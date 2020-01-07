10 years ago — 2009• Supply and demand: It’s a basic economic principle, and the basis for a multi-phase, multi-million dollar 10-year renovation/expansion project under way at Stoughton Hospital. The first phase includes a remodel of the hospital’s entire lower level, including the food and nutrition services and material services departments and Bryant Health Education Center, a popular meeting and conference room.
• Dane County officials got a bigger response than they had bargained for in a pair of public hearings about a plan to tighten construction rules near area waterways. After several public discussions along the way, this was essentially the last shot for significant public input before the plan is submitted to the Department of Natural Resources. Two hearings Nov. 17-18 packed curious and concerned property owners to the Verona Senior Center and the Sun Prairie City Office.
• A 6-3 vote Monday by the Stoughton Area School Board of Education puts the district one step closer to announcing preparations for an April referendum. The board’s vote was to ask its Finance Committee to “investigate questions surrounding a referendum with regard to timing, amount, type, etc. and report its findings at the next regularly scheduled board meeting, Dec. 21.
• First, it was a renovated mezzanine in 2007. Next came a remodel of the children’s area in 2008. Now the most-used area of the Stoughton Public Library has just finished a near $22,000 facelift, and it was completely funded by community donations. The library’s circulation area is the first and last stop patrons see as they enter and exit the main doors. Which is why, according to library director Jaime Vache, the 20-year-old area needed to make a good impression.
• “We don’t need to have ourselves painted in a corner with our own paintbrush … because of self-imposed deadlines. Keep in mind, a bad plan is worse.” Board member Pat Volk’s sentiment during the latter part of Monday’s Board of Education meeting seemed to resonate with fellow members, who voted unanimously to move forward with soliciting public input for an April referendum.
50 years ago- 1969• Most of the city recreation department’s winter activities are divided by age groups and sex, however, on Monday evenings, December 8 and 15, the department will offer a mixed program. Since November 3, the women of Stoughton have been meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. in the high school gymnasium for exercise and volleyball, with Mrs. Vern Pieper, wife of the city creation director, leading the activities. As the Christmas season emphasizes family unity and due to the shortage of women as local stores are open on Monday evening during the holiday season, the fitness class will be offering volleyball on the next two Mondays for both men and women.
• Any evaluation of law enforcement in the sixties would be meaningless without a last a cursory look at the crime picture for that period. During 1960, there were 2,014,600 serious crimes reported. While complete statistics for 1969 are not yet available, preliminary reports show that crime rose 9 percent during the first 6 months when compared with the first half of 1968. Almost 4.6 million serious crimes were recorded in 1968.
• Stoughton reached another milestone — its 1970 tax levy topped the $1 million mark for the first time in history. Following approval by the city council Tuesday night, after the advertised public hearing, the new budget totals $1,054,365.25 — including joint school district, general city government, county, vocational school district, and the state. Mill rate was set at $53 per $1,000 of assessed valuation which is only $1 higher than the previous year, despite increases in each of the governmental units.
• The rubber and plastics industry, which set new records in 1969, will start a new decade in a strong position to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by a dynamic demanding economy, George R. Vila, chairman and president of Uniroyal, Inc. told the Stoughton newspapers in a year-end statement. These growth opportunities for rubber and plastics, he said, will come in products for home furnishings and home construction, recreation and leisure, transportation and the agribusiness — all of which represent rapidly expanding markets.