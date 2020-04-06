SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
2020 PUBLIC WORKS CONSTRUCTION
CONTRACT 2 2020
CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 2020 Public Works Construction project will be received by the City of Stoughton at Stoughton City Hall, 207 South Forrest Street, Stoughton, WI 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, April 23, 2020, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Work includes reconstruction of 300 linear feet of Forrest Street, reconstruction of a parking lot, and miscellaneous concrete repairs in downtown Stoughton. The work includes the following approximate quantities: 150 linear feet of sanitary sewer; 250 linear feet of storm sewer; 1,500 tons of base course; 1,200 linear feet of curb and gutter; 15,000 square feet of concrete sidewalk and driveway apron; 500 tons of asphaltic concrete pavement; 6,000 square feet of concrete pavement removal and replacement; partial depth concrete pavement joint repair; traffic control; pavement markings; and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 6956725 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Bidding Documents may be reviewed and paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidder’s maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
Prospective Bidders are required to complete and submit a prequalification questionnaire with supporting documents to OWNER (see Instructions to Bidders). Prequalification forms will be provided with Bidding Document sets. Completed forms are to be submitted no later than 4:30 P.M., local time, on
April 16, 2020.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Mark A. Fisher, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of the City of Stoughton, WI
Brett Hebert, Director of Public Works
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: April 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
OPEN BOOK
The Assessment Roll for the Town of Pleasant Springs will be available for inspection after March 29, 2020 online at http://accurateassessor.com/roll-books/
The town assessors, Accurate Appraisal, LLC, will hold OPEN BOOK PHONE DISCUSIONS, at which time property owners can discuss assessments WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020, from Noon to 3:30pm and 4:00pm to 7:00pm., and on THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to Noon, and from 12:30pm to 3:00pm.
We encourage every property owner to take advantage of the opportunity to;
Learn how the assessment was calculated.
Compare your property to similar properties.
Verify open land acreages and valuations.
Learn how market activity affected the assessment.
To schedule an appointment for an Open Book Telephone Discussion, please contact Accurate Appraisal at 1.800.770.3927 or log on www. accurateassessor.com and click on the scheduling link. If you cannot schedule an Open Book Telephone Discussion, please call Accurate Appraisal, or e-mail your questions to question@accurateassessor.com.
Please note that, upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact the clerk’s office at the Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 County Road N, Stoughton, WI, 53589. T: (608) 873-3063 F: (608) 877-9444 E: clerktreasurer@pleasantsprings.org
/s/Maria Hougan, Clerk/Treasurer
Published: April 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
2020 STREET PULVERIZATION
CONTRACT 3 2020
CITY OF STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 2020 Street Pulverization project will be received by the City of Stoughton at Stoughton City Hall, 207 South Forrest Street, Stoughton, WI 53589, until 1 P.M., local time, April 28, 2020, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Work includes construction of the following approximate quantities: 650 linear feet of storm sewer; 16,000 square feet of concrete sidewalk and driveway apron; 1,600 linear feet of concrete curb and gutter; 11,000 square yards of asphalt pavement pulverization; 2,700 tons of asphalt pavement; and related miscellaneous work.
Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.strand.com or at www.questcdn.com. Download the digital Bidding Documents for $30 by inputting Quest project number 6977204 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Bidding Documents may be reviewed and paper copies may be obtained from the Issuing Office which is Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI. A nonrefundable fee of $100 will be required (shipping and handling fees included). Overnight mailing of Bidding Documents will not be provided.
All Bidders submitting a sealed Bid shall obtain the Bidding Documents from QuestCDN.com or from Strand Associates, Inc.®
Bidders who submit a Bid must be a Plan Holder of record at the Issuing Office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive.
Plan Holders are requested to provide an e mail address if they wish to receive addenda and other information electronically. Plan Holders are requested to designate whether they are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or supplier if they want this information posted on the project Plan Holders List.
The Bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to OWNER in an amount of 10% of the Bidder’s maximum Bid price.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technicality, and to accept any Bid which it deems advantageous. All Bids shall remain subject to acceptance for 85 days after the time set for receiving Bids.
Contract award shall be made based on the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.
Prospective Bidders are required to complete and submit a prequalification questionnaire with supporting documents to OWNER (see Instructions to Bidders). Prequalification forms will be provided with Bidding Document sets. Completed forms are to be submitted no later than 4:30 P.M., local time, on April 23, 2020.
The Strand Associates, Inc.® project manager is Mark A. Fisher, P.E. and can be contacted at Strand Associates, Inc.®, 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, WI 53715, (608) 251 4843 regarding the project.
Published by the authority of the City of Stoughton, WI
Rodney Scheel, Director of Planning and Development
Dated at City of Stoughton, Wisconsin
Published: April 9 and 16, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *