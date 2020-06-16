PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Zink Power for property located at 2443 County Highway A, Stoughton, Dane County, WI.
The proposed conditional use is as follows:
An accessory structure of up to 7,800 square feet in area.
The property is further described as:
Parcel number: 281/0511-093-8520-2
Legal Description: LOT 2 CSM 15343 CS109/336-340 02/07/2020 F/K/A LOT 1 CSM 6876 CS34/172&173 R20234/10&11-9/24/92 F/K/A LOTS 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 STOUGHTON INDUSTRIAL PARK SOUTH & PRT VAC EAST ST DESCR AS SEC 9-5-11 NE1/4SW1/4 & SE1/4SW1/4 & ALSO INCL LOT 1 CSM 7211 CS36/305&306 R24257/45&46-8/27/93 DESCR AS SEC 9-5-11 PRT SW1/4SE1/4 & NW1/4SE1/4 (12.299 A)
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/130349037
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
- One-touch: tel: +18668994679,,130349037#
United States: +1 (646) 749-3117
- One-touch: tel: +16467493117,,130349037#
Access Code: 130-349-037
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/130349037
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published June 11 and 18, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PRIVATE LEAD SERVICE LINE (LSL) REPLACEMENT PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
INSTALLATION OF PRIVATE (HOMEOWNER) SERVICE LINES
Stoughton Utilities is requesting a statement of qualifications from licensed plumbers/utility contractors interested in performing private (homeowner) lead service line replacement (LSL) work.
RFQs will be accepted at the Stoughton Utilities Administration Building, P.O. Box 383, 600 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, WI 53589 until 8 A.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at which time the RFQs will be opened. RFQs delivered by hand shall be dropped off using the drop box in front of the building. After an initial review for the completeness of the RFQs, Stoughton Utilities staff will consider the information presented and make a determination as to the qualified plumber’s list no later than Monday, June 29, 2020.
Licensed plumbers/utility contractors providing appropriate responses to the RFQ will be placed on a certified plumbers list. Owners of the affected properties will be given this list and will contract directly with a licensed certified plumber/utility contractor. Once work is completed, eligible costs may be reimbursed from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) LSL program to Stoughton Utilities. These funds will then be used to pay as much as the grant allows for eligible private line replacement costs, up to full cost reimbursement if allowed by the grant funding.
Stoughton Utilities encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), including Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Women Business Enterprises (WBEs), to submit RFQs for the purpose of being included on the municipality’s list of prequalified plumbers/utility contractors for the Private LSL Replacement Program.
Hard copy RFQs must be presented in a sealed enveloped marked Private LSL Request for Qualification. RFQs will be accepted at the Stoughton Utilities Administration Building until 8 A.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. RFQs can also be sent electronically to Justin R. Bilskemper, P.E., at justin.bilskemper@strand.com at any time before this deadline.
RFQ forms and more complete information can be obtained at the Stoughton Utilities online at https://www.stoughtonutilities.com/.
Questions should be directed to Jill M. Weiss, Utilities Director at (608) 877-7423 or jweiss@stoughtonutilities.com.
Published: June 11 and 18, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Gerald E. Trieloff
Case No. 2020PR000368
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 17, 1924 and date of death May 20, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 N. Morris, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 11, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on June 9, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-8-2020: To adopt modifications to Subsections 74-112 and 74-113, wastewater service charges, of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: June 18, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on June 9, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-9-2020: to create Section 74-17 of the City of Stoughton Code of ordinances, relating to replacement of lead water service lines. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerks Office.
Published: June 18, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *