STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Denis R. Haried
Case No. 2019PR824
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth November 29, 1965 and date of death November 9, 2019X, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2431 Tower Dr., Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is February 21, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
November 19, 2019
Attorney Mary H. Behling
PO Box 15
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3286
Bar Number: 01005733
Published: November 28, December 5 and 12, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Ross Parisi for an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (restaurant) at 1312 Hamilton Street, Stoughton.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Michael P. Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published: December 12 and 19, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice of Public Sale
C.N.R. Storage holds a lien on and intends to sell the personal property owned by Staci Howell stored in Unit #51 on December 20th, 2019 at 10:00 am at 1457 Oak Opening Dr., Stoughton, WI 53589.
A brief and general description of items stored: Headboard, Personal Items, Dresser, Pair of Lamps, End Tables and Many boxes.
Terms of the sale CASH. Items may be viewed at 9:45 am on the day of the sale. All items sold as is whereas with no warranties expressed or implied. All items must be removed from the unit the day of the sale. Sale subject to adjournment.
Published: December 12 and 19, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD - Regular Board Meeting Agenda (Monday, November 4, 2019)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District was called to order on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the Board Room/Staff Development Center at 6:00 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Present: Bubon, Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg and Sullivan.
2. Learning Session-District & School Improvement Plans-Board members joined administrators and building leadership teams to discuss the district and individual building school improvement plans.
3. Contemplated Closed Session-At 7:45 pm, President Sullivan stated a need for a contemplated closed session. A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Jackson and carried unanimously of a roll call vote (Aye-Bubon, Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, and Sullivan) to convene to an executive session of the Stoughton Area School Board in accordance with Wis. Stat. § 19.85 (1)(c) to discuss the district administrator evaluation/compensation. President Sullivan called a contemplated closed session of the Stoughton Area School District to order in the Board Room at 7:50 pm. Present: Bubon, Coughlin, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, and Sullivan. The board discussed the district administrator evaluation/compensation. A motion was made by Jackson, seconded by Freye, and carried unanimously to go into open session at 8:24 pm
4. Meeting Closing
A. Future Meetings/Events-Regular Board Meeting: November 18, December 2 & 16, Finance Committee Meeting: November 18, Policy Committee Meeting: November 18 & December 3
B. Adjournment- A motion was made by Sorg, seconded by Bubon, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:25 pm.
_____________________
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: December 12, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD - Regular Meeting (Monday, November 18, 2019)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District was called to order on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Board Room by Board President Francis Sullivan.
A. Roll Call-Present: Bubon, Coughlin, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg and Sullivan. Excused: Freye.
B. Public Comment-None.
C. Legislative Update-Hoppe provided fiscal information regarding state voucher payments and the impact on public schools.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager’s shared district social media accounts data, student post-secondary plans data from the ACT and information about several upcoming events.
3. Spotlight on Learning-GAPP Presentation - Brianna Sweeney, SHS German Teacher & SHS students shared their travel experiences with the German America Partnership Program (GAPP); an exchange partnership between SHS and Gymnasium Augustinianum in Greven, Germany.
4. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to approve the October 27, 2019 Special Meeting-Tax Levy & Consent Agenda Minutes as presented; approval of the October 17-December 3, 2019 check register and November 13, 2019 PCard statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $20,100.00 from the Friends of Norwegian Culture for the SHS Norwegian Dancers Norway Trip 2020, $82.67 from the Ohiopyle Prints, Inc. for Student Senate Supplies, $25.00 from Kent & Helen Karberg for the Margaret Larson Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Nola Skaar and related cash donation budget adjustments for $20,207.67; approval of the Stoughton Area Community Foundation grant awarded to the SASD Social Workers PBIS supplies in each building in the amount of $5,250.00; approval of the annual River Bluff 7th grade field trip to Trees for Tomorrow in Eagle River, WI on March 2-4, 2020 (Purple Block) and March 4-6, 2020 (Gold Block) and approval of a temporary professional educator contract for Anna Slowiak for the 2019-2020 school year.
5. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Policy Committee: Bubon shared that the committee continues the Neola policies review; next meeting 12/2 to review the 2000’s and 5000’s. Finance Committee: Coughlin shared that the committee reviewed financial statements and discussed the annual bus purchase.
B. District & School Report Cards - Kate Ahlgren, Director of Curriculum & Instruction, provided the Board with a brief overview of our 2018-19 state report cards from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). The District received a score of 75.3 and earned the “Exceeds Expectations” rating.
C. Staffing Report - Jessa Hart Andrle, Director of Human Resources, presented a detailed staffing report including last year’s turnover rate.
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-None.
B. Future Meetings/Events: Board Meeting - December 2 & 16, 2019; Policy - December 2, 2019; Finance - November 18, 2019 & January 20, 2020
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Sorg, seconded by FitzGibbon and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:04 pm.
_____________________
Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Clerk
Published: December 12, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *