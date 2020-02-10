STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE SETTING TIME TO HEAR APPLICATION AND DEADLINE FOR FILING CLAIMS (Informal Administration) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Doris J. Nelson
Case No. 2020PR000062
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 5, 1927 and date of death January 13, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1705 Severson Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. The application will be heard at the Dane County Courthouse, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 2000, before Ben Schulenburg, Probate Registrar, on February 25, 2020 at 10:00a.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 608-266-4311 at least 10 working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
January 23, 2020
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: January 30, February 6 and 13, 2020
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, January 20, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the Board Room by President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Allison Sorg, Jon Coughlin, Joe Freye, Tim Bubon, Steve Jackson, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Francis Sullivan, Kathleen Hoppe. Excused: Jill Patterson
B. Public Comment-Brenda Zarth, 1567 Williams Dr., Stoughton; Stoughton Community Networking Conference, Saturday, April 25, 2020.
C. Legislative Update-Hoppe commented that the legislature will be very busy in the next two weeks and shared her written report.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager’s report included information about the recent staff professional development (equity focused) and the open communications position.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Jackson and carried (Yea-Bubon, Hoppe, Coughlin, FitzGibbon, Sorg, Jackson, Sullivan. Abstaining-Freye) to approve the January 6, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the January 4 — February 4, 2020 check register and the January 15, 2020 Pcard transaction report as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the District: $18,000 from Rumpf Law Offices for the Thomas Beattie Memorial Scholarship, $13, 273.77 from the Stoughton Viking Wrestling Club for Airfare/Rooms for VA Trip, $803.00 from Beth Gardner for the Millie Gardner Memorial Scholarship, $800.00 from the Stoughton High School Band Boosters for a conference table, $150.00 from Joe & Katy Freye for the Board of Education Scholarship, $100.00 from Jill Patterson for the Board of Education Scholarship, $100.00 from Stephen Jackson for the Board of Education Scholarship, $75.00 from James Olmsted for SHS Music-Bus Transportation, $75.00 from Michael Faulhaber for SHS Music-Bus Transportation, $25.00 from Kent and Helen Karberg for the Margaret Larsen Scholarship (In memory of Keith Slinde) and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $33,401.77.
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Coughlin reported that the Finance committee had met early in the evening. The Baird Model was presented and will be presented to the board the same night.
B. Linkages-Jackson reported his attendance at the Band Booster meeting last week. Fundraising; old uniforms; school trips and middle school band activity and positive work being done between high school and middle school were topics discussed. FitzGibbon reported that Kegonsa Working for Kids will be sponsoring an Art Night on Feb 27th. Sullivan reported on his conversation with Alderperson Brett Schumacher regarding housing concerns and thanked Jon Coughlin for his letter to the Courier Hub.
C. Baird Model Update-Erica Pickett presented the most current Baird Model forecast for the board. This complex financial forecasting model incorporates the state aid formula, the revenue limit formula and district assumptions for predicting future budgets, which was also presented to the Finance Committee earlier in the evening. Board discussion ensued. President Sullivan asked Ms. Pickett if she would project numbers if the decline levels off in 2022.
D. WASB Resolutions-The board completed a final review with Yolibeth FitzGibbon of the WASB resolutions that will be presented at the 2020 WASB State Education Convention. She will be voting on behalf of the board at the Delegate Assembly. President Sullivan thanked FitzGibbon for assuming the delegate duties.
5. Discussion/Action
A. 2020-2021 Open Enrollment Seats
Erica Pickett and Keli Melcher explained the Open Enrollment Seats recommendation presented to the board. A motion was made by Coughlin, and seconded by Hoppe to approve the 2020-2021 SASD Open Enrollment Seats as presented which includes unlimited availability for district regular education seats, two kindergarten special education seats, one first grade special education seat, one third grade special education seat and one sixth grade special education seat. There are no spaces available for speech and language or special education for any other grade level.
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-Revised projections if student decline levels off in 2022. Ms. Pickett agreed to provide the requested information.
B. Future Meetings/Events:
Board Retreat — 1/11/2020; Regular Board Meeting — 2/3/2020 & 2/17/2020; 2020 State Education Convention — 1/22-1/24/20; Policy Committee Meeting — 2/3/20; Finance Committee — 1/20/20
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Coughlin, seconded by Freye and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:15 pm.
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: February 13, 2010
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Kwik Trip, for an In-Vehicle Sales and Service use including Outdoor Display incidental to an Indoor Sales use at 1700 E. Main Street, Stoughton, Dane County, WI., more fully described:
Parcel number: 281/0511-044-4632-2
Legal Description: LOT 3 CSM 11461 CS69/321&322-7/18/2005 F/K/A EASTWOOD ESTATES LOTS 2, 3, 4 & 5 DESCR AS SEC 4-5-11 PRT SW1/4SE1/4 (1.555 ACRES) SUBJ TO & TOG W/SHARED ACCESS ESMT
Parcel number: 281/0511-044-4643-2
Legal Description: LOT 4 CSM 11461 CS69/321&322-7/18/2005 F/K/A EASTWOOD ESTATES LOTS 2, 3, 4 & 5 DESCR AS SEC 4-5-11 PRT SW1/4SE1/4 (1.110 ACRES) SUBJ TO & TOG W/SHARED ACCESS ESMT
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421. These parcels are in process to be combined by certified survey map.
Michael P. Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published February 13 and 20, 2020
* * *
NOTICE OF LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACES
At the election to be held on February 18, 2020 in the City of Stoughton and the Towns of Dunkirk, Pleasant Springs and Rutland, the following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:
Location:, Wards:
First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington St., Aldermanic District 1, Census Wards 1-2, City of Stoughton
Stoughton Fire Station, 401 E. Main St., Aldermanic District 2, Census Wards 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, & 13, City of Stoughton
United Methodist Church, 525 Lincoln Ave., Aldermanic District 3, Census Wards 5-6, City of Stoughton
Lakeview Church, 2002 Lincoln Ave., Aldermanic District 4, Census Wards 7, 8, & 9, City of Stoughton
Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County Highway N South, Town of Dunkirk
Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 CTH N, Town of Pleasant Springs, Census Wards 1-4
Rutland Town Hall, 785 Center Road, Town of Rutland
ALL POLLING PLACES WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
If you have any questions concerning your polling place, contact your municipal clerk:
Holly Licht, Clerk, City of Stoughton
207 S. Forrest St.
Stoughton WI 53589
608-873-6677
Hours: M-F 7:30 am-4:30 pm
Melanie Huchthausen, Clerk, Town of Dunkirk
654 CTH N
Stoughton WI 53589
608-873-9177
Hours: Mondays from 2-5 pm or by appointment
Maria Hougan, Clerk/Treasurer
Town of Pleasant Springs
2354 CTH N
Stoughton WI 53589 608-873-3063
Hours: 10am-4pm M-Tu; 10am-6pm Thur.
Dawn George, Clerk, Town of Rutland
4177 Old Stage Rd.
Brooklyn, WI 53521
608-455-3925
No set hours, call above # to schedule
ALL POLLING PLACES ARE ACCESSIBLE TO ELDERLY AND DISABLED VOTERS.
Published: February 13, 2020
* * *