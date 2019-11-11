SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
BIOSWALE TO WET DETENTION BASIN CONVERSION
CONTRACT 4 2019
CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the Bioswale to Wet Detention Basin Conversion project will be received by the City of Stoughton at Stoughton City Hall, 207 South Forrest Street, Stoughton, WI, 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, on November 26, 2019, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Work includes converting an existing bioswale to a wet detention pond with the following approximate quantities: removal of three stone gabion structures; excavation of approximately 4,100 cubic yards of material; installation of a clay liner and compacted clay berm; one 43 inch by 68 inch horizontal elliptical reinforced concrete apron endwall with pipe gate; one overflow structure; 30 linear feet of 12 inch RCP pipe; restoration; and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number #6576965 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Bidding Documents may be reviewed and paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidders maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
Prospective Bidders are required to complete and submit a prequalification questionnaire with supporting documents to OWNER (see Instructions to Bidders). Prequalification forms will be provided with Bidding Document sets. Completed forms are to be submitted no later than 5 P.M., local time, on
November 20, 2019.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Justin Gutoski, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of the City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Brett Hebert, Director of Public Works
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: November 7 and 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *