STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Gerald E. Trieloff
Case No. 2020PR000368
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 17, 1924 and date of death May 20, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 N. Morris, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 11, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
The City of Stoughton hereby provides notice that it intends to apply for Section 5310 program funds for the Madison Metropolitan Area to serve seniors and individuals with disabilities in the City of Stoughton service area. The application is requesting up to 80% funding for an accessible mini-van. Individuals or agencies wishing to comment or receive additional information about this application should contact Ryan Wiesen at (608) 646-0152 by July 20, 2020.
Published: June 25 and July 2, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed conditional use permit application by Bill Schrader of Incite Inc., for a Group Development at 225 Hoel Avenue (two or more structures containing a principle land uses on the same lot).
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-072-8502-8
Legal Description: SEC 7-5-11 PRT N1/2 NW1/4 DESCR AS COM NW COR SEC 7 TH N87DEG00’51”E ALG N LN SD NW1/4 1385.60 TH S0DEG27’14”E 35.51 FT TO SLY LN USH 151 & STH 138 & POB TH CONT S0DEG27’14”E ALG E LN CALVARY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH LANDS 447.43 FT TH N87DEG09’23”E 16.05 FT TO NW COR LOT 84 PLEASANT HILL HEIGHTS TH S1DEG25’31”E ALG W LN SD LOT 84 159.66 FT TO SW COR THF TH N75DEG34’25”W ALG NLY LN PLEASANT VIEW DR 84.16 FT TH ALG SD NLY LN ON CRV TO L RAD 483.00 FT L/C N82DEG57’25”W 124.13 FT TH S89DEG39’35”W ALG SD NLY LN 7.68 FT TO ELY LN HOEL AVE TH N0DEG28’28”W ALG SD ELY LN 315.67 FT TH N33DEG21’40”E ALG SD ELY LN 304.11 FT TO SLY LN USH 151 & STH 138 TH N89DEG00’50”E ALG SD SLY LN 24.22 FT TO POB EXC TO WI DOT FOR RD R/W IN DOC #5506769
This property description is for tax purposes. It may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/130349037
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
- One-touch: tel: +18668994679,,130349037#
United States: +1 (646) 749-3117
- One-touch: tel: +16467493117,,130349037#
Access Code: 130-349-037
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/130349037
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: June 25 and July 2, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *