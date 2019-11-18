SPRING ELECTION NOTICE
TOWN OF RUTLAND
APRIL 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the Town of Rutland, on the seventh day of April 2020, the following officers are to be elected:
A Town Board Supervisor, for a term of two years, to succeed Deana M Zentner, whose term will expire April 21, 2020.
A Town Board Supervisor, for a term of two years, to succeed Nancy Nedveck for a term that will end April 21, 2020.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that nominations for the offices will be made at a Town Caucus to be held in January 2020, at the Rutland Town Hall.
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
ORDER TO RAZE OR REPAIR BUILDING
To: SmartAssets LLC,
Todd R. Wage
Registered Agent
W340S9285 Corner Ct.
Eagle, WI 53119-1661
Re: 414 Wisconsin Avenue,
Otherwise described as:
W1/2 LOT 13 BLK 4 CUTLER’S ADD PT SE1/4 SEC 3 T6N R19E DOC NO 4270718
Pursuant to the authority vested in the undersigned by Wisconsin Statute Section 66.0413, you are hereby notified that the building located upon the above-described premises and having the post office address of 414 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha, Wisconsin, 53186, is in the judgment of the undersigned so old, dilapidated, or has become so out of repair as to be dangerous, unsanitary or otherwise unfit for human habitation, occupancy or use, so that in the judgment of the undersigned said building must be made safe by either the repair of such building, or the razing and removal of such building and by restoring the site to a dust-free and erosion-free condition. The building’s interior has been impaired by extensive water damage, dilapidation and lack of repair so that it is structurally unsanitary and unfit for human habitation, occupancy or use.
You are therefore ordered to repair and make safe and sanitary or raze and remove the building at your option, within 90 days of service of this order. If you elect to repair the building, you must retain the services of contractors and a licensed design professional to assist you in filing plans with the City as part of the building permit process which describe how the property will be repaired in compliance with all applicable State and City Codes. Different Code provisions governing construction methods will apply depending on how you intend to use the building. If you elect to raze and remove the building or portion of the building described above, you are further ordered to grade and level those portions of the lot affected by the razing and restore the site to a dust-free and erosion-free condition after said razing is completed.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
If you refuse or fail to comply within the time prescribed, by the authority granted under §66.0413(1)(f), Wis. Stats., and Wauk. Mun. Ord. §21.03(2)(a), the undersigned or other designated officer will cause such building to be razed and removed and may restore the site to a dust-free and erosion-free condition either through an available public agency or by control or arrangement with private persons. The cost of such razing, removal and restoration of the site to a dust-free and erosion-free condition will be charged in full or in part against the real estate upon which such building is located and will constitute a lien upon such real estate and shall be assessed and collected as a special tax.
Under the power granted by §66.0413(1)(i), Wis. Stats., if you fail to remove such personal property as will unreasonably interfere with the razing of said structure, the undersigned shall cause the same to be removed and stored if that property has value and destroyed if it has no appreciable value, and the cost of such storage shall be a lien against such property stored and against the real estate, and shall be collected as a special tax against you as owner of the real estate, if such personal property is owned by you.
Pursuant to §66.0413(1)(g), Wis. Stats., if you refuse or fail to comply with these Orders within the time prescribed, the City may, at its option, seek an order from the Circuit Court requiring you to raze the building and remove debris and personal property and fixtures, rather than the City razing and removing them.
IMPORTANT
Any appeal of the above Orders to Raze or Repair must be brought within 30 days of the service of these orders to you. Such appeal must be made to the Circuit Court of Waukesha County in the form of an application for a restraining order. Failure to bring such application to the Circuit Court within 30 days from the date of service will bar forever any right to prevent enforcement of these orders.
In addition, the condition of the property is a health and safety hazard and constitutes a public nuisance under Wauk. Mun. Ord. §12.05(8), which declares as public nuisances all buildings so dilapidated and out of repair as to be dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary or otherwise unfit for human use.
Therefore, the undersigned may request separate legal action under Chapter 823 of the Wisconsin Statutes if the condition exists beyond the date set forth in the order.
Dated this 13th day of November, 2019.
CITY OF WAUKESHA
By: _________________________
Mary Strankowski
Building and Property Maintenance Inspector
Published: November 21, 2019
City of Stoughton
207 S. Forrest Street
Stoughton WI 53589
RESOLUTION OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
Authorizing and directing the proper city officials to adopt the 2020 City of Stoughton Budget
Committee Action: Committee of the Whole recommends approval 10-0
Fiscal Impact: $ 13,927,314 Operating
File Number: R-172-2019
Date Introduced: November 12, 2019
RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE 2020 ANNUAL CITY BUDGET
WHEREAS, the Mayor has prepared and the Council Committee of the Whole has reviewed the proposed budgets of the City of Stoughton for the year 2020; and
WHEREAS, a Summary of the Budget and Notice of Public Hearing was published on October 24, 2019; and
WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on the budget on the 12th day of November, 2019 by the Common Council; and
WHEREAS, the Committee of the Whole recommended the approval of the proposed 2020 City of Stoughton Operating Budget to the Common Council on October 24, 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Committee of the Whole recommended the approval of the proposed 2020 Stoughton Emergency Medical Services (EMS) budget to the Common Council on October 24, 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Committee of the Whole recommended the approval of the proposed 2020 Stoughton Storm Water Utility budget to the Common Council on October 24, 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Committee of the Whole recommended the approval of the proposed 2020 Library budget to the Common Council on October 24, 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Committee of the Whole recommended the approval of the proposed 2020 Opera House budget to the Common Council on October 24, 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Common Council has examined the budget and various items therein and finds the budget as presented and amended to date of this Resolution to represent the income anticipated and the expenditures for the various departments by major category as set forth therein;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Common Council of the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin does approve the following:
SECTION 1. 2020 Budget Adopted.
There is hereby adopted the 2020 City of Stoughton budget and appropriated out of the receipts of the City of Stoughton for the year 2020, including monies received from the general property tax levy, special assessments and other sources of revenue as therein provided, for the various purposes therein specified, the amounts set forth in said Budget presented, or attached thereto or referenced by it.
SECTION 2. Tax Levy Adopted.
There is hereby certified to the City Clerk, a general property tax levy in the amount of $9,384,714 on all of the taxable property within the City of Stoughton for the year 2019 for the uses and purposes set forth as expenditures in the Budget hereby adopted.
SECTION 3. City Clerk Directed to Spread Tax on Roll.
The City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to spread the tax levied herein on the tax roll of the City of Stoughton for the year 2019.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Clerk is directed to publish this resolution as a Class 1 Notice in the Stoughton Courier Hub.
Council Action: X Adopted, Failed
Vote 12-0
Mayoral Action: X Accept, Veto
Tim Swadley, Mayor
Date: November 12, 2019
Published: November 21, 2019
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Jeb McMahon to allow a two-flat residential use at 616 Ridge Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The property at 616 Ridge Street is owned by Mic-Man Properties LLC and is more fully described as follows:
Parcel Number and Description: 281/0511-054-6640-7; O M TURNER ADDN BLOCK 6 S 132 FT LOT 10
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published November 21 and 28, 2019
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the Town of Pleasant Springs, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. All terms are for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Office, Incumbent
Town Board Supervisor 3, Jay Damkoehler
Town Board Supervisor 4, Janiece Bolender
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that a Town Caucus for the purpose of nominating candidates to appear on the Spring Election ballot for the above listed offices will be scheduled during the month of December (between December 1 and January 1). The Caucus will be held on a date not sooner than January 2, 2020 and not later than January 21, 2020. Notice of the scheduled date of the Caucus will be given at least five days before the caucus.
Done in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin this 11th day of November 2019.
/s/Maria Hougan
Clerk/Treasurer
Published: November 21, 2019
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building)
321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 12 alders present.
MadREP Presentation-Paul Jadin, President
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Utilities (9/16/19, 9/30/19); Planning (9/9/19); Landmarks (9/12/19, 9/23/19); Personnel (6/3/19, 7/1/19, 8/5/19, 9/9/19); Police and Fire Commission (3/21/19, 4/29/19, 7/22/19); Committee of the Whole (10/3/19); Public Works (9/19/19)
Public Comment Period:
Francis Sullivan, 1623 Roby Rd., spoke in support of the TIF request for Kettle Park West Phase II. He noted that this would help benefit the Stoughton School District.
Jill Patterson, 400 S. Page St., spoke in support of the TIF request for Kettle Park West Phase II. She highlighted the enrollment of Stoughton School District.
John Hallinan, 109 W. Prospect St., spoke in opposition of the TIF request for Kettle Park West Phase II. He stated that the City should not have to assist the developer.
Yolibeth Rangel-Fitzgibbon, 669 CTY HWY N, spoke in support of the TIF request for Kettle Park West Phase II.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. October 8, 2019 Council Minutes
B. R-161-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses to various applicants
C. Stoughton Utilities September Payments Due List Report; Stoughton Utilities August Financial Summary; Stoughton Utilities August Statistical Report
Motion by Heili, second by Jenson to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
O-24-2019- Amending Section 2-256 of the City of Stoughton Code of Ordinances, relating to the composition of the Utilities Committee (Utilities approved 5-0 on September 30, 2019)
Motion by Hirsch, second by Jenson to approve O-24-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
NEW BUSINESS
R-162-2019- Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $1,900,000 Waterworks System Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2019B of the City of Stoughton, Dane County Wisconsin, and Providing for the Payment of the Bonds and Other Details with Respect to the Bonds
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-162-2019. Motion carried on roll call vote 12-0.
PUBLIC HEARING: TIF Application for Kettle Park West Phase II
The public hearing opened at 7:41 p.m.
The public hearing closed at 8:37 p.m.
Conceptual Review regarding a Preliminary Plat—The Meadows at Kettle Park West and planned development area for small single-family detached homes
Planning Director Scheel noted that there will be public hearing regarding the preliminary plat on November 11th. He noted that the homes in the plat would have a shared alley-way with access from the rear of the properties.
Discussion and possible action regarding the schedule for considering TIF request for Kettle Park West Phase II
The council said they would not like to shorten the timeframe. Ligocki noted that she would like to hold listening sessions.
R-163-2019- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton Approving the Good View Condominium Final Plat at 2209-2211 Wood View Drive, Stoughton, WI
Motion by Caravello, second by Riley to approve R-163-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-164-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper city official(s) to approve a fourth Sergeants position and to eliminate the currently vacant Lieutenants position
Motion by Reeves, second by Boersma to approve R-164-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-165-2019- Authorizing an increase in Stoughton Area EMS user charges
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-165-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-166-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to grant an updated easement to the American Transmission Company (ATC)
Motion by Schumacher, second by Riley to approve R-166-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
Discussion and possible action regarding authorizing and directing the City Attorney to appeal a Circuit Court decision relating to Viking Lanes with funds not to exceed $10,000
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to authorize and direct the City Attorney to appeal a Circuit Court decision relating to Viking Lanes with funds not to exceed $10,000 from contingency. Motion carried 11-0 with Riley abstaining.
R-167-2019- Approving a Pre-Annexation Agreement between the City of Stoughton and Dvorak Investments II, LLC
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-167-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-168-2019- Confirming the Mayor’s appointments to the Cemetery Board and the Utilities Committee
Motion by Majewski, second by Jenson to approve R-168-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-169-2019- Providing Wisconsin Department of Transportation comments on the current preferred Alternative H being considered as part of the USH 51 Corridor Study Environmental Assessment
Motion by Bartlett, second by Reeves to approve R-169-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Jenson, second by Caravello to adjourn at 9:44 p.m. Motion carried 12-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
City of Stoughton
April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the City of Stoughton on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. The term for alderperson begins on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The term for other offices begins on May 1, 2020. All terms are for three years unless otherwise indicated.
Office, Incumbent
Alderperson, District #1, Timothy Riley
Alderperson, District #2, Lisa Reeves
Alderperson, District #3, Greg Jenson
Alderperson, District #4, Matt Bartlett
Alderperson, District #4, Ben Heili (1-year term)
Municipal Judge, Matthew T. Roethe (4-year term)
Information concerning aldermanic district boundaries may be obtained from City of Stoughton Clerks Office, 207 S. Forrest St, Stoughton, WI.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the first day to circulate nomination papers is December 1, 2019 and the final day for filing nomination papers is 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the office of the city clerk.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that if a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
NOTICE OF SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION
Stoughton Area School District
Date of Election: April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the School District of Stoughton, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. The term of office for school board member is three (3) years beginning on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Office, Term Length, Incumbent
School Board Member, 3 years, April 27, 2020 – April 23, 2023, Jon Coughlin
School Board Member, 3 years, April 22, 2020 – April 23, 2023, Tim Bubon
School Board Member, 3 years, April 22, 2020 – April 23, 2023, Steve Jackson
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that a Campaign Registration Statement and a Declaration of Candidacy, must be filed no later than 5:00 p.m., on Monday, January 7, 2020, in the Business Office of the school district’s Administrative and Educational Services Center, 320 North Street. If an incumbent fails to file a Declaration of Candidacy by 5:00 p.m. on January 7, 2020, and if the incumbent also did not file a Notification of Non-candidacy by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, then the filing deadline for other candidates for the office will be extended by 72 hours.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that if a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
A description of the school district boundaries can be obtained from the school district office.
Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Done in the School District of Stoughton November 21, 2019
Yolibeth FitzGibbon,
School District Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
