PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Kwik Trip, for an In-Vehicle Sales and Service use including Outdoor Display incidental to an Indoor Sales use at 1700 E. Main Street, Stoughton, Dane County, WI., more fully described:
Parcel number: 281/0511-044-4632-2
Legal Description: LOT 3 CSM 11461 CS69/321&322-7/18/2005 F/K/A EASTWOOD ESTATES LOTS 2, 3, 4 & 5 DESCR AS SEC 4-5-11 PRT SW1/4SE1/4 (1.555 ACRES) SUBJ TO & TOG W/SHARED ACCESS ESMT
Parcel number: 281/0511-044-4643-2
Legal Description: LOT 4 CSM 11461 CS69/321&322-7/18/2005 F/K/A EASTWOOD ESTATES LOTS 2, 3, 4 & 5 DESCR AS SEC 4-5-11 PRT SW1/4SE1/4 (1.110 ACRES) SUBJ TO & TOG W/SHARED ACCESS ESMT
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421. These parcels are in process to be combined by certified survey map.
Michael P. Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published February 13 and 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
LUTHERAN CEMETERY ASSOCIATION
The Lutheran Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 9:00 a.m. March 17, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Cty Hwy B., Stoughton, WI.
Roger Utermark, President
Published: February 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on February 11, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-1-2020: An ordinance amending the zoning classification of certain lands located within a proposed preliminary plat named The Meadows at Kettle Park West, and Outlots 1 and 2 in a proposed Certified Survey Map (CSM) in the City of Stoughton from RH Rural Holding to SR-5 Single Family Residential, MR-10 Multi-Family Residential, PD-GDP Planned Development-General Development Plan and I Institutional. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: February 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Zink Power for property located at 2443 County Highway A, Stoughton, Dane County, WI.
The proposed conditional uses are as follows:
* A heavy industrial use;
* An accessory structure of up to 5,000 square feet in area;
* An increase to the maximum building height from 45 to 60 feet;
* An increase to the maximum 10-foot smokestack height above the roof to 15 feet.
The property is further described as:
Parcel number: 281/0511-093-8520-2
Legal Description: LOT 2 CSM 15343 CS109/336-340 02/07/2020 F/K/A LOT 1 CSM 6876 CS34/172&173 R20234/10&11-9/24/92 F/K/A LOTS 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 STOUGHTON INDUSTRIAL PARK SOUTH & PRT VAC EAST ST DESCR AS SEC 9-5-11 NE1/4SW1/4 & SE1/4SW1/4 & ALSO INCL LOT 1 CSM 7211 CS36/305&306 R24257/45&46-8/27/93 DESCR AS SEC 9-5-11 PRT SW1/4SE1/4 & NW1/4SE1/4 (12.299 A)
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Michael P. Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published February 20 and 27, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building)
321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 11 alders present. Majewski was absent and excused.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Planning (12/9/19); Public Works (11/21/19) Rivers & Trails Task Force (11/4/19); Tree Commission (12/12/19); Food Pantry (10/17/19); Park & Rec (11/19/19, 12/17/19); Whitewater Park (11/18/19, 12/16/19); Arts Council (9/17/19) Public Safety (12/18/19); Finance (12/10/19)
Public Comment Period:
There were no comments from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. January 14, 2020 Council Minutes
B. R-11-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses to various applicants
C. R-12-2020- A Resolution Forming a Complete Count Committee to Promote the Importance of the 2020 Census
Motion by Boersma, second by Jenson to approve the consent agenda. Hirsch asked that item C be removed from the consent agenda. Motion carried 11-0. Motion by Hirsch, second by Heili to approve item C. Motion carried 11-0.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
R-13-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper city official(s) to approve a Temporary Class B/Class B Retailers License and Special Event License to the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce for Syttende Mai 2020
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-13-2020 Motion carried 10-1 with Boersma voting no.
R- 14-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper city official(s) to approve a Temporary Class B/Class B Retailers License and Special Event License to the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce for the Coffee Break Festival
Motion by Jenson, second by Hirsch to approve R-14-2020. Motion carried 10-1 with Boersma voting no.
R-15-2020- Approving a Certified Survey Map (CSM) for property located at 1111 Veterans Rd., owned by STI Holdings, Inc., Stoughton, WI
Motion by Caravello, second by Bartlett to approve R-15-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-16-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Ross Parisi for Rossis Pizza (restaurant) located at 1312 Hamilton Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Riley to approve R-16-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
O-1-2020- An ordinance amending the zoning classification of certain lands located within a proposed preliminary plat named The Meadows at Kettle Park West, and Outlots 1 and 2 in a proposed Certified Survey Map (CSM) in the City of Stoughton from RH Rural Holding to SR-5 Single Family Residential, MR-10 Multi-Family Residential, PD-GDP Planned Development-General Development Plan and I Institutional
Caravello offered O-1-2020 for the first reading. It will be back before the Council on February 11th.
R-17-2020- Resolution regarding Sidewalks for 2020 Street Reconstruction Project
Motion by Bartlett, second by Hirsch to approve R-17-2020.
Motion by Riley, second by Jenson to postpone the vote for 2 meetings on R-17-2020. The motion to postpone was withdrawn.
Motion by Riley, second by Boersma to remove to the sidewalk installation on the west side of Grant Street from the resolution. Motion carried on a roll call vote with Heili, Hirsch, Jenson, Reeves, and Bartlett voting no.
Original motion as amended carried 10-1 with Hirsch voting no.
R-18-2020- Waiving Special Assessments for Curb and Gutter and Sidewalk Work on Main Street as part of the 2020 Project from Page Street to Fifth Street
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-18-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-19-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into the Task Order Amendment for Engineering Services related to the Glacier Moraine Drive Project
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-19-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-20-2020- Resolution Establishing Park Shelter and Athletic Field Fee Schedule
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-20-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-21-2020- Resolution authorizing the Director of Parks and Recreation to enter into an agreement with MSA Professional Services to complete an ADA Transition Plan for City parks and park facilities
Motion by Schumacher, second by Heili to approve R-21-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
Discussion and possible action regarding funding up to $10,000 from Contingency for legal representation for liquor license proceedings and authorizing the proper City Officials to hire Attorney Al Reuter
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve funding up to $10,000 from contingency for legal representation for liquor license proceedings and authorizing the proper City Officials to hire Attorney Al Reuter. Motion carried 11-0.
R-22-2020- Approving the Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement by and between Ronald J. Grosso and the City of Stoughton, WI for 4.43 acres of property located on Glacier Moraine Drive in Tax Incremental District No. 6.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-22-2020. Motion by Boersma, second by Schumacher to go into closed session per State Statute 19.85(1)(e) for the purposes of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary at 8:53 p.m. Motion carried 11-0 on roll call vote.
The council reconvened in open session at 9:12 pm.
Discussion and possible action regarding expenditure of funds not to exceed $15,000 from TIF 4 relating to the former Marathon Site litigation and strategy.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to authorize the expenditure of funds not to exceed $15,000 from TIF 4 relating to the former Marathon Site litigation and strategy. Motion carried 11-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Jenson, second by Boersma to adjourn at 9:22 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Published: February 20, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *