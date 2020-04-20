Town of Rutland Official Notice
Advertisement For Bids For Town of Rutland Roads Pulverizing and Paving
Notice is hereby given by the Town of Rutland, Dane County, Wisconsin, that it will receive sealed bids for pulverizing and for asphaltic concrete paving of several Town roads. A portion of the projects below is part of the LRIP program.
Bids should be submitted to Town Clerk Dawn George at 4177 Old Stage Rd., Brooklyn, WI 53521 by 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020. Clerks email clerk@town.rutland.wi.us for questions.
Bids will be publicly opened on May 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Town Hall located at 785 Center Rd. It is anticipated that the Bids will not be awarded until the Board meeting on May 5, 2020.
Bids on the projects may be awarded individually or in combination.
Bids are being requested as described below.
To provide pulverizing and asphaltic paving for the following roads:
Old Stone Road (Lake Kegonsa Rd. to the bridge — 4000 x 22
Lake Kegonsa Rd. (Old Stage Rd. to County Road A. 12480 x 22
Paving shall consist of a base course of 2 inches and a surface course of 1 ½ inches. The paving width is 22 feet. After the existing pavement is pulverized, the Town of Rutland will complete all of the preparatory work on the base necessary for the contractor to do the paving.
Bids should include the cost of butt joints.
Use the specifications below for all bids. If you have questions, please contact lead patrolman Nels Wethal at 608-577-5691.
Asphalt Specifications:
The hot mix asphalt base coat layer (2) shall be 3LT 58-28S.
The hot mix asphalt surface coat layer (1½) shall be 5LT 58-28S.
Quotes for the pulverizing shall include the estimated square yardage and the cost per square yard.
Quotes shall specify the number of tons of bituminous pavement to be used, and the per ton cost of the bituminous pavement material.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The successful bidder will provide the Town of Rutland an umbrella certificate of insurance in the minimum amount of one million dollars before beginning work.
The Town of Rutland reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
SPECIFICATIONS:
All work and materials supplied under this proposal shall conform to the current Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction and any special provision s of the Wisconsin Division of Highways, Department of Transportation.
CONSTRUCTION PROCEDURES
The work schedule will be one mutually agreed to by the Town and the successful bidder. All work shall be completed no later than August 1st of this year.
The contractor will be responsible for all traffic control in accordance with current Wisconsin Division of Highways, Department of Transportation Standards.
The Town reserves the right to have material samples tested to ensure compliance with standards.
Contractor shall guarantee the paving for a period of not less than one year from the date of the paving. Any defects as determined by the Town within this period shall be corrected by the successful bidder at their expense.
PAYMENT
The contractor shall provide the Town tickets showing the ticket number, date and time, the type of material and the net weight. Tickets must be from a certified scale.
Published: April 16 and 23, 2020
TOWN OF RUTLAND
ADVERTISEMENT FOR SEALCOATING (CHIP SEALING) BIDS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town of Rutland is seeking bids for 2020 sealcoating (chip sealing) of several Town roads as identified below.
Bids should be submitted to Town Clerk Dawn George at 4177 Old Stage Rd., Brooklyn, WI 53521 by 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020. Clerk’s email – clerk@town.rutland.wi.us for questions.
Bids will be publicly opened on May 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Town Hall located at 785 Center Rd. It is anticipated that the Bids will not be awarded until the Board meeting on May 5, 2020.
1. Project Description
The Town may choose to do only the highest priority roads, depending on cost and budget considerations. Bidders may wish to arrange a road inspection trip with the Town‘s patrolmen to better understand individual project needs and to prepare a more accurate quote. Lead Patrolman Nels Wethal may be reached at 608 577-5691.
The possible candidates for 2020 seal coating are:
1. N. Union Rd. – 6125’ x22’’
2. Union Dane Rd. – 4646’ (west half)
3. Shady Willow Rd. — 2900’ x 18’
4. Hildreth – 600’ x 17’
5. Fahey Hts. (Truman, Eisenhower, Roosevelt, Carter, Hoover Streets) – 6650’ x 22’
2. Specifications:
Based on use of 3/8“ aggregate
length and width of each road proposed
estimated gallons of oil proposed to be used and cost per gallon of oil to be applied (gal./sq. yd)
estimated number of tons of stone to be used and the cost per ton of stone
all quotes to include power brooming prior to application of the seal coat
3. The award will be based on
the proposed cost
the proposed materials to be used,
the references submitted and
the warranties provided.
The Town Board will determine which proposal is deemed to be in the best interests of the Town.
The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
The successful bidder, upon notification, must provide the Town with
a Certificate of Insurance naming the Town as an additional insured.
a statement holding the Town harmless from any litigation or claims resulting from the execution of this bid.
4. Scheduling
The Town wishes to have this work completed during the 2020 road work season, meaning done prior to September 1. 2020.
Attach a proposed time schedule showing how soon the work can be started after bid acceptance, and how many days or weeks it will take before completion.
5. Payment
Payment to the contractor will be made within 30 days of the completion of the seal coating and an approved inspection by the Town.
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: April 16 and 23, 2020
NOTICE THAT ASSESSMENT ROLL IS OPEN FOR EXAMINATION AND OPEN BOOK
Pursuant to s. 70.45, Wis. Stats., the Assessment Roll for the Year 2020 for the City of Stoughton will be available for inspection starting on April 20, 2020 online at www.accurateassessor.com or by contacting the City Clerk at 873-6692 or hlicht@ci.stoughton.wi.us.
The Assessor will be available for consultation and open book appointments on April 29, 2020, from 12:00- 7:00p.m., and April 30, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., via phone due to COVID-19.
To make an appointment for open book, please call Accurate Appraisal at 1-800-770-3927 or logon to www.accurateassessor.com.
Instructional material will be provided at the open book to persons who wish to object valuations under s. 70.47, Wis. Stats.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: April 16 and 23, 2020
SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
SANITARY SEWER REPLACEMENT CONTRACT 4 2020
STOUGHTON UTILITIES
STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the Sanitary Sewer Replacement project will be received by Stoughton Utilities at the offices of Stoughton Utilities, 600 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, WI 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, May 7, 2020, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. This is a re-bid of City of Stoughton Contract 1-2020 Aternative Bid No.1.
The Work includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 800 linear feet of sanitary sewer; 236 linear feet of trenchless steel casing installation; and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 7020867 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Bidding Documents may be reviewed and paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidders maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Mark A. Fisher, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of Stoughton Utilities
Jill Weiss, P.E., Utilities Director
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: April 23 and 30, 2020
