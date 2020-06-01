SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
ROTARY PARK IMPROVEMENTS
CONTRACT 5 2020
CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Rotary Park Improvements project will be received by the City of Stoughton at Stoughton City Hall, 207 South Forrest Street, Stoughton, WI 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, June 11, 2020, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Work includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 20 linear feet of curb and gutter; 660 square feet of concrete sidewalk; installation of a concrete foundation for a pre fabricated restroom; installation of a pre fabricated restroom including all utility hookups; 60 linear feet of sanitary sewer lateral; 65 linear feet of water service; and miscellaneous work. An alternative bid includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 110 linear feet of curb and gutter; 1,395 square feet of concrete sidewalk; 98 linear feet of storm sewer, and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 7109657 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidders maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
Prospective Bidders are required to complete and submit a prequalification questionnaire with supporting documents to OWNER (see Instructions to Bidders). Prequalification forms will be provided with Bidding Document sets. Completed forms are to be submitted no later than 4:30 P.M., local time, on
June 8, 2020.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Andrew B. Constant, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of the City of Stoughton, WI
Dan Glynn, Director of Parks & Recreation
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: May 28 and June 4, 2020
NOTICE
APPLICATIONS FOR ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE YEAR 2020-2021 (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021) City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Please take notice that the following retailers have applied for alcohol beverage licenses within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin. The Public Safety Committee met to consider application recommendations to the Common Council on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The City Council will consider their applications at the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.
MARILYN J. BECKMAN dba ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE, located at 160 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class A” Liquor and Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
BOTTLED PLEASURE, INC., ROBERT D SAVASKE JR, AGENT dba STOUGHTON SPIRITS, located at 965 N PAGE STREET, has applied for a “Class A” Liquor and Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
BECCO INC., SUKHRAJ BHARYA, AGENT dba Best PLAZA LIQUOR, located at 1056 W MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class A” Liquor and Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
ULTRA MART FOODS, LLC, Timothy Weiland, AGENT dba PICK ‘N SAVE #6390, located at 1750 HWY 51/138 has applied for a “Class A” Liquor and Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
WAL-MART STORES EAST, LP, TERRA HANSON, AGENT dba WAL-MART STORE #1176, located at 2600 HWY 138, has applied for a “Class A” Liquor and Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
JAGAT PETROLEUM, LLC, GURINDERDEEP SINGH DHILLON, AGENT dba JP MARKET, located at 1009 W MAIN STREET, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
KWIK TRIP, INC., BREONNA PITERA, AGENT dba KWIK TRIP #893, located at 1359 US HWY 51, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
KWIK TRIP, INC., MATTHEW HOKS, AGENT dba KWIK TRIP #738, located at 1231 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
KWIK TRIP, INC., SCOTT GALSTON, AGENT dba KWIK TRIP #739, located at 517 W MAIN STREET, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
DIAMOND JUBILEE, INC., MIRZA AKHTAR BAIG, AGENT dba FOOD PANTRY, located at 981 N PAGE STREET, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
KWIK TRIP, INC., JENNIFER WENTELA, AGENT dba KWIK TRIP #967, located at 2400 ROBY ROAD, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
WALGREEN CORPORATION, Jaqueline Shaffer, AGENT dba WALGREEN’S #07519, located at 1705 US HWY 51, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
FIRE & EIS, LLC, SCOTT SOWLLES, AGENT dba FAHRENHEIT 364. located at 364 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Beer & Liquor license.
DEAK’S PUB & GRILL, LLC, JAIME D. BUSH, AGENT dba DEAK’S PUB & GRILL, located at 1017 NYGAARD STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
THE KOFFEE KUP RESTAURANT LLC., KENDALL L. GULSETH, AGENT dba THE KOFFEE KUP RESTAURANT, located at 355 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
LAZ BISTRO & BAR, LLC, CARY R. LAZZARO, AGENT dba LAZ BISTRO & BAR, located at 419 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
MANDT COMMUNITY CENTER, INC., BART M QUALE, AGENT dba MANDT COMMUNITY CENTER, located at 400 MANDT PARKWAY, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
LYNN M, HULL dba NEVER MIND, located at 201 S SIXTH STREET, has
applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
AMOVI VENTURES, LLC, WENDY BRIGHAM, AGENT dba BANUSHI’S BAR & GRILL, located at 800 NYGAARD STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
GIMPY & GAPPY, LLC, REBECCA HALBACH, AGENT dba 1933 SPEAKEASY, located at 317 S DIVISION STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
VFW BADGER POST 328 INC, JEAN TORGENSON, AGENT dba VFW BADGER POST 328, located at 200 S VETERANS ROAD, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
VIKING BREW PUB, LLC, VIK MALLING, AGENT, dba VIKING BREW PUB located at 211 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
NEL-CAR CORPORATION, ROBERT BLOXHAM, AGENT dba VIKING LANES, located at 1410 HWY 51/138, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
DANNY K. AABERG dba WHATEVER, located at 508 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
FAMOUS YETI’S, LLC, CALE RYAN, AGENT, dba WENDIGO TAVERN located at 121 E MAIN STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
VIKESTER HOLDINGS, LLC, DAVID EUGSTER, AGENT, dba THE NAUTI NORSKE located at 324 S WATER STREET, has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
EL RIO GRANDE RESTAURANT LLC, ERIKA CERVANTES, AGENT dba EL RIO GRANDE RESTAURANT, located at 524 WEST MAIN STREET, has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage & Reserve “Class B” Liquor license.
SHAKERS SALOON, LLC., CHATTA HUFFMAN, AGENT dba SHAKERS SALOON, located at 111 CHALET DRIVE, has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage & Reserve “Class B” Liquor license.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 59, ELVIN “SONNY” SWANGSTU, AGENT, dba AMERICAN LEGION POST 59. located at 803 N. PAGE ST, has applied for a
Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage & Reserve Class “B” Liquor license.
PIZZA HUT OF MADISON, INC., CHRISTOPHER TYRRELL, AGENT dba PIZZA HUT, located at 1424 HWY 51/138, has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage & Class “C” Wine license.
BIG SKY LLC, SEAN CROWLEY, AGENT dba BIG SKY RESTAURANT, located at 176 E Main Street, has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage & Class “C” Wine license.
FAMOUS YETI’S LLC, CAITLIN RYAN, AGENT, dba FAMOUS YETI’S PIZZA, located at 971 N. Page Street, has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage license.
MERSHONIAN CIDERY LLC, AARON BLOOM, dba MERSHON’S CIDERY, located at 280 Business Park Circle 7 & 8, has applied for a “Class B” Winery License.
TAILGATERS OF STOUGHTON, LLC, CHAD STRUTZEL, AGENT, dba TAILGATERS located at 151 E Main St., has applied for a “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
ALDI, INC., SHARI SCHLOEMER, AGENT dba ALDI #05, located at 1399 US HWY 51, has applied for a “Class A” Liquor and Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage License.
PANCAKE CAFÉ STOUGHTON WI 53589, GARY TIERMAN, AGENT dba PANCAKE CAFÉ STOUGHTON, located at 2420 STATE HWY 138, SUITE 106, has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License and “Class C” Wine License
LA CANTINA, LLC, LOURDES ARANDA, AGENT, dba LA CATINA, located at 620 NYGAARD St., has applied for a “Class B” Liquor License and a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License
GEMINI GAMES, LLC, BRIANNA FERO, AGENT, dba GEMINI GAMES, located at 193 W Main St., has applied for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage License
J&S NORDIC ENTERPRISES, LLC, BRIAN JOHNSON, AGENT, dba CHEESERS, located at 183 E Main St., has applied for a “Class A” Fermented Malt Beverage and Class “A” Intoxicating Liquor License
Submitted by: Holly, City Clerk
Published: June 4, 2020
NOTICE
Please take notice that the following retailers have applied for alcohol beverage licenses within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin. The Public Safety Committee met to consider application recommendations to the Common Council on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The City Council will consider their application at the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2020 or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.
KPW Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Tru by Hilton, located at 2500 Jackson Street., Stoughton, has applied for a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class A” Intoxicating Liquor license.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: June 4, 2020
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:45 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/903077621 . You can also dial in using your phone: United States: +1 (571) 317-3116Access Code: 903-077-621.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 11 alders present. Majewski was absent and excused.
Dane County Executive Parisi Presentation- Executive Parisi gave an update concerning COVID-19.
Mayor Swadley presented proclamations for Police and Public Works week.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Finance (4/21/20); CACP (3/3/20)
Public Comment Period: there were no comments from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. April 28, 2020 Council Minutes
B. R-77-2020- Approving the Mayor’s citizen appointments to Boards, Committees and Commissions
Motion by Jenson, second by Schumacher to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 11-0.
OLD BUSINESS
R-68 -2020- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton Approving a Master Development Agreement-Kettle Park West Development
Motion by Boersma, second by Hundt to approve R-68-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-69-2020- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton Approving an Agreement for Subdivision Improvements—Kettle Park West- Phase A
Motion by Boersma, second by Hundt to approve R-69-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-71-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official (s) to enter into the proposed TIF Agreement between the City of Stoughton and Kettle Park West, LLC relating to the KPW-The Meadows Development
Motion by Boersma, second by Schumacher to approve R-71-2020. Motion carried 9-2 with Heili and Caravello voting ‘no’.
O-6-2020- Repealing and Recreating Sections 10-317 and 10-318 of the Stoughton Municipal Code Relating to Property Maintenance and Outdoor Storage
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to approve O-6-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
O- 7-2020- Creating Chapter 63, Relating to Wireless Telecommunications Facilities in the Right-of-Way
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to approve O-7-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
NEW BUSINESS
R-78-2020- Authorizing and Directing the proper City official(s) to repeal and replace the existing purchasing policy with the revised CIP purchasing manual
Motion by Schumacher, second by Doom to approve R-78-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
Discussion regarding 2021 tentative budget schedule
Finance Director Friedl presented the tentative budget. There are 3 CIP meetings scheduled.
R-79-2020- Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Establishing Parameters for the Sale of Not to Exceed $2,440,000 General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2020A
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-79-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-80-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an agreement with Raymond P. Cattell, Inc. for the 2020 Street Pulverization project contract 3-2020
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-80-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-81-2020- A resolution decoupling the City’s Interim Compensation Plan from the Safer at Home Order, and authorizing the Mayor and Leadership team to develop a Return to Work / Return to Service plan for the City of Stoughton
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to approve R-81-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-82-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an agreement with Globe Contractors, Inc. for the 2020 Sanitary Sewer Replacement Construction Contract 4-2020
Motion by Hirsch, second by Boersma to approve R-82-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Reeves, second by Jenson to adjourn at 9:32 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: June 4, 2020
CITY OF STOUGHTON
207 S. FORREST STREET
STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
RESOLUTION OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
Resolution authorizing improvements and levying special assessments against benefited property in the City of Stoughton for the improvement of curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveway aprons, carriage walks, retaining walls, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water system improvements for 2020 Projects
Committee Action: Preliminary Resolution R-25-2020 approved by the Finance Committee 5-0 and by the Common Council 11-0
Fiscal Impact: N/A
File Number: R-85-2020
Date Introduced: May 26, 2020
WHEREAS the Common Council of the City of Stoughton, Wisconsin, held a public hearing for the purpose of hearing all interested persons concerning the preliminary resolution and report of the City Engineer on the following described area for benefits accruing to such property within the project area:
The improvement of curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveway aprons, carriage walks, steps, retaining walls, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water system improvements for:
Prospect Street – Page Street to East End of Prospect Street near McKinley Street
Grant Street – Prospect Street to Taft Street
McKinley Street – Sherman Street to Prospect Street
Sherman Street – Prospect Street to McKinley Street
Forrest Street – Main Street to Washington Street
Roby Road – Page Street to Johnson Street
Harrison Court
Jackson Street at 1358 US Highway 51
Miscellaneous locations for spot sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement on various streets in addition to those listed above.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton as
follows:
1. That the report of the City Engineer pertaining to the construction of the above-described improvements, including plans and specifications therefore is hereby adopted and approved and it is hereby directed that such work be carried out in accordance with the report of the City Engineer.
2. That payment for said improvements be made by assessing the cost to the property benefited as indicated in said report. The assessment represents an exercise of the police power and has been determined on a reasonable basis and is hereby confirmed.
3. That benefits and damages shown on the report are true and correct and are hereby confirmed.
4. The assessment levied against any parcel shall be paid in full on or before November 1, 2020; or if
over $200.00 may be paid in five (5) annual installments with interest at 3.50% per annum; or if over $1,500.00 may be paid in ten (10) annual installments with an interest at 3.50% per annum; or may be deferred only on such terms and in such manner as prescribed by the Stoughton City Council, as referred to in Section 2- 646 through 2-654 of the Stoughton Municipal Code.
5. The City Clerk is directed to publish this resolution as a Class I notice in the Courier Hub.
6. The Clerk is further directed to mail this resolution and a statement of the final assessment against his/her property to every interested person whose name appears on the assessment roll whose post-office address is known or can with reasonable diligence be ascertained.
This is to certify that the foregoing resolution was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton at a meeting called for this purpose on the 26th day of May 2020.
Adopted on a vote of 9-3 on May 26, 2020.
Council Action: Approved
Mayoral Action: Approved
Tim Swadley, Mayor
Published: June 4, 2020
