STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Odean A. Teigen
Case No. 2019PR688
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 25, 1933 and date of death September 10, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 101 Isham Street, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is December 27, 2019.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
September 24, 2019
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: October 3, 10 and 17, 2019
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, September 16, 2019)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District was called to order on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Sullivan. Excused: Bubon.
B. Public Comment-Jason Yellowbird, 1029 S 4th St., Mascots.
C. Legislative Update- Hoppes report included information about Assembly and Senate bills; she encouraged board members to attend two public hearings. 1) Senate Committee on Education on Tuesday, 9/17/19 at 10 am in Room 330 Southwest, State Capitol and 2) Assembly Committee on Education, Thursday, 9/19/19 at 10 am in Room 417 North, State Capitol.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsagers report included information about the Senate Committee on Education public hearing, the recent Dane County Equity Board learning opportunity with thanks to Patterson, Hoppe, FitzGibbon and Freye for attending a successful Staff Appreciation Tailgate on September 13 with staff recognition during halftime at the football game, Homecoming week with an invitation to the community to attend the parade at 4:30 pm and the tailgate and an update on the 3rd Friday Count and district revenue.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to approve the September 3, 2019 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the August 29-October 8, 2019 check register and September 11, 2019 Pcard statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: Elementary school supplies for Fox, Kegonsa, and Sandhill students from Kick Unlimited/Matt Griffey valued at approximately $600.00, Supplies for Students from Tiffany Helley valued at $434.25, Supplies for Art Projects/Classroom Projects from Stellar Services of an undetermined value, 2019 New Teacher Welcome Bags from the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce of an undetermined value from Contributing Companies — Abbey Welsh State Farm, Stoughton Opera House, Summit Credit Union. Stoughton Hospital, Matthew Heitmann — Rock Realty, Hanson Electronics LTD, Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, Pure Integrity Homes Inc. of RE/MAX Preferred, Mallon Tree Service, On Track Communications, Inc., Yahara Dental, Cummins Inc., Joshua Holt — Keller Williams Realty, Stoughton Village Players, Coldwell Banker Success, Fosdal Home Bakery LLC, Pizza Pit, TRICOR Insurance, Azura Memory Care, Associated Bank, Terra Simpla Retreat Center, Wells Fargo Bank, Edward Jones — Thomas Fendrick, Stoughton Trailers, LLC, Community Living Connections, Friends of the Stoughton Public Library, McFarland State Bank, Coachmans Golf Resort, Norwegian Heritage Center Livsreise, The UPS Store, Anew Insurance Agency, Inc., Skaalen Retirement Services, Dunkin Donuts, Autumn Pearl, Stark Company Realtors, Stoughton Utilities, Anderson, DDS, Dr. Thane B., Stoughton Courier Hub, Old National Bank, American Cancer Society, & Stoughton Center for the Arts, Inc.) and no cash donation budget adjustments; and approval of a permanent professional educator contract for Mollie Biemeier for the 2019-2020 school year.
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports- 1) ERC: Freye shared that the committee met with the SEA and EAAS and had a successful meeting. EAAS ratification is pending and SEA wanted more information which has been provided. 2) Finance: Coughlin shared that the committee met and reviewed the financial statements from the last two month and previewed the contents for the annual meeting in a few weeks. Community members are invited to attend the Annual Meeting to be held on October 21, 2019.
B. Youth Social Justice Forum Student Presentation — Keli Melcher, Director of Student Services, provided an introduction to the student presentations. SHS students presented information about the Youth Social Justice Forum they attended with students from all over Dane County and their work to create a Diversity Club that would offer a safe place for expression/student voice for all students. Former River Bluff Middle School students provided information about the diversity group created last year, shared their survey results and expressed the need for student voice to eliminate offensive language, provide more cultural celebrations and recommendations for student/staff relationships. Board members thanked the students and a question and answered session followed.
C. 2018-2019 Seclusion & Restraint Data — Keli Melcher, Director of Student Services presented the annual Seclusion & Restraint Data report. The last two years of data, data analysis and next steps was shared with the board. A question and answer session followed Melchers presentation.
5. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-The board would like a list of mental health services/programs available and President Sullivan will redraft some language in the proposed Resolution-Symbols.
B. Future Meetings/Events: Board Meeting-October 7; Policy Committee Meeting-October 7; Finance Committee Meeting-September 16.
C. Adjournment- A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:42 pm.
_____________________
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: October 17, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday November 11, 2019 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, at the Public Safety Building, Second Floor, 321 S. Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed preliminary plat for The Meadows at Kettle Park West. Forward Development Group provided the preliminary plat for review and approval on September 6, 2019. The land within this development is proposed for residential uses.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Rodney Scheel, Director of Planning & Development at 608-873-6619. A copy of the preliminary plat can be viewed at the Planning & Development Office, City Hall, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin or at www.cityofstoughton.com/planning
Rodney Scheel
Director of Planning & Development
Published: October 17 and 24, 2019
Notice
The City of Stoughton Common Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 7:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, at the Public Safety Building, Second Floor, 321 S. Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) application for Kettle Park Phase II.
A copy of the TIF application can be viewed at City Hall, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin or at http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/kettle-park-west.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: October 17, 2019
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building)
321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 11 alders present. Bartlett was absent and excused.
CIP Budget Presentation by Jamin Friedl.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Planning Commission (8/12/19); Landmarks Commission (8/5/19, 8/19/19); RDA (8/14/19); Finance (8/27/19, 9/10/19); Tree Commission (8/8/19); Parks & Rec (8/20/19); Whitewater Park Steering Committee (8/19/19); Public Works (7/18/19)
Public Comment Period:
Densie Duranczyk, 324 Sherman St., spoke in opposition of the KPW TIF request, specifically the housing development.
Jordan Tilleson, 193 W. Main St., spoke in favor of R-149-2019. He suggested doing a case study on this type of business.
Peggy Veregin, 225 N. Monroe St., spoke regarding the Landmarks Commission funding requests.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. September 10, 2019 Council Minutes
B. R-143-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses to various applicants
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 11-0.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
R- 144-2019- Requesting Exemption from the County Library Tax
Motion by Ligocki, second by Riley to approve R-144-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R- 145-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper city official (s) to adopt the 2020 Benefits Renewal: Medical
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-145-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-146-2019- authorizing and directing the proper city official (s) to adopt the 2020 Benefits Renewal: Dental
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-146-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-147-2019- Approving a Certified Survey Map (CSM) for property at 1111 Veterans Road which is owned by STI Holdings Inc., Stoughton, WI.
Motion by Caravello, second by Schumacher to approve R-147-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R- 148-2019- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton approving the Good View Condominium Preliminary Plat, 2209-2211 Wood View Drive, Stoughton, WI
Motion by Caravello, second by Riley to approve R-148-2019. Motion carried 10-0 with Riley abstaining.
R- 149-2019- Approving a Conditional Use Permit for Brianna Fero to allow an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at 193 W. Main Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Riley to approve R-149-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-150-2019- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Reyes Aranda for La Cantina LLC (restaurant) at 620 Nygaard Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion Caravello, second by Heili to approve R-150-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-151-2019- Acceptance of Certain Public Improvements made by Harvest Farms, LLC for Nordic Ridge Phase III
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to approve R-151-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
Discussion and possible action regarding TIF Application for Kettle Park West Phase II
A. Presentation by Finance Director Friedl regarding TIF Application for Kettle Park West Phase II
Finance Director Friedl said that the request was a Pay-Go and there would be no upfront City borrowing. It poses no financial risk to the City. It would add approximately $69 million in assessed value to the City. There was question as to whether the connection to HWY 138 was required when the project when initially proposed. Dave Ferris said that Phase II will require to use some increment from Phase I to get it started. He stated that the City would not have to borrow money to finance the project.
B. Common Council Discussion regarding a TIF Application for Kettle Park West Phase II
Motion by Boersma, second by Hirsch to go into closed session at 8:52 p.m., pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85 (1) (e) for the purposes of deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session Motion carried 11-0 on a roll call vote. Motion by Boersma, second by Riley to reconvene in open session at 10:27 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Motion by Majewski, second by Riley to postpone a vote on the TIF request until the last meeting in November when the council deems they have received enough feedback from the community to make a decision. Motion carried 11-0.
C. Common Council may convene in open session to take action on the TIF application for Kettle Park West Phase II
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to adjourn at 10:31 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: October 17, 2019
