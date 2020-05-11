STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Rosemary C. Himmelsbach
Case No. 2020 PR218
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 25, 1925 and date of death February 19, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 North Morris Street, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is July 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
April 20, 2020
Attorney Gary Alan Hebl
Hebl & Hebl, LLP
PO Box 46, 1150 W. Main St.
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-4325
Bar Number: 1018566
Published: April 30, May 7 and 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Megan Bisbee for Viking Day Camp. The applicant is requesting conditional use approval for a Group Daycare (Viking Day Camp) at 2125 McComb Road, Units 102-105, Stoughton, WI. 53589. The property description is as follows:
Parcel Numbers: 281/0511-072-2087-2; 281/0511-072-2089-2; 281/0511-072-2091-2; 281/0511-072-2093-2
Description for tax purposes: MCCOMB PLACE CONDOMINIUM COMMERCIAL UNITS 102-105
For questions regarding this notice, please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published: May 7 and 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ROCK COUNTY
Case No. 2020 CV 285
Case Code: 30106, 30301
THE INSURANCE SHOPPER
941 North Washington Street
Janesville, WI 53548,
vs.
Plaintiff,
VALUE CONSTRUCTION GROUP
875 US Highway 51
Stoughton, WI 53589,
and
JAMES HAMMIS
875 US Highway 51
Stoughton, WI 53589,
Defendants.
40-DAY SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To the following Defendants, Value Construction Group and James Hammis:
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after May 7, 2020 you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the Court whose address is:
Clerk of Circuit Court
Rock County Courthouse
51 South Main Street
Janesville, WI 53545
and to Attorney Bryan C. Whitehead, Plaintiffs attorney, whose address is:
Nowlan & Mouat LLP
100 S. Main Street
P.O. Box 8100
Janesville, WI 53547-8100
You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within 40 days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services because of a disability, please call 608-743-2200.
DATED this 1st day of May, 2020.
By: Electronically signed by Bryan C. Whitehead
Bryan C. Whitehead State Bar No. 1091684
NOWLAN & MOUAT LLP
100 South Main Street
P. O. Box 8100
Janesville, WI 53547-8100
608.755.8100
FAX: 608.755.8110
Email: bwhitehead@nowlan.com Attorneys for Plaintiff
Published: May 7, 14 and 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF ANNUAL JOINT REVIEW BOARD MEETING AND MEETING REGARDING THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NO. 7 IN THE CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Notice is Hereby Given that the City of Stoughton will hold a Joint Review Board (JRB) meeting on May 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/280069277 using access code 280-069-277 if prompted
You may also dial in using your phone by calling +1 (877) 309-2073 using access code 280-069-277
The purpose of this meeting is for the JRB to consider approval of the resolution adopted by the Stoughton Common Council amending Tax Increment District No. 7 and approving its project plan. In addition, the JRB will also review the annual financial reports, performance and status of each Tax Incremental District governed by the Joint Review Board as required by Wis. Stat. § 66.1105(4m)(f).
Any person wishing to attend the meeting, whom because of a disability, requires special accommodation, should contact the City Clerks Office at (608) 873-6692 at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting time so appropriate arrangements can be made. In addition, any person wishing to speak or have their comments heard but does not have access to the internet should also contact the City Clerks Office at the number above at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting so appropriate arrangements can be made.
By Order of the City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: May 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD-Regular Meeting (Monday, April 20, 2020)
1. Public Notice of Public Health Emergency-School Board President Francis Sullivan explained that need for the meeting to be conducted as a video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Regular Board Meeting
A. Call Meeting to Order — A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 5:35 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan. Sullivan stated that the meeting will be held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations. Each board member verbally confirmed that they were able to attend and participate virtually.
B. Roll Call-Present: Allison Sorg, Joe Freye, Tim Bubon, Steve Jackson, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Jill Patterson and Francis Sullivan.
C. Public Comments-Denise Missal; Virtual Learning. President Sullivan confirmed no other written or recorded comments from members of the public regarding the regular board meeting were submitted via email to Public.Comments@stoughton.k12.wi.us or 608-877-5002 by 5:00 pm on Monday, April 20, 2020.
D. Legislative Update-Ms. Hoppe provided a written report and discussed the extended school closures order.
3. District Administrator Report -Dr. Onsager discussed the extension of the Safer at Home Order and the impact on face to face teaching. Discussions are ongoing regarding virtual learning, Summer Excel and senior class recognition. Board members thanked him for his communication videos and ongoing district planning. All staff members were also thanked for their work creating and implementing a remote learning environment quickly and efficiently by Dr. Onsager and the Board.
4. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to approve the April 6, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the April 3 — May 5, 2020 check register and April 15, 2020 Pcard statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $4,220.03 from the Stoughton Community Foundation for the FFA and High School Agriculture Ed (Mr. Bob Green Endowment Fund), $1,000.00 from P Stephen Christenson for the Kristen Christenson Memorial Scholarship, $660.00 from Covenant Lutheran Church for families facing financial hardship, $500.00 from Elise McLaury via Your Cause LLC Wells Fargo to Support the High School Athletic program, $500.00 from JP Cullen to use for Positive Impact on Schools during COVID-19 crisis, $313.92 from the Stoughton Community Foundation for FFA/High School Agriculture Ed (Mr. Bob Green Endowment Fund), $112.00 from FFA Alumni Affiliate (via Liberty Steel & Wire Peoria) to support SHS FFA program, $80.00 from Anonymous (4 retired teachers) for meals for students and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $7,385.95; approve the resignation of MaryGrace Floeter & Hannah Laffin at the end of the 2019-2020 school year; and approval of the 2020-2021 Section 66.0301 Shared Service Agreement — Dane County New Teacher Project in the amount of $9,864.00.
5. Discussion
A. Committee Reports — No committees met since the last board meeting.
B. Linkages — There were no linkages to report due to the Safer at Home order.
C. Virtual Learning Update-The Virtual Learning presentation, led by Kate Ahlgren, Director of Curriculum & Instruction, included updates from the elementary, middle school, and high school levels. Board member questions were addressed by the Directors and principals. Feedback and data will continue to be collected for analysis and staff members were thanked for their work creating a learning environment that focuses (in an equitable manner) on student safety, health, and wellness, while providing FAPE, documenting efforts in a focused and detailed good faith effort, and ensuring IDEA. Paul Vande Hei addressed technical issues and encouraged families/students to reach out to the district for any additional technology assistance needed.
D. New Board Member Orientation — President Sullivan presented a New Board Member Orientation document for the board to review. Intent of the document is to be used for newly appointed board member(s) orientation. Board members suggestions were provided and the document will be updated. Freye will serve as mentor for the new board member to be seated on April 27, 2020.
6. CONTEMPLATED CLOSED SESSION — At 7:36 pm, President Sullivan stated a need for a contemplated closed session and requested each board member to state their affirmation to certification of confidentiality before proceeding into the closed session. President Sullivan asked each board member if they would certify their affirmation to confidentiality and each respondent answered yes on a roll call. (Yes-Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Sullivan). A motion was made by Patterson, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously on a roll call vote to convene to an executive session of the Stoughton Area School Board in accordance with Wis. Stat.19.85(1)(c) relating to consideration of employment (resignation/renewal/nonrenewal) of a teacher and take action, as appropriate. President Sullivan called a contemplated closed session of the Stoughton Area School District Board to order in a separate (unrecorded) Zoom virtual conference at 7:41 pm. Present: Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, and Sullivan. Consideration of employment (resignation/renewal/nonrenewal) of a teacher was discussed. At 8:44 pm, a motion was made by Freye, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to go into open session to take action on items discussed in closed session.
At 8:45 pm, the board reconvened in open session to take action on items discussed in closed session. A motion was made by Patterson to accept the resignation of Douglas Scicero at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The motion was seconded by Jackson and carried on a roll call vote (Yea-Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg and Sullivan. Abstaining-Hoppe.)
7. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items- None.
B. Future Meetings/Events — Board Reorganization meeting will be April 27, 2020.
C. Adjournment — A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:50 pm.
_____________________
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: May 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD REORGANIZATION-Meeting of the Board/Virtual (Monday, April 27, 2020)
1. Call Meeting to Order-Dr. Tim Onsager, District Administrator, called the Board Reorganization Meeting to order at 5:30 pm.
A. Roll Call-Present: Tim Bubon, Joe Freye, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, and Francis Sullivan.
B. Public Comment-No public comments were received.
2. Reorganization
A. Election of Officers-President, Vice President, Clerk, Deputy Clerk, Treasurer
President-District Administrator, Dr. Tim Onsager called for nominations for President. A motion as made by Joe Freye, seconded by Jill Patterson, to nominate Francis Sullivan for board president. Sullivan accepted the nomination for president. Seeing no other nominations, nominations for president were closed. Board members voted on a voice vote to elect Francis Sullivan as president (Yes-8 [Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, and Tellander] No-0, Abstaining-1[Sullivan]). District Administrator, Dr. Tim Onsager, handed the meeting over to newly elected Board President Sullivan.
Vice President-President Sullivan called for nominations for vice president. A motion was made by Steve Jackson, seconded by Jill Patterson, to nominate Joe Freye for vice president. Freye accepted the nomination for vice president. Seeing no other nominations for vice president, nominations were closed. Board members voted on a voice vote to elect Joe Freye as Board Vice President. (Yes-8 [Bubon, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan] No-0, Abstaining-1[Freye]).
Clerk-President Sullivan called for nominations for clerk. A motion was made by Yolibeth FitzGibbon, seconded by Joe Freye, to nominate Kathleen Hoppe for clerk. Hoppe accepted the nomination for clerk. Seeing no other nominations for clerk, nominations were closed. Board members voted on a voice vote to elect Kathleen Hoppe as Clerk. (Yes-8 [Bubon, FitzGibbon, Freye, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan], No-0, Abstaining-1[Hoppe]).
Deputy Clerk-President Sullivan called for nominations for deputy clerk. A motion was made by Kathleen Hoppe, seconded by Jill Patterson, to nominate Yolibeth FitzGibbon for Deputy Clerk. FitzGibbon accepted the nomination for deputy clerk. Seeing no other nominations for deputy clerk, nominations were closed. Board members voted on a voice vote to elect Yolibeth FitzGibbon as Deputy Clerk. (Yes-8 [Bubon, Freye, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan], No-0, Abstaining-1[FitzGibbon]).
Treasurer-President Sullivan called for nominations for treasurer. A motion was made by Allison Sorg, seconded by Joe Freye, to nominate Jill Patterson. Patterson accepted the nomination for treasurer. President Sullivan asked for other nominations for treasurer. A motion was made by Kathleen Hoppe, seconded by Yolibeth FitzGibbon, to nominate Steve Jackson for treasurer. Jackson accepted the nomination for treasurer. Seeing no other nominations for treasurer, nominations were closed. Board members voted on a roll call vote and elected Jill Patterson as Treasurer. (Patterson-Five votes [Freye, Jackson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan; Jackson-Three votes [Bubon, FitzGibbon, and Hoppe]; Abstaining-Patterson).
B. Proposed Meeting Schedule May 2020-April 2021-Dr. Onsager and the board discussed the proposed meeting schedule. A motion was made by Sorg, seconded by Hoppe, to approve the May 202-April 2021 Meeting Schedule as presented (with the May 4 & 18 start time to be 5:30 pm). The motion carried unanimously on a voice vote.
3. Discussion
A. Board Policies/Board Organization-President Sullivan presented several board organization policies for the first reading by the Board which would update the board organization, specifically committees (0142.7 Orientation, 0143.1 Public Expression of Board Members, 0155 Committees, 0164.1 Meetings, 0166 Agenda, 0175.1 Board Education and Development). Each policy was reviewed and suggested changes were made. The updated policies will be brought to the next board meeting for a second reading and approval.
4. Meeting Close
A. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 6:30 pm.
_____________________
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published: May 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC NOTICE TO ALL CUSTOMERS OF STOUGHTON ELECTRIC UTILITY
Stoughton Electric Utility has filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to increase electric rates. The adjustment is necessary to cover increased operation and maintenance expenses that will allow the utility to continue providing reliable and quality service to our customers. Additionally, the utility has asked the PSCW to set appropriate rate levels, which may include raising fixed customer charges. The last electric rate increase was approved in April 2017.
The utility is requesting an overall increase of 2.76%, or $413,889. This request is detailed in Stoughton Electric Utilitys electric rate application submitted to the PSCW on December 2, 2019. After review, PSCW staff proposed an increase in rates of $338,524, or 2.27%. The actual change to individual customers will vary with electricity usage, class of service, and the ultimate rates authorized by the PSCW. If the application is approved by the PSCW, per staff recommendation, the average residential customer using 710 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per month will see a monthly increase of approximately $1.57, or 1.9%.
All information regarding this application is available electronically at the PSCWs website: https://psc.wi.gov.
A WisLine telephonic hearing on the application has been scheduled for May 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please dial the following numbers to participate:
GoTo Meeting
Primary Dial-in number: (872) 240-3212 (Toll free)
Access Code: 903-694-349
For more information, please contact Docket Coordinator, Tyler Meulemens (PSCW) at (608) 267-3587 and refer to the Stoughton Electric Utility electric rate application under Docket 5740-ER-110. Please note, public comment can also be made online through the PSCW website.
Sincerely,
STOUGHTON UTILITIES
/s/ Jill M. Weiss, P.E.
Stoughton Utilities Director
May 5, 2020
Published: May 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
This is to notify anyone it may concern that that Parveen Bardwaj, agent for Wisconsin Fuels, LLC, d/b/a I-90 BP, located at 2763 County Highway N, Cottage Grove, WI, 53527, has applied for a Class A Fermented Malt Beverage License and Class A Liquor, for consumption away from the premises where sold, in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, for the period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
This is to notify anyone it may concern that Road Ranger, LLC., d/b/a Road Ranger 136,
Agent Sarah Lindrin, located at 2762 County Highway N, Cottage Grove, WI, 53527, has applied for a Class A Fermented Malt Beverage License in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, for the period of July 1, 2020 through
June 30, 2021.
This is to notify anyone it may concern that Laura A. Rowley, agent for Springers of Lake Kegonsa, Inc., d/b/a Springers, located at 3097 Sunnyside Street, Stoughton, WI, 53589, has applied for a Class B Liquor and Class B Fermented Malt Beverage License in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
This is to notify anyone it may concern that Connie M. Geishirt, agent for Pleasant Springs Pub, Inc., located at 2630 County Road N, Stoughton, WI, 53589, has applied for a Class B Liquor and Class B Fermented Malt Beverage License in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
This is to notify anyone it may concern that Thomas Pena, agent for Base Camp Resorts, LLC, dba Badgerland Campground LLC, located at 2671 Circle Drive, Stoughton, WI, 53589, has applied for a Class B Liquor and Class B Fermented Malt Beverage License in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021
This is to notify anyone it may concern that Jonathan M. Jaeck, agent for The Fields Reserve, Inc., Inc., d/b/a The Fields Reserve, located at 2479 Glenn Drive, Stoughton, WI, 53589, has applied for a Reserve Class B Liquor and Class B Fermented Malt Beverage License in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
/s/Maria Hougan, Clerk/Treasurer
Published: May 14, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Jim Hess to allow upper story dwellings as an accessory use at 700 Nygaard Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The property at 700 Nygaard Street is owned by Sainvas LLC and is more fully described as follows:
Parcel Number: 281/0511-063-2134-7
DVORAKS ADDITION LOT 24
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Published May 14 and 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *