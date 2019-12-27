STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Robert N. Tholo
Case No. 2019PR893
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth July 14, 1951 and date of death October 28, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 3056 Shadyside Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 20, 202.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
December 17, 2019
Jonathan M. Hajny
221 Kings Lynn Road
Stoughton, WI 53589
(608) 877-4081
Bar Number: 1014429
Published: December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
***
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Howard D. Nelson
Case No. 2019PR872
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth October 27, 1935 and date of death November 8, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2216 Colladay Point Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 20, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
December 17, 2019
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
***
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
DOOR COUNTY
Case No. 19-CV-159
Code No. 30404
SUMMIT CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff,
v.
THE ESTATE OF ROSWITHA ANNA FLACH
DENNIS SAID
DOOR COUNTY,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To Each Person Named Above as a Defendant:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis for the legal action.
Within 40 days after (December 16, 2019), you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Circuit Court, Wood County Courthouse, 400 Market Street, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin 54494, and to Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is, Bates Legal Group, LLC, PO Box 1473, Wausau, WI 54402-1473. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 days after (December 16, 2019), the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 31st day of October, 2019.
Bates Legal Group, LLC, Attorneys for Plaintiff Summit Credit Union
By: /s/ Justin J. Bates
Justin J. Bates
State Bar No. 1066128
PO Box 1473
Wausau, WI 54 473
(715) 843-5599
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019 and January 2, 2020
WNAXLP
***
Before The
State of Wisconsin
DIVISION OF HEARINGS AND APPEALS
In the Matter of Claims Against the Dealer Bond of Stark Buick GMC, Inc.
Case No: DOT-19-0028
PUBLIC NOTICE OF TIME TO FILE DEALER BOND CLAIMS
NOTICE TO PERSONS WITH CLAIMS AGAINST THE MOTOR VEHICLE DEALER BOND OF STARK BUICK GMC, INC.
1. Stark Buick GMC, Inc. was previously licensed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a motor vehicle dealer. The Dealer’s facilities were located at 1423 Hwy. 51, P.O. Box 276, Stoughton, Wisconsin.
2. The Dealer has had a bond in force since November I, 2004. (Bond# 579288A by Capitol Indemnity Corporation).
3. A claim has been filed against the bond of the Dealer. The Claimants alleges that they suffered damages because of one or more acts of Dealer which provide grounds for revocation or suspension of Dealer’s license to operate a motor vehicle dealership under Wis. Stat. § 218.0116(l)(a) to (gr), (im) to (k), (m), or (n) to (p).
4. Other persons who have a claim for money damages for an actual loss because of an act of the Dealer during the period covered by the bond may make a claim against the bond on the Department of Transportation form number MV 2542, in accordance with Wis. Admin. Code ch. TRANS 140.
5. Copies of the claim form, MV 2542, are available by contacting: John Remy, DMV/Dealer Section, P.O. Box 7909, Madison, WI 53707-7909
6. Claims may be submitted to John Remy at the address shown above. The deadline for the submission of claims is 60 days from publication of this notice, or by March 2, 2020, at 4:30 pm. Claims not received on or before that date and time will be considered late and will receive lower priority under Wis. Admin. Code TRANS 140.27.
7. A public hearing will be held on all timely but disputed claims, if necessary at 1:30 pm on April 30, 2020, in the Hill Farms State Office Building, 4822 Madison Yards Way, Room S148, Madison, Wisconsin.
Dated at Madison, Wisconsin on December 17, 2019.
STATE OF WISCONSIN
DIVISION OF HEARINGS AND APPEALS
4822 Madison Yards Way, Fifth Floor Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Telephone: (608) 266-7709
FAX: (608) 264-9885
By: /s/ Mark F. Kaiser Administrative Law Judge
Published: January 2, 2020
WNAXLP