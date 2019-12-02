STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Denis R. Haried
Case No. 2019PR824
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth November 29, 1965 and date of death November 9, 2019X, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2431 Tower Dr., Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is February 21, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
November 19, 2019
Attorney Mary H. Behling
PO Box 15
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3286
Bar Number: 01005733
Published: November 28, December 5 and 12, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building) 321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. Boersma left the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 12 alders present.
* Listening Sessions for Kettle Park West Park West Phase II TIF Request
* Fire Chief Wegner Retirement
* Snow and Ice Removal Presentation-Public Works Director Hebert
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Police and Fire Commission (9/12/19, 10/14/19); Food Pantry (6/20/19, 8/15/19); Rivers and Trails Task Force (9/9/19); CACP (10/1/19); Finance (10/8/19); Public Safety (8/28/19)
Public Comment Period:
Francis Sullivan, 1623 Roby Rd., DPI issued school report cards and Stoughton exceeded expectations.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. October 22, 2019 Council Minutes
B. R-170-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses to various applicants
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
PUBLIC HEARING: 2020 City of Stoughton Operating Budget
The public hearing opened at 7:39 p.m. There were not comments from the public. The meeting resumed at 7:39 p.m.
R- 171-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to approve the Stoughton Utilities 2020 Budget
Motion by Majewski, second by Jenson to approve R-171-2019. Motion carried on a roll call vote 12-0.
R-172-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to adopt the 2020 City of Stoughton Budget
Motion by Majewski, second by Jenson to approve R-172-2019.
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to amend the budget to include $49,000 to make the Community Service Officer position full time. Motion failed on a vote of 1-11 with Jenson voting ‘yes’.
Motion by Riley, second by Ligocki to fund the circulation supervisor to full time with an additional $19,211. Riley withdrew his motion.
Motion by Riley, second by Ligocki to fund the circulation supervisor at 32/hours with an additional $7,886. Motion failed 1-11 with Riley voting ‘yes’.
Original motion carried on roll call vote 12-0.
R- 173-2019-Setting a Special Charge for Garbage and Recycling Collection Fees
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-173-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
Discussion and possible action regarding entering into an Agreement with Lemke Fence for proposed alterations to the Opera House Garage for Future use by the Police Department in an amount not to exceed $5,500 (Funding Source—Contingency)
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to enter into an agreement with Lemke Fence for proposed alterations to the Opera House Garage for future use by the Police Department in an amount not to exceed $5,500. Motion carried 11-0.
Consideration and possible action regarding Boardman & Clark request for conflict waiver regarding McFarland State Bank Mandt Community Center Mortgage
Motion by Riley, second by Bartlett to approve the conflict waiver regarding McFarland State Bank Mandt Community Center Mortgage. Motion carried 11-0.
Consideration and possible action regarding a McFarland State Bank request for Mortgage for the Mandt Community Center property
Motion by Ligocki, second by Caravello to approve the request. Motion carried 11-0.
R-174-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to increase the fees for City dog licenses by $5 to account for the increase in the Dane County Dog Tax
Motion by Ligocki, second by Riley to approve R-174-2019. Motion carried 11-0.
R-175-2019- Approving expenses not to exceed $3200 in fiscal year 2019 from contingency funds for Mayor’s appointment of Marty Lamers to Assist in the Fire Department until a replacement is hired or a determination is made regarding structure
Motion by Majewski, second by Schumacher to approve R-175-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-176-2019- Resolution approving the Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement by and between American Beauty Investments, LLC (dba: Exclusively Roses) and the City of Stoughton, WI for the property located at 421 Glacier Moraine Drive.
The council discussed energy efficiencies. Mayor Swadley explained that Exclusively Roses made an offer to purchase and the City attorney will work with realtor to work out the agreement. The council took no action on this item.
Discussion regarding the marketing of the remaining Business Park North Property.
Bartlett stated he would like to see industry that has long-term full-time employment and would not like to see self-storage.
Adjournment:
Motion by Jenson, second Heili to adjourn at 9:10 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: December 5, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
SPECIAL MEETING - Tax Levy & Consent Agenda (Monday, October 21, 2019)
1. Call Meeting to Order-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District was called to order on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:38 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Present: Bubon, Couglin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg and Sullivan.
B. Public Comment-David Handt, 1844 Williams Dr, declining enrollment; S.B., Stoughton High School Student, activities at Stoughton High School.
2. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to approve the October 7, 2019 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; October 4-November 6, 2019 check register and the October 15, 2019 Pcard register as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the District: $500.00 from Stoughton Your Girls Basketball for scholarships, 12 cases of Nature Valley Granola Bars (snacks for students) from Abby Czachur/Hike it Baby valued at $100.00, Food for families (canned goods and bottled water) from Daphne Conour valued at $10.00, River Bluff Prairie Garden plans from Brett & Tessa Schmidt of undetermined value, and related cash donation budget adjustments of $500.00; and approval of the resignation of Stephanie Jossart (pending $1,000.00 liquidated damages) effective immediately.
3. Discussion/Action
A. Resolution to Adopt the Tax Levy- A motion was made by Coughlin for approval of the Resolution to Adopt the Tax Levy as follow: Be it resolved that there be levied a tax in the amount of $25,853,970 upon all taxable property located in the Stoughton Area School District in the City of Stoughton and Townships of Albion, Christiana, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Dunkirk, Dunn, Pleasant Springs, and Rutland in the County of Dane; and, in the Townships of Porter and Union in the County of Rock, State of Wisconsin for the 2019-20 school year. The motion was seconded by Hoppe and carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Aye- Bubon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, FitzGibbon, Freye, Coughlin, Sullivan).
B. Adopt the 2019-2020 Budget-A motion was made by Hoppe for approval to adopt the 2019-2020 budget as presented. The motion was seconded by Jackson and carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Aye- FitzGibbon, Patterson, Coughlin, Jackson, Bubon, Freye, Sorg, Hoppe, Sullivan).
C. Ratification of 2019-20 Master Contract with the Stoughton Education Association (SEA)- A motion was made by Freye for ratification of 2019-2020 Master Contract with the Stoughton Education Association (SEA) per Board Comprehensive Initial Proposal dated September 9, 2019. The motion was seconded by Sorg and carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Aye-Jackson, Bubon, Sorg, Hoppe, Freye, Coughlin, Patterson, FitzGibbon, Sullivan).
D. Approval of Employment Relations Committee recommendation of 2019-20 supplemental pay for bargaining unit members represented by the Stoughton Education Association (SEA)- A motion was made by Freye to approve the Employment Relations Committee recommendation of 2019-2020 supplemental pay for bargaining unit members represented by the Stoughton Education Association (SEA) in the amount of $25/FTE retroactive to July 1, 2019; provided, however, that all bargaining unit members who were hired new to the District for the 2019-2020 school year shall not receive this supplemental pay. The motion was seconded by FitzGibbon and carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Aye- FitzGibbon, Coughlin, Patterson, Freye, Sorg, Bubon, Hoppe, Jackson, Sullivan).
E. Confirmation of 2019-20 retention incentives per the Educator Compensation Plan for bargaining unit members represented by the Stoughton Education Association (SEA)- A motion was made by Freye for confirmation of Educator Compensation Plan retention incentives for the 2019-2020 contract year for bargaining unit members represented by the Stoughton Education Association (SEA). The motion was seconded by Patterson and carried unanimously on a roll call vote (Aye- Sorg, Freye, Bubon, Hoppe, Coughlin, Jackson, FitzGibbon, Patterson, Sullivan).
4. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-Board will be provided with information about club advisors and materials for November 4th.
B. Future Meetings/Events-Board Retreat: November 4, Regular Board Meeting: November 18, Finance Committee Meeting: November 18, Policy Committee Meeting: November 18 & December 3
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson and carried unanimously to adjourn at 6:57 pm.
___________________________
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: December 5, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
The City of Stoughton hereby provides notice that the Common Council of City of Stoughton will at its regularly scheduled public meeting on December 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at 321 S. Fourth St. consider increasing the total service hours for its share-ride taxi service Stoughton Transit from 11,820 hours to 12,189 hours to accommodate demand on weekends and weekday rush-hours. Individuals or agencies wishing to comment or receive additional information about this application should contact Ryan Wiesen at (608) 646-0152.
Published: December 5, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *