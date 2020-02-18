The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,222 incidents for January. Cases of interest for the month were: one armed robbery, four OWI’s, three drug incidents, 18 thefts, eight domestic disturbances, six threats, 30 disturbances, 19 disorderly conducts, 24 traffic crashes, 71 EMS assists, 15 alarms, 14 juvenile incidents, 56 911 calls, three warrant arrests, 12 animal complaints, and officers responded to 36 suspicious activity calls. Officers also logged 48 check persons, 38 check properties, 72 assist cases, 23 criminal charges, 20 ordinance violations and 17 traffic arrests from 50 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Jan. 3
Officers arrested a 17 year old boy for bail jumping following a suspicious persons call where the subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in violation of his bail.
Jan. 5
Officers arrested a 63 year old female for battery following a domestic disturbance.
Jan. 6
Officers arrested a 28 year old female for OWI second offense with passengers under 16, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop.
Jan. 11
Officers arrested a 28 year old female for battery, false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, possession of methamphetamine, and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Jan. 14
Officers arrested a 29 year old male for battery following a domestic disturbance.
Jan. 17
Officers arrested an 18 year old female for battery, felony bail jumping, and an outstanding warrant following a domestic disturbance.
Jan. 20
Officers arrested a 45 year old male for felony bail jumping following the officer finding a subject intoxicated and passed out in a vehicle in violation of the conditions of his bail.
Officers arrested a 56 year old female for disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a local motel.
Jan. 23
Officers referred charges to juvenile court on a 16 year old boy for unlawful use of computerized equipment and disorderly conduct following disturbance and threats between students at the High School
Jan. 26
Officers arrested a 40 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 39 year old woman for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold following an overdose incident.
Jan. 29
Officers referred charges of possession of a scheduled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on a 17 year old boy following a report of a drug overdose.
Jan. 30
Officers arrested a 31 year old man for felony OWI fourth offense, felony bail jumping and several traffic violations following a hit and run crash. Citizens reported previously seeing the vehicle strike two parked vehicles. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.
Jan. 31
Officers arrested a 43 year old man for OWI and an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop.