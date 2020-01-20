TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, February 13, 2020
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Maria Hougan – Town of Pleasant Springs (608) 873- 3063, 2354 County Rd. N
Office Hours: Monday – Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is/was: Monday, February 3, 2020 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Friday, February 14, 2020 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m.
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on (insert date of primary or election). Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: January 23, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
The City of Stoughton is seeking proposals to provide playground equipment and installation at Lowell Park. If you are a qualified playground vendor, and would like the full Request for Proposal packet, please contact Pat Groom at 608-873-6303 or pgroom@ci.stoughton.wi.us All proposals will be due on Friday, February 14th at Noon.
Published: January 23 and 30, 2020
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, December 2, 2019)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District was called to order on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Board Room by Board President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Present: Bubon, Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, and Sullivan.
B. Public Comment-None. President Sullivan requested that the agenda order be changed and asked that the Madrigal Singers perform before the Legislative Update agenda item.
C. Legislative Update-Hoppe presented a legislative update following the Madrigal singers performance. Information was shared about Senate Bill 414 and Assembly Bill 45 regarding cursive writing requirements. Hoppe offered to provide a list of bill sponsors upon board member request. Regular agenda order resumed.
2. Spotlight on Learning-Ryan Casey, SHS Music Teacher, introduced the SHS Madrigal Singers and explained more about their upcoming performances. Two songs were performed for the board members which was well-received. The Legislative update followed their performance.
3. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager’s report included commendations for Mr. Casey and the Madrigal Singers for their dedication and talent; expressed kind thoughts to students and staff of the Waukesha School District following the student incident; board meeting retreat “find a date” survey form should be completed; asked board members to confirm attendance for the next Dane County Equity Consortium meeting, January 15, 2020 for registration.
4. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Sorg and carried unanimously to approve the November 4, 2019 Regular Board Meeting Minutes & November 18, 2019 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the November 14 — December 17, 2019 check register as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $8,000.000 from the Kegonsa Working for Kids for Library Books, $1,000.00 from Lexi Argall for the William Argall Memorial Scholarship, $25.00 from Kent & Helen Karberg for the Margaret Larson Memorial Scholarship (in memory of Doug Stolen), Clothes for students at Sandhill from Susan & John Johnson (Erica Weber Family) valued at $250.00, Clean clothes to distribute to students who need a change of clothes while at school from Covenant Lutheran Church valued at $227.00, cold weather wear for students from LakeView Church valued at $30.00, Snacks for students/families from Covenant Lutheran Church valued at $60.00, student supplies from April Knight valued at $15.00 and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $9,025.00.
5. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Policy: Bubon reported that the committee has finished the 2000 section with good discussion; next meeting January 6, 2020. Ad Hoc: Hoppe reported on the completion of the Young Families survey by Amanda Hoffman; explanation of data presentation in February 2020 was discussed by Hoppe, Onsager and board members.
B. Linkages-President Sullivan encourages everyone to participate in city council meetings. Jackson reported on the Band Booster’s meetings moving to Tuesdays and the newly formed Orchestra Boosters group. Hoppe reported on SHS performances that she attended. Patterson reported on the Fox WFK’s Fun Run event. Freye reported on meeting with Mayor Swadley and their KPW discussion; more meetings with the mayor will continue.
C. 2018-2019 Audit Update — Brian Mechenich (Reilly, Penner, and Benton) presented the results of the annual audit. A question and answer session followed. The District received an unqualified opinion which is the best rating to receive.
D. Annual Safety Report — Luke Butz, Buildings & Grounds Supervisor, presented the annual safety report which included information about our safety programs, ALICE implementation and training, and future secure entrance plans for next year. A question and answer session followed.
E. Transportation Update-Karen Johnson, SASD Transportation Coordinator, presented the annual transportation update which included information about upcoming department initiatives and routing/planning software. A question and answer session followed.
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-None.
B. Future Meetings/Events: Regular Board Meeting — December 16, 2019; Policy Committee Meeting — December 2, 2019; Employee Relations Committee — December 16, 2019; Board Retreat — Date to be announced; Finance — January 20, 2020
C. Adjournment-A motion made by Freye, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:45 pm.
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: January 23, 2020
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District BOARD-Regular Meeting (Monday, December 16, 2019)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Board Room by Board President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Present: Bubon, Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg and Sullivan. Excused: Hoppe.
B. Public Comment-None.
C. Legislative Update-Hoppe was excused from the meeting. No oral legislative report was given; a written report was provided for the board from Hoppe.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager’s report included information regarding possible fund-raising ventures and the need for proper procedures.
3. Spotlight on Learning- A communication video from River Bluff administrators was presented which included middle school students sharing what they like most about their school.
4. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to approve the December 2, 2019 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the November 27, 2019-January 7, 2020 check register and December 11, 2019 Pcard statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $4,079.73 from Fox Prairie Working for Kids for School-wide trip to the Overture Center in Madison on 1/27/2020; $1,500.00 from Fox Prairie Working for Kids for books to give away to Fox Prairie Elementary students for RIF; $1,500.00 from Deanne Eccles Rotar for Scholar Athlete Shirts/Strength & Conditioning Shirts; $500.00 from Rotary Club of Stoughton for the Kegonsa Little Food Pantry; $150.00 from Kegonsa Working for Kids for student participation fess for All-State Choir; $50.00 from Gary & Nancy Holloway for Chip in meals program; $35.00 from Kegonsa Working for Kids for Instrument-Recorders, Safe School Ambassador training cost from the Stoughton Wellness Coalition, c/o Teressa Pellett valued at $6,800.00, Healthy Snacks for Students from Covenant Lutheran Church valued at $50.00 and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $7,815.23.
5. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Freye reported that the Employee Relations Committee met; meet and confer with SEA may be scheduled.
B. Linkages-Several board members reported on their linkages with school buildings/school events, committees/groups and the community. Highlights included the SHS Madrigals dinner and the River Bluff Band concert. Dr. Onsager has planned a Post Grad meeting on 1/7/2020 to talk with recent SHS grads about their education prepared them for the next step or phase in life. The board took a five-minute break at 8:10 pm and the meeting resumed at 8:15 pm.
C. Advanced Learner Program Presentation-Sara Kolff, Laura Borsecnik and Chris Wiemer provided the Board with an overview of the Advanced Learning program in the District. They discussed their role in the program, what’s going well and the importance of equity. A question and answer session followed the presentation and Sullivan thanked the group for tying in the strategic plan and equity.
D. BOE Post Meeting Evaluation/Survey-Board discussion ensued about the possibility of members completing a post meeting survey following each meeting. Members agreed on the survey concept including possible questions. Survey will be created and reviewed.
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-None.
B. Future Meetings/Events: Holiday Gathering 12/18/2019; Regular Board Meeting-1/6/2020 & 1/20/2020; Board Retreat-1/11/2020; Policy Committee Meeting-1/6/2020; Finance Committee-1/20/20; State Education Convention 1/22-1/24/2020.
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:42 pm.
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: January 23, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Landmarks Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:30 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, at the Opera House, Lower Level, 381 E. Main Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed ordinance amendment to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances, Historic Preservation Ordinance sections 38-32 and 38-36(a). This proposed amendments are to clarify that the Landmark definition includes all improvements to a landmarked parcel that have special character, historic interest, heritage or cultural character in the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
For questions regarding this notice, please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published January 23 and 30, 2020
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Ron Grosso, for multiple principal buildings on a lot at 441 Glacier Moraine Drive, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The property at 441 Glacier Moraine Drive is currently owned by the City of Stoughton.
For questions regarding this notice, please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Additional information including a location map can be viewed at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission
Published January 23 and 30, 2020
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday February 10, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed rezoning of the following parcel of land located at 1640 E. Main Street, Stoughton, WI, owned by Natter Marital Property Trust. The property is proposed to be rezoned from RH Rural Holding to PB Planned Business and is described as follows:
Parcel Number: 281/0511-043-9871-5
Description for tax purposes: SEC 4-5-11 PRT SE1/4SW1/4 E 298.8 FT OF S 285 FT THF EXC 0.07 A TO DOT IN DOC 2235498 (R15097/9) SEE PLAT OF SURVEY 2001-00479
For questions regarding this notice, please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Additional information including a location map can be viewed at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published January 23 and 30, 2020
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Maggie Gasner. The applicant is requesting conditional use approval for a Group Daycare (Weebleworld Child Care Center) at 1640 E. Main Street, Stoughton, WI. 53589. The property description is as follows:
Parcel Number: 281/0511-043-9871-5
Description for tax purposes: SEC 4-5-11 PRT SE1/4SW1/4 E 298.8 FT OF S 285 FT THF EXC 0.07 A TO DOT IN DOC 2235498 (R15097/9) SEE PLAT OF SURVEY 2001-00479
For questions regarding this notice, please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published January 23 and 30, 2020
ORDIANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on January 14, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-27-2019: Repealing and recreating Section 58-6 and 58-8 and creating Sections 58-12 and 58-13 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code relating to Public Nuisances. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: January 23, 2020
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building)
321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Majewski left the meeting at 7:37 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 12 alders present.
December 24, 2019 Council meeting is canceled.
Senior Center Director Cindy McGlynn presented the Senior Center Accreditation.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Finance (11/12/19); CACP (11/5/2019)
Public Comment Period: there were no comments from the public.
Taxi Service Expanded Hours
CONSENT AGENDA
A. November 26, 2019 Council Minutes
B. R-189-2019- Resolution Appointing Election Inspectors for the 2020-2021 term
Motion by Jenson, second by Hirsch to approve. Ligocki noted that under old business it should state 18 constituents expressed their thoughts on Phase II TIF request. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
O-25-2019- Amending Chapter 50-6 Subsection (b) of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding Nordic Ridge Park to the list of City Parks where alcohol is allowed by permit
Motion by Jenson, second by Hirsch. to approve O-25-2019. Motion carried 11-1 with Boersma voting no.
O-26-2019- Ordinance Providing for the Direct Annexation of a Portion of the Town of Dunn to the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Heili to approve O-26-2019. Motion carried on a roll call vote 9-3 with Caravello, Hirsch, and Majewski voting no.
NEW BUSINESS
R- 190-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an agreement to continue participation in the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water Partnership (MAMSWaP)
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-190-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-191-2019- Approving a financial agreement between the State of Wisconsin and the City of Stoughton for costs for the construction of roundabouts on US Highway 51 at Hoel/Silverado, STH 138 and Roby Road scheduled to be constructed in 2021.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-191-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-192-2019- To authorize an increase in operating hours for Stoughton Transit and to authorize the Addendum to the 2018 Shared Ride Taxi Contract with Running Inc.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R192-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-193-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to engage Baker Tilly for Utilities audit services for the years ending 2019, 2020 and 2021
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-193-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-194-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper city official(s) to utilize excess funds in the 2019 Capital Outlay Budget not to exceed $2,500 to cover deficiencies in the 2019 Body Camera Replacement budget.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-194-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R- 195-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to terminate the existing Medical Director Agreement and enter into a new agreement with Southern Wisconsin Emergency Associates, S.C. (SWEA) regarding the provision of Medical Director Services
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-195-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-196-2019- Authorizing and Directing the proper city official (s) to amend the 2019 City of Stoughton Operating Budget
Motion by Schumacher, second by Heili to approve R-196-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
O-27-2019- Repealing and recreating Section 58-6 and 58-8 and creating Sections 58-12 and 58-13 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code relating to Public Nuisances
Bartlett read O-27-2019 as a first reading. It will be back before the council on January 14th.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to adjourn at 8:13 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, Clerk
Published: January 23, 2020
PUBLIC INFORMATION AND INPUT MEETING NOTICE
Yahara River Park Project
The City of Stoughton Parks & Recreation cordially invites you to attend a Public Information and Input Meeting concerning the Yahara River Park Project.
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
7:00 pm
Stoughton High School – Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Avenue
The purpose of this project is to improve the Yahara River for recreational use. The project includes multi-use pedestrian trails, pedestrian bridge connecting to Mandt Park, and in-stream improvements for paddling. The intent of the meeting is to present the preliminary design of the project and take questions. The meeting will begin at 7:00 pm to present the history of the project and the updated design. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask one-on-one questions.
Representatives from the City of Stoughton Parks and project consultant from Recreation Engineering and Planning will be present to discuss the project and answer questions. An opportunity to offer comments during the meeting or in writing after the meeting will be provided. Written comments will be accepted until February 15, 2020, at the City of Stoughton City Hall, or via email (dglynn@ci.stoughton.wi.us).
If you have any questions or comments regarding the plan and proposed improvements, or are unable to attend the public meeting and would like to discuss the proposed project in person with a project representative, please contact Dan Glynn, at (608) 873-6746 (email dglynn@ci.stoughton.wi.us).
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other applicable Federal and State laws, the meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Persons requiring a reasonable accommodation should call the City at 873-6677 preferably no later than five days before the meeting.
Dan Glynn
City of Stoughton, Parks and Recreation Director
Published: January 23, 2020
