PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Zink Power for property located at 2443 County Highway A, Stoughton, Dane County, WI.
The proposed conditional use is as follows:
An accessory structure of up to 7,800 square feet in area.
The property is further described as:
Parcel number: 281/0511-093-8520-2
Legal Description: LOT 2 CSM 15343 CS109/336-340 02/07/2020 F/K/A LOT 1 CSM 6876 CS34/172&173 R20234/10&11-9/24/92 F/K/A LOTS 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 STOUGHTON INDUSTRIAL PARK SOUTH & PRT VAC EAST ST DESCR AS SEC 9-5-11 NE1/4SW1/4 & SE1/4SW1/4 & ALSO INCL LOT 1 CSM 7211 CS36/305&306 R24257/45&46-8/27/93 DESCR AS SEC 9-5-11 PRT SW1/4SE1/4 & NW1/4SE1/4 (12.299 A)
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/130349037
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
- One-touch: tel: +18668994679,,130349037#
United States: +1 (646) 749-3117
- One-touch: tel: +16467493117,,130349037#
Access Code: 130-349-037
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/130349037
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published June 11 and 18, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, May 18, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-The meeting was held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations.
A. Call Meeting to Order & Roll Call — A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 5:30 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan. Present: Tim Bubon, Joe Freye, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, and Francis Sullivan.
B. Public Comment — Email received from Chelsea Kittleson; staffing comments.
C. Legislative Update — Hoppe reported about the state’s budget for education, and she encouraged everyone to contact state legislators about the importance of school funding. Decision was made that the board would send a letter signed by all members.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager’s report included: An update on the Stay at Home order and the Supreme Court decision; SASD administration planning for 2020-2021 school year options; professional development for staff May 27 & June 3; thank you to the community for contributing to local scholarships (over $258,000 awarded at Honors Night), recognition of staff from UW-Whitewater for hosting student teachers; and information regarding the student, parent, & staff surveys.
3. Consent Agenda — A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Patterson, to approve the March 4, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the May 1 — June 2, 2020 check register and May 14, 2020 Pcard Statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $15,000.00 from Stoughton Sports Booster Inc. (Grant-private donor) for High School Athletic uniforms, shed, and hallway monitors; $10,000.000 from Sandhill Elementary WFK for Outdoor STEAM Classroom; $230.00 from Francis Sullivan for Board of Education Scholarship; $100.00 from A. Scott and Mary Lou Kaeppel for Norwegian Dancers; $100.00 from Joshua and Whitney Snow for Norwegian Dancers; $100.00 from KO Enterprises LLC for Norwegian Dancers; $50.00 from Stephen Jackson for Board of Education Scholarship; $25.00 from Kent & Helen Karberg for the Margaret Larson Scholarship in memory of Mary Kay Rutlin; and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $25,605.00; and approval of the resignation of Trevor Kramolis, Rebecca Lefkowitz, Jessica Fetting, and Cameron Rosen effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The motion carried (Yes- FitzGibbon, Tellander, Patterson, Freye, Sorg, Bubon, Hoppe. No — None. Abstaining — Jackson & Sullivan.)
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports — Freye, ERC Chair, reported that the committee had met on 5/11 & 5/14 to review and approved the staff handbook. The handbook will be presented at the next board meeting.
B. Linkages — Jackson attended the virtual Band Booster meeting. Sorg has received questions regarding trips being rescheduled or refunded, specifically at the middle school level. Dr. Onsager responded that the trip advisors were looking into all options and more information will be provided at a later date.
C. Elementary Language Arts Curriculum — Kate Ahlgren provided the board with a presentation explaining the process of the selection, integrated approach, and implementation of the new Wit and Wisdom curriculum for K — 5th grade. Questions from board members (with answers provided) were held throughout the presentation.
D. Policy 6116 Time and Effort Reporting (Special Update-Employee Compensation May 2020) — Erica Pickett explained the need for the new policy to follow proper use of federal funds. This policy will be brought forth to the next board meeting for a second reading and approval.
5. Discussion/Action
A. Review Fees: Meals; Facility Rental; Pool Program — A motion was made by Sorg, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to increasing the cost of lunch, grades K-12 by $.10 for the 2020-21 school year; increasing the facility rental fee for the Sandhill and River Bluff Library to $7.00 per hour for residents and $9.00 per hour for non-residents; increasing the High School large cafetorium with technical assistance to $42.00 per hour for residents and $43.00 per hour for non-residents; the High School auditorium (without stage) to $53.00 per hour for residents and $61.00 per hour for non-residents; the High School auditorium with general use stage lighting to $56.00 per hour for residents and $64.00 per hour for non-residents; and the High School auditorium with Theatrical Production/Concert lighting to $63.00 per hour for residents and $72.00 for non-residents.
B. Pool Employee Wages — A motion was made by Patterson, seconded by FitzGibbon, and carried unanimously to increase the hourly wage for pool employees by $.50 per hour, except for the cashier position where we recommend an increase of $1.60 per hour with a $0.50 premium for those working before 8:00 a.m. effective July 1, 2020.
C. 2020-2021 Enrollment Driven Staffing Recommendations — A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Tellander, to approve the 2020-2021 Enrollment Driven Staffing Recommendations as presented: Total Increases — 0.00. Total Decreases 7.89 FTE ($606,330) — District, .18 Elementary Orchestra Teacher, $14,400; High School, 1.71 Educational Assistants, $73,530; Elementary, 2.0 Classroom Teachers, $160,000; District, Admin Mentor, $38,400; Kegonsa, 1.0 PE Teacher, $80,000; District, 1.0 Learning Strategist-Special Education, $80,000; River Bluff, 1.0 German Teacher, $80,000; High School, 1.0 Science Teacher, $80,000. Net Increase/(Decrease -7.89 FTE = ($606,330). The motion carried on a voice vote (Yes — FitzGibbon, Patterson, Bubon, Freye, Sorg, Hoppe, Sullivan. No-Jackson. Abstaining — Tellander.)
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items — Check to make sure surveys are on website & research possibilities for other ways to provide the surveys; update to the board on refunds/reschedules of trips; past information for Tellander about curriculum.
B. Future Meetings/Events — Next virtual board meeting, Monday, June 1, 2020, at 5:30 pm.
C. Adjournment — A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:00 pm.
_____________________
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published June 11, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PRIVATE LEAD SERVICE LINE (LSL) REPLACEMENT PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
INSTALLATION OF PRIVATE (HOMEOWNER) SERVICE LINES
Stoughton Utilities is requesting a statement of qualifications from licensed plumbers/utility contractors interested in performing private (homeowner) lead service line replacement (LSL) work.
RFQs will be accepted at the Stoughton Utilities Administration Building, P.O. Box 383, 600 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, WI 53589 until 8 A.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at which time the RFQs will be opened. RFQs delivered by hand shall be dropped off using the drop box in front of the building. After an initial review for the completeness of the RFQs, Stoughton Utilities staff will consider the information presented and make a determination as to the qualified plumber’s list no later than Monday, June 29, 2020.
Licensed plumbers/utility contractors providing appropriate responses to the RFQ will be placed on a certified plumbers list. Owners of the affected properties will be given this list and will contract directly with a licensed certified plumber/utility contractor. Once work is completed, eligible costs may be reimbursed from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) LSL program to Stoughton Utilities. These funds will then be used to pay as much as the grant allows for eligible private line replacement costs, up to full cost reimbursement if allowed by the grant funding.
Stoughton Utilities encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), including Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Women Business Enterprises (WBEs), to submit RFQs for the purpose of being included on the municipality’s list of prequalified plumbers/utility contractors for the Private LSL Replacement Program.
Hard copy RFQs must be presented in a sealed enveloped marked Private LSL Request for Qualification. RFQs will be accepted at the Stoughton Utilities Administration Building until 8 A.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. RFQs can also be sent electronically to Justin R. Bilskemper, P.E., at justin.bilskemper@strand.com at any time before this deadline.
RFQ forms and more complete information can be obtained at the Stoughton Utilities online at https://www.stoughtonutilities.com/.
Questions should be directed to Jill M. Weiss, Utilities Director at (608) 877-7423 or jweiss@stoughtonutilities.com.
Published: June 11 and 18, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *