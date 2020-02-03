DANE COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
CTH N Bridge Replacement to be discussed at the February 17th public involvement meeting
Planned replacement of the CTH N bridge located in Section 26 and 35, T-5-N, R-11-E, Town of Dunkirk will be discussed at a public involvement meeting on Monday, February 17, 2020, the Dane County Highway Department announced today.
The meeting will be held at 6:00 PM — 7:00 PM with a short presentation beginning at 6:30 PM. The meeting will be held at the Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County Road N, Stoughton WI, 53589.
Dane County is proposing to replace the bridge that carries CTH N over Hannerville Creek and to reconstruct the adjacent roadway approaches. Proposed improvements include a new bridge and asphaltic roadway approaches near the bridge. CTH N will be closed to traffic during construction operations. A signed detour route will be provided. Dane County welcomes comments on the proposed project at the meeting. Construction for CTH N is currently scheduled for 2021.
The February 17th meeting will be conducted in an open house format with a short presentation at 6:30 PM and a variety of exhibits and maps available for review. A representative from Jewell Associates Engineers, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions throughout the meeting. Attendees will have the option of making written or verbal comments during the gathering. A quorum of County/Town Board members may be present, but no action will be taken.
Persons who are unable to attend on February 17th can contribute comments about the project by contacting Ellery Schaffer, P.E. at:
Jewell Associates Engineers, Inc.
560 Sunrise Drive
Spring Green, WI 53588
Ph: (608) 588-7484
Email: ellery.schaffer@jewellassoc.com
Persons with concern for or knowledge about historic buildings and structures and archaeological sites are encouraged to attend this meeting or provide comments to the local units of government or the consultant. The Dunkirk Town Hall is wheelchair accessible.
Published: January 30 and February 6, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE SETTING TIME TO HEAR APPLICATION AND DEADLINE FOR FILING CLAIMS (Informal Administration) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Doris J. Nelson
Case No. 2020PR000062
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 5, 1927 and date of death January 13, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1705 Severson Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. The application will be heard at the Dane County Courthouse, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 2000, before Ben Schulenburg, Probate Registrar, on February 25, 2020 at 10:00a.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is April 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 608-266-4311 at least 10 working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
January 23, 2020
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: January 30, February 6 and 13, 2020
NOTICE
Please take notice that the following retailers have applied for alcohol beverage licenses within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin. The Public Safety Committee met to consider application recommendations to the Common Council on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The City Council will consider their application at the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2020 or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard
Brown Wood, LLC d/b/a Roxys Restobar, Trisha Brown, Agent, located at 208 W. Main Street, Stoughton, has applied for a Class B Fermented Malt Beverage and Class B Intoxicating Liquor license.
Holly Licht
City Clerk
Published: February 6, 2020
ELECTION NOTICE
CITY OF STOUGHTON
Notice of Voting Equipment Test
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
9:00 a.m.
A public test of the automatic tabulating equipment to be used at the Spring Primary (February 18, 2020), will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Stoughton Fire Station (Election room), 401 E Main Street, Stoughton, WI. This test is open to the public.
Holly Licht
City Clerk
Published: February 6, 2020
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
NOTICE OF VOTING EQUIPMENT TEST
A public test of the automatic tabulating and ballot marking equipment to be used at the Spring Primary to be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Town Hall, 2354 County Rd N. This test is open to the public.
/s/ Maria Hougan, Clerk/Treasurer
Published: February 6, 2020
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building)
321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 12 alders present.
TDS Presentation
Yahara River Park Presentation
Sons of Norway Proclamation
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Landmarks (11/14/19); Parks & Rec (10/15/19); Planning (11/11/19); Tree Commission (11/14/19); Whitewater Park Steering Committee (10/15/19); Public Safety (11/21/19); Food Pantry (10/17/19); Landmarks (12/12/19); CACP (12/3/19); Finance (11/26/19)
Public Comment Period:
Crystal Welsh, 1935 W. Milwaukee St., spoke about the Taste of Stoughton and explained that it would be an event to showcase local food and vendors.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. December 10, 2019 Council Minutes
B. R-1-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses to various applicants
C. R-2-2020- Confirming the Mayors appointment of Bob McGeever to the Commission on Aging
Motion by Jenson, second by Bartlett to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
O-27-2019- Repealing and recreating Section 58-6 and 58-8 and creating Sections 58-12 and 58-13 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code relating to Public Nuisances
Motion by Bartlett, second by Reeves to approve O-27-2019. Motion by Boersma, second by Heili to strike the part about morals. Motion withdrew. Motion by Boersma, second by Heili to strike the part about morals and decency and to add Japanese Knotted Weed to the noxious weeds. Motion carried 12-0.
Original motion carried 12-0.
NEW BUSINESS
R-3-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official(s) to approve a Temporary Class B Beer and Class B Wine Retailers License and Special Event License for Taste of Stoughton
Motion by Jenson, second by Bartlett to approve R-3-2020. Motion carried 11-1 with Boersma voting no.
R-4-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official(s) to issue a Class B Fermented Malt Beverage license and a Class B Intoxicating Liquor License to Tailgaters of Stoughton, LLC, Chad Strutzel, agent, d/b/a Tailgaters of Stoughton located at 151 E. Main Street
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-4-2020. Motion carried 11-0 with Boersma abstaining.
R-5-2020- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton Conditionally Approving the Preliminary Plat of the Meadows at Kettle Park West
Motion by Caravello, second by Heili to approve R-5-2020. Motion by Hirsch, second by Riley to add the following to paragraph 1of the resolution: no lots located south of Alpine Run or south of the alley located across oak opening drive from alpine run may be sold or conveyed until oak opening drive is constructed either to the intersection with 138 (if that intersection is ready for the connection) or to the southerly border of the plat (if the 138 intersection is not yet ready for the connection). Motion carried 9-2-1 with Jenson and Bartlett voting no and Boersma abstaining.
Original Motion as amended carried 12-0.
R-6-2020- Resolution by the Common Council of the City of Stoughton Conditionally Approving a Certified Survey Map Associated with Kettle Park West
Motion by Caravello, second by Riley to approve R-6-2020. 12-0.
Discussion and possible action regarding recommendation from the Common Council to the Plan Commission to prepare an amendment to the TIF project plan for Kettle Park West Phase II the Meadows
Motion by Boersma, second by Jenson to direct city staff to prepare an amendment to the TIF project plan for Kettle Park West Phase II the Meadows for the Plan Commission. Motion carried 12-0.
R-7-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Jeb McMahon for a Two-Flat Use at 616 Ridge Street
Motion by Caravello, second by Bartlett to approve R-7-2020. Motion carried 10-1 with Reeves voting no and Ligocki abstaining.
R-8-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official(s) to enter into an agreement with Speedway Sand & Gravel, Inc. for the Bioswale to Wet Detention Conversion Project
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-8-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
Consideration and possible action regarding Stafford Rosenbaum conflict waiver regarding Town of Dunn EMS Contract
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve the conflict waiver. Motion carried 12-0.
R-9-2020-Authorizing and directing the proper City Official(s) to enter into contracts covering calendar years 2020, 2021 and 2022 for emergency medical services with the following Townships: Dunkirk, Pleasant Springs, Dunn, and Rutland.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-9-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-10-2020- Approving an Agreement with the Town of Rutland to make improvements to Oak Opening Drive and Deer Point Drive within the Town
Motion by Riley second by Caravello to approve R-10-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to adjourn at 9:25 p.m. Motion carried 12-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: February 6, 2020
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, January 6, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District was called to order on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the Board Room by Board President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Allison Sorg, Jon Coughlin, Joe Freye, Tim Bubon, Steve Jackson, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Francis Sullivan, Jill Patterson. Excused: Kathleen Hoppe.
B. Public Comment-None.
C. Legislative Update-Ms. Hoppe was excused from the meeting. She provided a written legislative report for the boards review.
2. District Administrator Report- Dr. Onsager reported on Senior Jack Nelsons All American Bowl participation; Nurtured Heart Training 1/7/2020; scholarship application window is open and seniors are encouraged to apply; Kegonsas food drive was a great success; and the last day of the K-12 art show at the Stoughton Public Library will be 1/7/2020.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Jackson and carried unanimously to approve the December 16, 2019 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the December 12, 2019 — January 21, 2020 check register as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: Rumpf Law Offices,$15,000.00 for Martha Flugum Memorial Scholarship; Stoughton Sports Boosters,$3,920.00 for HUDL Software, Neptune Radio, Eye in the Sky TV; Bryant Foundation, $500.00 for Choir Supplies; Heartsong Assisted Living, $200.00 for Choir Supplies; Matthew Mbow, $100.00 for Choir Supplies; Stoughton Rotary Foundation, Attn: Pastor Todd McVey, $50.00 for Food for Kegonsa Families during Winter Break; Terrence and Carol Brenny,$25.00 for Food for families at Kegonsa during Winter Break and other vacations; Chip In for Meals-Donors: Cash Donations from Misc. Donors-$850.00; Mark Scott-$100.00; Candace Sarbacker-$100.00; Melissa Warner-$100.00; Stacey and Brian Huston-$100.00; Mark and Vicki Ballweg-$100.00; Jeff and Emily Moyer-$100.00; Kari Gordinier-$100.00; Natasha Tesch-$96.00; Jonathan Wuest-$80.00; Daniel and Jamie Mowry-$60.00; Sherry Leick-$50.00; Deb McClintock-$50.00; Mark and Karen Benson-$50.00; Susan and Brian Zaemisch-$50.00; Thor and Beth Anderson-$50.00; Lori Olson-$50.00; Matt and Rachel Braund-$50.00; Rebecca and Aaron Mittelsteadt-$50.00; Amy and Brian Kahl-$50.00; G & P Fast LLC-$50.00; Brenna Diab-$50.00; Abbey Wishau-$50.00; James and Kathleen Gamoke-$40.00; Linda and James Link-$40.00; Cecilia Gonzalez-$40.00; Nicole McClure-$40.00; Joell Schigur-$40.00; Barbara Wittenburg-$35.00; Jenna Kendellen-$35.00; Phillip and Sherry Hinkle-$30.00; Amy Elvekrog and Sara Rabe-$30.00; John and Dawn Goltz-$30.00; Thomas and Agnes Robertson-$30.00; Andrea Klein-$30.00; Cody Reisdorf-$30.00; Rachel Simmons-$30.00; Renee Wilberg-$30.00; James and Marcie Ross-$25.00; Gregory and Nancy Hines-$25.00; Scott and Jennifer Helm-$25.00; Carina Moreland-$25.00; Jennifer Hanson-$25.00; Bob and Becky Greiber-$20.00; Lynn Ver Helst & David Harris-$20.00; Jamie Wallace-$20.00; Megan and Travis Clark-$15.00; Carla Hoffman-$15.00; Callie LaPointe-$15.00; Stacey Schumacher-$15.00; Cynthia Liddle-$10.00; and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $22,946.00.
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Policy: Bubon reported on policies/guidelines that were reviewed; many sections are completed. Sections will be available for board review as they are completed. Next meeting 2/3/2020. President Sullivan mentioned that Bylaws will be reviewed at the retreat. No other committees have met.
B. Linkages-Jackson reported that he will attend the SHS Band Booster meeting 1/07/2020.
C. JEDI Presentation-Jamie Syvrud, Director of JEDI Virtual Learning and Teresa Smith, JEDI Student Services Coordinator, explained the districts consortium partnership with JEDI and provided a comprehensive overview of JEDI Virtual School including what JEDI offers our students, student enrollment data, course offerings, and district costs. A question and answer session followed the presentation.
D. WASB Resolutions — Coughlin (SASD WASB Delegate) will not attend the 2020 State Convention; FitzGibbon expressed interest in assuming the delegate duties and was appointment to the position by President Sullivan. The board discussed the WASB resolutions that will be presented at the 2020 WASB State Education Conference and approved the delegate to vote on the resolutions in the best interest of the board.
5. Contemplated Closed Session-At 8:37 pm, President Sullivan stated a need for a contemplated closed session. A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Sorg and carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Yea- Bubon, Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg and Sullivan) to convene to an executive session of the Stoughton Area School Board in accordance with Stat. § 19.85 (1)(c) to discuss financial information of a business organization, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of the organization. President Sullivan called a contemplated closed session of the Stoughton Area School District to order in the Upper Conference Room at 8:45 pm. Present: Bubon, Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg and Sullivan. The board discussed the organization information. A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Jackson and carried unanimously to go into open session at 9:15 pm.
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items- Dr. Onsager & Kate Ahlgren will review proposed laws addressing dyslexia for the board.
B. Future Meetings/Events: Board Retreat- 1/11/20; Regular Board Meeting- 1/20/20 & 2/3/20; 2020 State Education Convention- 1/22 1/24/20; Policy Committee Meeting- 2/3/20; Finance Committee- 1/20/20.
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Bubon, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 9:20 pm.
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: February 6, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Test of the automatic tabulating equipment and electronic voting equipment to be used at the Town of Rutland Spring Primary Election on February 18, 2020 will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on February 11, 2020 at the Town Hall.
Posted: February 3, 2020
Published: February 6, 2020
