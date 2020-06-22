STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Gerald E. Trieloff
Case No. 2020PR000368
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 17, 1924 and date of death May 20, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 400 N. Morris, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 11, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020
NOTICE
The City of Stoughton hereby provides notice that it intends to apply for Section 5310 program funds for the Madison Metropolitan Area to serve seniors and individuals with disabilities in the City of Stoughton service area. The application is requesting up to 80% funding for an accessible mini-van. Individuals or agencies wishing to comment or receive additional information about this application should contact Ryan Wiesen at (608) 646-0152 by July 20, 2020.
Published: June 25 and July 2, 2020
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD - Regular Meeting (Monday, June 1, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening
The meeting was held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations.
A. Call Meeting to Order-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 5:30 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
B. Roll Call-Present: Joe Freye, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, and Francis Sullivan. Excused: Tim Bubon.
C. Public Comment-No public comments were received.
D. Legislative Update- Hoppe provided a written legislative report for the board and urged everyone to contact Senator Johnson and Senator Baldwin in favor of the HEROES act.
2. District Administrator Report- Dr. Onsager’s report included: State of WI COVID-19 update; anticipates student’s return to school in the fall will not be like normal; confirmed the district’s focus on equity will continue to fight systemic inequities; 2020 Virtual Graduation will be Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 1pm (watch live on YouTube or watch later); answered several board member questions regarding Forward Dane phases for reopening. Dr. Onsager thanked all staff members for their work and President Sullivan thanked Dr. Onsager for all of his work during this difficult time.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Patterson, and carried (Yes-Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander. No-None. Abstaining-Sullivan.) to approve the May 18, 2020, Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the May 15 - June 16, 2020, check register as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $20,358.00 from Sandhill Elementary WFK for Sandhill Elementary playground equipment, $9,500.00 from Stoughton Sports Booster Inc. for High School Athletics uniforms, $4,200.00 from Stoughton Sports Booster, Inc. for Stoughton High School Athletics shed, $3,405.00 from Stoughton Viking Wrestling Club/Badger Wrestling for Stoughton High School Wrestling program, $2,050.00 from Stoughton Sports Booster, Inc. for High School Athletics run-through arch, $25.00 from Kent & Helen Karberg for the Margaret Larson Memorial Scholarship (in memory of Roger Roloff), (30) $25 Gift cards for families in need due to COVID-19 pandemic from Covenant Lutheran Church valued at $750.00, and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $39,538.00.
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports & Planning- New committees have been meeting and will present their progress at the next board meeting on June 15th.
B. Linkages-No linkages were reported.
C. District Facilities Update - Luke Butz, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor, provided a district facilities update which included information about completed projects, ongoing projects at all buildings, and future facilities projects. Evaluation and future planning for facilities will be based on our changing education environment, coronavirus prevention strategies, and mechanical/other improvements. A question and answer session followed the presentation.
D. 2020-2021 Personnel Handbook - Jessica Hart Andrle, Director of Human Resources, provided the ERC recommended changes/updates for the 2020-2021 Personnel Handbook. Board members discussed the proposed changes and suggested minor changes. These recommended changes/updates will be brought forth to the next board meeting for a second reading and approval.
5. Discussion/Action
A. Policy 6116 - Time and Effort Reporting- A motion was made by Jackson, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to approve Policy 6116 - Time and Effort Reporting as present.
B. Legislative Communications-Board members discussed the proposed letter to be sent to state legislators from the school board addressing the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter will be shared and formalized by Hoppe and then signed by the board.
6. Contemplated Closed Session- At 7:14 pm, President Sullivan stated a need for a contemplated closed session along with the need for certification of confidentiality by the board members before proceeding into the closed session. President Sullivan asked each board member if they would certify their affirmation to confidentiality and each respondent answered yes on a roll call. (Yes-Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan). Dr. Onsager requested that administrators going into the closed session also certify their affirmation to confidentiality and each administrator answered yes on a roll call by President Sullivan. (Yes-Onsager, Hart Andrle, and Pickett.) A motion was made by Freye, seconded by FitzGibbon, and carried unanimously on a roll call vote to convene to an executive session of the Stoughton Area School District School Board in accordance with Wis. Stat. §§ 19.82(1) and 19.85(1)(e) to discuss Board authority and compensation for SASD represented and non-represented groups. President Sullivan called a contemplated closed session to order in a separate (unrecorded) Zoom virtual meeting at 7:17 pm. Present: Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan. Also present: Dr. Onsager, Jessica Hart Andrle, Erica Pickett. Board authority and compensation for SASD represented and non-represented groups were discussed. At 8:00 pm, a motion was made by Sorg, seconded by Freye, and carried unanimously to go into open session to adjourn.
7. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items- No items to report.
B. Future Meetings/Events- Next Board Meeting will be June 15, 2020.
C. Adjournment- A motion was made by Freye, seconded by FitzGibbon, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:02 pm.
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published: June 25, 2020
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed conditional use permit application by Bill Schrader of Incite Inc., for a Group Development at 225 Hoel Avenue (two or more structures containing a principle land uses on the same lot).
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-072-8502-8
Legal Description: SEC 7-5-11 PRT N1/2 NW1/4 DESCR AS COM NW COR SEC 7 TH N87DEG00’51”E ALG N LN SD NW1/4 1385.60 TH S0DEG27’14”E 35.51 FT TO SLY LN USH 151 & STH 138 & POB TH CONT S0DEG27’14”E ALG E LN CALVARY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH LANDS 447.43 FT TH N87DEG09’23”E 16.05 FT TO NW COR LOT 84 PLEASANT HILL HEIGHTS TH S1DEG25’31”E ALG W LN SD LOT 84 159.66 FT TO SW COR THF TH N75DEG34’25”W ALG NLY LN PLEASANT VIEW DR 84.16 FT TH ALG SD NLY LN ON CRV TO L RAD 483.00 FT L/C N82DEG57’25”W 124.13 FT TH S89DEG39’35”W ALG SD NLY LN 7.68 FT TO ELY LN HOEL AVE TH N0DEG28’28”W ALG SD ELY LN 315.67 FT TH N33DEG21’40”E ALG SD ELY LN 304.11 FT TO SLY LN USH 151 & STH 138 TH N89DEG00’50”E ALG SD SLY LN 24.22 FT TO POB EXC TO WI DOT FOR RD R/W IN DOC #5506769
This property description is for tax purposes. It may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/130349037
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
- One-touch: tel: +18668994679,,130349037#
United States: +1 (646) 749-3117
- One-touch: tel: +16467493117,,130349037#
Access Code: 130-349-037
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/130349037
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: June 25 and July 2, 2020
