PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Ross Parisi for an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (restaurant) at 1312 Hamilton Street, Stoughton.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Michael P. Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published: December 12 and 19, 2019
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
DOOR COUNTY
Case No. 19-CV-159
Code No. 30404
SUMMIT CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff,
v.
THE ESTATE OF ROSWITHA ANNA FLACH
DENNIS SAID
DOOR COUNTY,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To Each Person Named Above as a Defendant:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis for the legal action.
Within 40 days after (December 16, 2019), you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Circuit Court, Wood County Courthouse, 400 Market Street, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin 54494, and to Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is, Bates Legal Group, LLC, PO Box 1473, Wausau, WI 54402-1473. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 days after (December 16, 2019), the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 31st day of October, 2019.
Bates Legal Group, LLC, Attorneys for Plaintiff Summit Credit Union
By: /s/ Justin J. Bates
Justin J. Bates
State Bar No. 1066128
PO Box 1473
Wausau, WI 54 473
(715) 843-5599
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019 and January 2, 2020
LEGAL NOTICE
Mini Warehouses 1118 East Street in Stoughton, WI. Storage unit #06 disposal of contents owned by Vidal Hernandez. Date of disposal January 2nd 2020 at 1118 East Street in Stoughton, WI. Property Description: Car-Lincoln LSV8, dishwasher and speakers.
Seifert-Pauls Partnership, LLP
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 South Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit Application by Dale Resch for an Outdoor Storage use at 1000 East Street, Stoughton.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Michael P. Stacey
Zoning Administrator
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019
CITY OF STOUGHTON
207 S. Forrest Street
Stoughton, WI 53589
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
Amending Chapter 50-6 Subsection (b) of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding Nordic Ridge Park to the list of City Parks where alcohol is allowed by permit.
Committee Action: Public Safety committee recommended approval 4-0 on November 21, 2019
Fiscal Impact: N/A
File Number: O-25-2019
First Reading: November 26, 2019
Second Reading: December 10, 2019
1. The Common Council of the City of Stoughton do ordain as follows:
Amend Sec. 50-6 Alcohol beverages in public places. To amend Sub Section (b) by adding Nordic Ridge Park to the list of parks where alcohol is allowed by permit.
Sec. 50-6-176. – Alcohol beverages in public places.
* Alcohol permitted. Fermented malt beverages and wine coolers may be possessed and consumed in Mandt Park, Virgin Lake Park, East Park, Bjoin Park, Norse Park, Rotary Park, Racetrack Park, and Nordic Ridge Park only with the prior written authorization of the parks and recreation department and city clerk. Application for written authorization shall be filed with the parks and recreation department along with the applicable fee and deposit, which amounts may be modified from time to time by action of the common council. Fermented malt beverages, wine, and wine coolers may be sold and purchased in Mandt Park, Rotary Park, Norse Park, Nordic Ridge Park, and Racetrack Park only in accordance with section 14-461(1)(o) of the City Ordinances.
2. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its date of publication.
Dates
Council Adopted: December 10, 2019
Tim Swadley, Mayor
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: December 19, 2019
CITY OF STOUGHTON
207 S. Forrest St.
Stoughton, WI 53589
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE DIRECT ANNEXATION
OF A PORTION OF THE TOWN OF DUNN TO THE CITY OF STOUGHTON, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
Committee Action: Plan Commission recommends Council approval 5 - 2
Fiscal Impact: $0
File Number: O-26-2019
First Reading: November 26, 2019
Second Reading: December 10, 2019
RECITALS
a. DVORAK INVESTMENTS II, LLC (“Owner”) owns land in the Town of Dunn as described in Exhibit A (the “Territory”) and is seeking to annex the Territory to the City of Stoughton, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 66.0217(2).
b. The City of Stoughton Plan Commission has recommended that the Territory be annexed to the City, and that the Territory be assigned a temporary zoning classification of RH- Rural Holding.
c. The proposed annexation is in the process of being reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
d. The annexation represents approximately 51.315 acres from the Town of Dunn.
NOW, THEREFORE, the Common Council of the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows:
ORDINANCE
1. Recitals. The above recitals are material to and are incorporated in this Ordinance.
2. Territory Annexed. The Territory is annexed to the City of Stoughton pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 66.0217(2).
3. Effect of Annexation. From and after the effective date of this ordinance, the Territory shall be a part of the City of Stoughton for any and all purposes provided by law, and all persons coming or residing within such Territory shall be subject to all ordinances, rules, and regulations governing the City of Stoughton.
4. Temporary Zoning Designation. The Territory shall be temporarily zoned R-H Rural Holding.
5. Ward Designation. The Territory shall be added to Ward No. 16 of the City of Stoughton.
6. Clerk Duties. The City Clerk is hereby directed to publish notice of and provide copies of this Ordinance in accordance with the applicable Wisconsin Statutes.
7. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by law.
APPROVED:
By: ______________________
Tim Swadley, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________
Holly Licht, City Clerk
APPROVED: December 10, 2019
Published: December 19, 2019
City of Stoughton
207 S. Forrest Street
Stoughton WI 53589
RESOLUTION OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
Authorizing and directing the proper city officials to amend the 2019 City of Stoughton Operating Budget
Committee Action:
Finance Committee meets December 10, 2019
Fiscal Impact: ($25,000)
File Number: R-195-2019
Date Introduced: December 10, 2019
RESOLUTION AMENDING THE 2019 ANNUAL CITY BUDGET
WHEREAS, the Finance Committee recommended the approval of the proposed 2019 City of Stoughton Operating Budget amendments to the Common Council on December 10, 2019; and
WHEREAS, an amendment was made to amend the budgeted transfer to TIF No. 5 in the amount of $58,000 to TIF No. 8 due to the restructure of TIF No. 5 and creation of TIF No. 8; and
WHEREAS, an amendment to decrease funding to the EMS Truck Fund by $40,000 and increase funding to the EMS Equipment Replacement Fund by $15,000 based on the forecasted funding schedule developed by the EMS Director; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Common Council of the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin does approve the proposed 2019 budget amendments as presented.
Vote: 11-0
____________________________
Timothy Swadley, Mayor
Date: December 10, 2019
Published: December 19, 2019
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m.
Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor of Public Safety Building)
321 South Fourth Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Matt Bartlett, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted that there were 11 alders present. Majewski joined the meeting at 7:04 p.m.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes and reports were entered into the record.
Planning (10/14/19; Landmarks (10/10/19); RDA (9/11/19, 10/9/19); Utilities (10/14/19); Public Works (10/17/19); Finance (10/22/19); Public Safety (10/30/19)
Public Comment Period:
* David Baehr, 2616 Happy Valley Rd. Sun Prairie, spoke regarding R-188-2019. He stated that the access to the SWAC would be difficult with the proposed roundabout.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. November 12, 2019 Council Minutes
B. R-177-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses to various applicants
C. Stoughton Utilities October Payments Due List Report; Stoughton Utilities Financial Summary; Stoughton Utilities September Statistical Report
D. R-178-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to approve the Proposed Electric Rate Application Filing, and direct staff to submit a rate application to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. (Utilities approved 6-0 on October 14, 2019)
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
R-176-2019- Resolution approving the Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement by and between American Beauty Investments, LLC (dba: Exclusively Roses) and the City of Stoughton, WI for the property located at 421 Glacier Moraine Drive.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-176-2019
Motion by Boersma, second by Riley to authorize that Mayor Swadley be able to negotiate changes to the terms of the contract. Boersma withdrew his motion.
Motion by Boersma, second by Hirsch to authorize Mayor Swadley to be able to negotiate changes to the agreement and to require that the final agreement include the characteristics that were included in the planning commission packet and require the inclusion of the coolers and other equipment at minimum. Motion carried 12-0.
Discussion and possible action regarding Finance Committee recommendation on Kettle Park West Phase II TIF application *** The City Council may convene in closed session per State Statute 19.85(1)(e) for the purposes of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary. The City Council may reconvene in an open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session***
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve the recommendation of the Finance Committee is to direct the appropriate City official(s) to begin working with the developer on an Agreement to Undertake Development incorporating the main elements as presented at the September 17, 2019 Finance Committee meeting.
Motion by Hirsch, second by Reeves to go into closed session per State Statute 19.85(1)(e) for the purposes of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary at 8:57 p.m. Motion carried on roll call vote 11-0. Boersma was not at the table. Motion by Jenson, second by Ligocki to go into open session at 10:36 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Hirsch Authorize staff to prepare a development agreement to include the following changes: in section 1c-include a one-way lookback with ceiling intro rate of return at 15%.; amend item 1F to include: that no lots south of the street that is located South Jackson Street could be sold until Oak Opening drive is extended to 138 or near 138 if the intersection is not complete; amend item 6 to include: as a requirement the property located south of the roundabout be conveyed to the city at no costs to the city. Motion carried on roll call vote 11-0 with Boersma abstaining.
Original motion carried 9-2 with Heili and Majewski voting ‘no’ and Boersma abstaining.
NEW BUSINESS
R-179-2019- Approving Designated Snowmobile routes in City right of ways
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve R-179-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-180-2019-Authoizing and directing the proper City Official (s) to approve an operator license for Erin Henderson
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve R-180-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-181-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official (s) to Suspend Ordinance 70-186, Downtown 2 Hour Parking Regulations, from November 29, 2019 to January 1, 2020
Motion by Jenson, second by Hirsch R-181-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
O-25-2019- Amending Chapter 50-6 Subsection (b) of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding Nordic Ridge Park to the list of City Parks where alcohol is allowed by permit
Jenson offered O-25-2019 as a first reading. It will before the council on December 10, 2019.
O-26-2019- Ordinance Providing for the Direct Annexation of a Portion of the Town of Dunn to the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin
Caravello offered O-26-2019 as a first reading. It will be before the council on December 10, 2019.
R-182-2019- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Natalie Richter for Pumpkin Patch Daycare and Nursery School at 1940 Jackson Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Majewski to approve R-182-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R- 183-2019- Approving a Certified Survey Map (CSM) for property located at 1940 Jackson Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Majewksi to approve R-183-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-184 -2019- Approving a New Housing Fee Report and Housing Affordability Report for the City of Stoughton, Wisconsin.
Motion by Caravello, second by Riley to approve R-184-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-185-2019- Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to approve Change Order No. 3 to the 2019 Street and Utility Construction Project
Motion by Hirsch, second by Jenson to approve R-189-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-186-2019- Approving the City of Stoughton Post Issuance Compliance Policies and Procedures
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-186-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-187-2019-Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to utilize excess funds in the 2019 Capital Outlay Budget not to exceed $7,000 for a new lighted crosswalk at the intersection of Greig N. Page
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-187-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
R-188-2019- Requesting the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) to consider improving access to the Stoughton Wellness Center at 2300 USH 51/138 as part of the project to install roundabouts on US Highway 51 at Hoel/Silverado, STH 138 and Roby Road scheduled to be constructed in 2021
Motion by Bartlett, second by Reeves to approve R-188-2019. Motion carried 12-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion to adjourn by Jenson, second by Ligocki at 10:42 p.m. Motion carried 12-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: December 19, 2019
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed rezoning request as follows:
A map and descriptions have been provided for parcels of land within the plat named, “The Meadows at Kettle Park West” including lands within a proposed certified survey map (CSM) at Kettle Park West, Stoughton, WI. The properties are as follows:
Map ID #1 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to SR-5 (Single Family – 7200-SF lot area):
Block 3 (Lots 1-7); Block 4; Block 5; Block 8; Block 9; Block 10.
Map ID #2 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to PD-GDP (Planned Development - General Development Plan for Traditional Neighborhood with alleys):
Block 1 (Lots 1-24); Block 2; Block 6; Block 7.
Map ID #3 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to MR-10 (Multi-family Residential -10 units per acre):
Block 1 (Lot 25)
Map ID #4 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to I [Park] (Institutional-Park):
Block 3 (Outlot 1)
Map ID #5 Rezone from RH (Rural Holding) to I [Stormwater] (Institutional-Stormwater):
CSM # (Outlot 2)
Map ID #6 Rezone from PD to PD-GDP (Traditional Neighborhood):
Kettle Park West Plat – Part of Outlot 7, Kettle Park West Plat – Outlot 6
Map ID #7 Rezone from PD to MR-10:
Kettle Park West Plat – Outlot 5, Kettle Park West Plat – Outlot 4
Map ID #8 Rezone from PD to I [Stormwater]:
Kettle Park West Plat - Part of Outlot 7, CSM 14057 Outlot 1
The map and related materials are available online at www.cityofstoughton.com/planning See “Rezoning The Meadows at Kettle Park West”
For questions regarding this notice, contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: December 19 and 26, 2019
