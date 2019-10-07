Controlling Our Desires
The Old Testament story of
Esau giving up his birthright
for a bowl of stew illustrates a
variety of important lessons, and
perhaps the most relevant one is that
our appetites can make us impulsive
and prone to bad judgement: “Once
when Jacob was cooking some stew,
Esau came in from the open country,
famished. He said to Jacob, ‘Quick, let
me have some of that red stew! I’m
famished!’Jacob replied, ‘First sell me
your birthright.’ ‘Look,I am about to
die,’Esau said. ‘What good is the
birthright to me?’But Jacob said,
‘Swear to me first.’ So he swore an
oath to him, selling his birthright to
Jacob.Then Jacob gave Esau some
bread and some lentil stew. He ate
and drank, and then got up and left.
So Esau despised his birthright.”
(Genesis 25:29-34 NIV) Like Esau,
we often make bad decisions and act
impulsively because our appetites get
the upper hand. Not only are we
prone to the loss of our assets, but we
are likely to say or do things we will
regret.The lesson here is as much
about controlling our impulses as it is
about being careful to not make
important decisions when our
appetites are engaged. Going to the
grocery store when you’re famished is
a bad idea. Conversely, it is possible to
make your desires and appetites work
for you. As the saying goes,“Hunger
is the best sauce.” Desire is not
inherently bad; it can be used for
good or ill. Staying hungry, as it were,
can be a strong motivator. Consider
how to harness your appetites in
order to improve your