Onsager, Erica Pickett, and Jessica Hart Andrle if they would certify their affirmation to confidentiality and each respondent answered yes on a roll call. (Yes-Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Sullivan, Onsager, Pickett, and Hart Andrle). A motion was made by Patterson, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously on a roll call vote to convene to an executive session of the Stoughton Area School Board in accordance with Wis. Stat. §§ 19.82 (1) and 19.85 (1) (e) to discuss Board authority and compensation for SASD represented and non-represented groups. President Sullivan called a contemplated closed session of the Stoughton Area School District Board to order in a separate (unrecorded) Zoom virtual conference at 6:42 pm. Present: Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, and Sullivan. Also in attendance: Dr. Onsager, Erica Pickett, and Jessica Hart Andrle. Board authority and compensation for SASD represented and non-represented groups was discussed. A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to go into open session to adjourn.
10. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-The board requested updates on the waivers following the end of the school year.
B. Future Meetings/Events-No future meetings or events were discussed.
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 7:11 pm.
____________________________
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: April 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Megan Bisbee for Viking Day Camp. The applicant is requesting conditional use approval for a Group Daycare (Viking Day Camp) at 2125 McComb Road, Units 102-105, Stoughton, WI. 53589. The property description is as follows:
Parcel Numbers: 281/0511-072-2087-2; 281/0511-072-2089-2; 281/0511-072-2091-2; 281/0511-072-2093-2
Description for tax purposes: MCCOMB PLACE CONDOMINIUM COMMERCIAL UNITS 102-105
For questions regarding this notice, please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published: May 7 and 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ROCK COUNTY
Case No. 2020 CV 285
Case Code: 30106, 30301
THE INSURANCE SHOPPER
941 North Washington Street
Janesville, WI 53548,
vs.
Plaintiff,
VALUE CONSTRUCTION GROUP
875 US Highway 51
Stoughton, WI 53589,
and
JAMES HAMMIS
875 US Highway 51
Stoughton, WI 53589,
Defendants.
40-DAY SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To the following Defendants, Value Construction Group and James Hammis:
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after May 7, 2020 you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the Court whose address is:
Clerk of Circuit Court
Rock County Courthouse
51 South Main Street
Janesville, WI 53545
and to Attorney Bryan C. Whitehead, Plaintiffs attorney, whose address is:
Nowlan & Mouat LLP
100 S. Main Street
P.O. Box 8100
Janesville, WI 53547-8100
You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within 40 days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services because of a disability, please call 608-743-2200.
DATED this 1st day of May, 2020.
By: Electronically signed by Bryan C. Whitehead
Bryan C. Whitehead State Bar No. 1091684
NOWLAN & MOUAT LLP
100 South Main Street
P. O. Box 8100
Janesville, WI 53547-8100
608.755.8100
FAX: 608.755.8110
Email: bwhitehead@nowlan.com Attorneys for Plaintiff
Published: May 7, 14 and 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *