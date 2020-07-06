STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, SAUK COUNTY, NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING (FOR PUBLICATION)
Case No. 20 TP 06
IN THE INTEREST OF Carter R. Ward
Case No. 20 TP 06
TO: Jeffery R. Lindert
Physical Description of alleged parent: 5’8” tall and approximately 150 lbs. Dark brown hair and green eyes. Tribal tattoo on upper arm that says JRL.
IT IS ORDERED:
This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to the named-above child be heard at the Sauk County Courthouse, Baraboo Wisconsin, Rm./Br. address Branch 1, 515 Oak Street, Baraboo, WI 53913, on July 20, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights.
You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.
If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call (608) 355-3269 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Please check with attorney/petitioner below for exact time and date.
Electronically signed by
Patricia A. Barrett
Circuit Court Judge
Date Signed: June 29, 2020
Brittney A. Busalacchi
P.O. Box 556
Baraboo, WI 53913
(608) 356-3981
Bar Number: 1087866
Published: July 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
TOWN OF DUNKIRK
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote an absentee ballot. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application for an absentee ballot by mail, email or in person.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for submitting an application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, August 6, 2020
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Melanie Huchthausen, Town of Dunkirk, 654 County Highway N, Stoughton WI 53589
In Person Absentee Voting Hours: Mondays: 2-5 p.m. and by appointment only for dates and times other than those specified. Please call (608) 873-9177 to make an appointment.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Tuesday, July 28, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Friday, August 7, 2020
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on August 11, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Posted: June 30, 2020
Published: July 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, Thursday, August 6, 2020
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Maria Hougan – Town of Pleasant Springs (608) 873- 3063, 2354 County Rd. N, Office Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – 8:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is/was: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Friday, August 7, 2020 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m.
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on August 11, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: July 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, August 6, 2020
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Holly Licht, City Clerk, 608-873-6677
207 S. Forrest St., Stoughton, WI 53589
CURBSIDE, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Tuesday, July 28, 2020-Thursday, August 6, 2020, (M-F 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
Friday, August 7, 2020 (7:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m.)
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is: July 28, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: August 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on August 11, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: July 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:45 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/138923725. You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (312) 757-3129 Access Code: 138-923-725.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m.
Consideration and possible action regarding suspending the council rule regarding being physically present for City Council meetings
Motion by Boersma, second by Schumacher to suspend the council rules to allow the meeting to continue virtually. Motion carried 11-0.
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 11 alders present. Majewski joined the meeting at 7:15 p.m.
Mayor Swadley expressed condolences to the families of Carol Whalin and Jerry Trieloff. Open Meetings Law & Ethics Presentation—Attorney Dregne
LGBTQ Pride Month Proclamation Juneteenth Proclamation
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes and reports were entered into the record.
Emergency Building Expenditures Report
Stormwater Bio-Swale Conversion Project—Change Order #1
Whitewater Park Steering Committee (11/19/18, 8/19/19, 10/21/19); CACP (5/5/20); Finance (5/12/20); Public Safety (2/26/20); Board of Review (6/5/19)
Public Comment Period:
Motion by Boersma, second by Ligocki to suspend the rules and allow the mayor to read submitted written testimony. Motion carried 12-0.
Cale Ryan, owner of Wendigo, spoke for the Main St. business owners and in support of allowing outdoor eating on Main St. during the state of emergency.
Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom, spoke in support of the racial equity resolution.
Mayor Swadley read Ryan Baughn’s written testimony regarding police use of force policy.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. May 26, 2020 Council Minutes
B. R-92-2020- Resolution Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
O-8-2020- To adopt modification to Subsections 74-112 and 74-113 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances.
Motion by Jenson, second by Heli to approve O-8-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
O-9-2020- To create Section 74-17 of the City of Stoughton Code of Ordinances, relating to replacement of lead water service lines
Motion by Jenson, second by Hirsch to approve O-9-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
NEW BUSINESS
R-93-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue a Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage license and “Class A” Intoxicating Liquor License to KPW Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Tru by Hilton, located at 2500 Jackson Street, Paul Harms, Agent
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-93-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-94-2020-Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to approve the Liquor License renewals for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to approve R-94-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-95-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to approve the outdoor consumption permits for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-95-20220. Motion carried 12-0.
R-96-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official (s) to issue an Operator License to Carly Hougan
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-96-2020. Motion failed on a vote of 0-12.
R-97-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official (s) to issue an Operator License to Jacob Medinger
Motion by Jenson, second by Ligocki to approve R-97-2020. Motion carried 0-12.
R-98-2020- A resolution to adopt the Mandt Park Master Plan
Motion by Caravello, second by Heili to approve R-98-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
Results of the June 4, 2020 sale of General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2020A
Finance Director Friedl stated that the true interest costs came in at 1.1% and we were able to reduce the borrowing by 25,000.
Discussion and possible action regarding amending the City’s Remote Access Policy to Allow for virtual meetings
Motion by Heili, second by Schumacher to approve the amendments to the City’s remote access policy to allow for virtual meetings. Motion by Riley, second by Boersma. To amend the policy language “if a council member is unable to be present”. Motion carried 12-0. Original motion as amended carried 12- 0.
Discussion and possible action regarding replacement of lead service laterals during DOT reconstruction of Main Street
The council gave feedback to continue forward and bring it to the next meeting for action.
R-99-2020- Declaration of Continuing State of Emergency in the City of Stoughton
Motion by Ligocki, second by Caravello to approve R-99-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-100-2020- Resolution Allowing Outdoor Dining during State of Emergency
Motion by Reeves, second by Caravello to approve R-100-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-101-2020- A Special Resolution Condemning Racial Injustice and Hate and to Strive for Racial Equity
Motion by Heili, second by Doom to approve R-101-2020 A Special Resolution Condemning Racial Injustice and Hate and to Strive for Racial Equity. Motion by Riley, second by Heili to add in healthcare in the 3rd whereas. Motion carried 12-0. Motion by Schumacher, second by Riley to amend the resolution to read either implicitly or subversively in the 5th whereas. Motion carried 12-0. Motion by Hirsch, second by Ligocki to add “and community members” in number 1. Motion carried 12-0.
Motion by Heili, second by Ligocki to strike #2 from the resolution. Motion carried 12-0. Motion by Boersma, second by Hundt to table. Motion failed. Motion by Hundt, second by Boersma to strike “than white people” in the 3rd whereas. Motion carried 12-0. Original motion as amended carried 11-0 with Boersma abstaining.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Heili, second by Jenson to adjourn at 10:15 p.m. Motion carried 12-0. Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: July 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *